Peshtigo, WI

Peshtigo town chair updates public on next steps for PFAS funding

By ERIN NOHA EagleHerald Staff Writer
 4 days ago

PESHTIGO — How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time, said Cindy Boyle, chair for the Town of Peshtigo, regarding funding to address PFAS in the community.

Bite one: On Dec. 22, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., announced that she secured $1.667 million in earmarked funding from Wisconsin’s 2023 budget to support the installation of a new water line for the Town of Peshtigo.

Bite two: On Jan. 3, the University of Wisconsin-Madison released a study confirming PFAS contamination in the bay of Green Bay, linked to Johnson Controls Inc. (JCI)/Tyco through a fingerprinting technique.

Bite three: On Tuesday, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he will recommend $106 million in initiatives in his 2023-2025 biennial budget proposal to support cities dealing with contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) statewide at his 2023 State of the State address.

Boyle said she was on the phone with the governor’s office before his announcement, with reassurance from his team that Peshtigo is on the front line of this funding.

“I’m proposing to invest more than $100 million to take a three-pronged approach to confront PFAS across our state,” Evers said in his address. “We’re going to increase PFAS testing, sampling, and monitoring statewide so we can find these contaminants and get them out of our water. We’re going to make more resources available to on-the-ground partners to respond to PFAS contamination when it happens. And we’re going to work to increase awareness about the dangers of PFAS so folks can take steps to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

Bite four: Boyle said that the town will apply for state funding grants and resources, including two primary buckets of $65 million and $85 million through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Speaking about the $1.667 million in funding for the Town of Peshtigo, Boyle said the money will go toward a predevelopment effort to start the modeling studies, engineering and grants needed to develop a permanent water utility, which will come “at the expense of the responsible party” who polluted the water they can no longer trust as safe, Boyle said.

“Some people in the public are saying, ‘That’s a drop in the bucket,’” Boyle said. “Our board does not view almost $2 million dollars as insignificant. Our board views that kind of money as validation that the right stakeholders are paying attention, aware of the problem and do want to help.”

Another bite: Two weeks ago, State Sen. Eric Wimberger, R-De Pere, did a public listening session in Marinette with Boyle and Town of Peshtigo board supervisor Kayla Furton also in attendance. Boyle said they had an initial discussion on PFAS with Wimberger and are working on both party lines to address issues.

“PFAS is not a party affiliation,” Boyle said, mentioning that she’s optimistic that funding will follow through for PFAS mitigation. She said the board is united in serving the needs of everyone impacted and ensuring public safety. The town will be applying for grants in June.

“Partisan politics has zero business in local government,” Boyle said. “We are the day-to-day mechanism making sure roads are plowed and making sure if your neighbor is drinking poison, you do everything in your power to stop it.”

