Girls hockey: Stillwater wraps up fourth straight SEC title

Facing the only team with a mathematical chance to win the Suburban East Conference championship, Stillwater turned back Roseville/Mahtomedi 4-1 in a girls hockey game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Roseville Ice Arena.

The victory wrapped up a fourth straight conference championship for the Ponies, whose only league titles prior to 2020 came in 1995, 2003 and 2006.

Stillwater (15-0 SEC, 17-4) followed with a 4-0 victory over East Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 24 the St. Croix Valley Rec Center and will attempt to become the first undefeated SEC champion since Forest Lake went 16-0 in conference play during the 2018-19 season when it plays at White Bear Lake as part of Hockey Day Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Roseville/Mahtomedi (10-3-0, 13-7-1) has three conference games remaining, but needed to defeat the Ponies and get plenty of help to earn a share of the league title.

“The way we’re ending the conference and one game away from going undefeated, the kids are pretty excited about that,” Ponies coach Annie Cashman said. “Everyone showed up on Saturday to put an exclamation on that and to not open the door for Roseville. I think that was the most complete game we’ve played from the goalie out.”

Power play goals in each of the first two periods helped the Ponies build a 2-0 lead going into the third.

Avery Irlbeck scored on an assist from Grace Cheney at 13:28 of the first period and the Ponies extended the lead when Josie Lang found the back of the net at 10:48 of the second.

Josie St. Martin then struck again on the power play for Stillwater midway through the third period to provide a three-goal cushion.

“Josie (St. Martin) made some really strong offensive plays and our power play was fantastic,” Cashman said. “To score three (power plays) was fantastic, and that was the difference in the game.”

The Marauders finally broke through with seven minutes remaining as Rylee Bogren spoiled Lily Timmons’ shutout bid.

Brooke Nelson added an empty net goal for Stillwater with just 15 seconds remaining to provide the final margin.

Timmons finished with 16 saves for the Ponies.

“We’re playing really well and I can’t think of one soft goal that Lily has given up,” Cashman said. “When you have goalies making the saves they should be making, that leads to a successful defensive season.”

Stillwater 1 1 2 — 4

Roseville/Mahtomedi 0 0 1 — 1

First period — 1. St, Avery Irlbeck (Grace Cheney) pp, 13:28.

Second period — 2. St, Josie Lang (Myah Krueger, Josie St. Martin) pp, 10:48.

Third period — 3. St, St. Martin (Lang, Addison Finn) pp, 7:14; 1. Ros/Mah, Rylee Bogren (unassisted) 9:59; 4. St, Brooke Nelson (St. Martin) en, 16:45.

Penalties — St, 4-8:00; Ros/Mah, 5-10:00.

Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 3-8-5—16; Ros/Mah (Lily Peterfeso) 8-6-9—23.

Stillwater 4, East Ridge 0

It is not a large senior class, but there was plenty to celebrate for Stillwater on Senior Night as the Ponies blanked East Ridge 4-0 in a conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

Goaltender Maya Hanlon has made just a few starts this season, but she has made the most of them. The senior finished with 17 saves to record another shutout to go with the one she recorded against Park on Jan. 14.

It was also the fifth shutout for the Ponies in conference play and sixth overall this season. Stillwater has outscored their SEC opponents by a combined 76-14.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our senior class,” Ponies coach Annie Cashman said. “For (Hanlon) to get shutouts in her last two games, I couldn’t be happier for Maya. She’s a huge part of our team and when I look back to this Senior Day and the fact that she got a shutout really means a lot to her teammates and coaches.”

Stillwater jumped out to another fast start against the Raptors (9-5 SEC, 13-9) while building a 2-0 lead on goals from Josie St. Martin and Addison Finn in the first five minutes of the game.

The Ponies were notably slow starters a year ago, but have outscored the opposition by a combined 35-4 in the first period this season.

She credited the maturation from a strong returning cast of players and the leadership from senior captains Avery Braunshausen and Kylie Ligday.

“I wasn’t here last year, but the group is just a lot older and maturity matters when you come into a game and prepare yourself and that leads to playing better in the first period,” Cashman said. “I think it’s having an older group of kids showing up to the rink ready to go and Avery and Kylie are a huge part of that.”

The Ponies also set expectations for each period for shots, goals and penalties, which has contributed to better results overall.

“Starting that game with a tangible goals helps us get focused and now waiting for the game to come to us in the third period,” Cashman said.

St. Martin extended Stillwater’s lead with a power play goal five minutes into the second period against the Raptors and Brooke Nelson scored less than three minutes later to provide a four-goal cushion.

East Ridge 0 0 0 — 0

Stillwater 2 2 0 — 4

First period — 1. St, Josie St. Martin (Addison Finn) 1:55; 2. St, Finn (unassisted) 4:29.

Second period — 3. St, St. Martin (Finn, Josie Lang) pp, 4:54; 4. St, Brooke Nelson (St. Martin, Lang) 7:10.

Third period — No scoring.

Penalties — ER, 1-2:00; St, 7-14:00.

Saves — ER (Annika Limpert) 3-10-5—18; St (Maya Hanlon) 6-2-9—17.