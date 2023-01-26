Read full article on original website
Petersburg elementary students learn to save for long-term rewards
Stedman Elementary School in Petersburg is teaching kids about how to save for long-term rewards in the classroom. Kids can earn stickers or fake money, which they can spend on different prizes. One of the big-ticket popular items is a tea party with their principal, Heather Conn. Principal Heather Conn...
Board of Game authorizes first Zarembo Island elk hunt in 17 years
Alaska’s game management board has authorized an elk hunt on Zarembo Island in Southeast Alaska for the first time in nearly two decades. The state Department of Fish and Game opposed the hunt, but strong support from Wrangell and other local communities helped convince the board to take the leap.
