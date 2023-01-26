ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, IL

FOX2Now

New frozen pizzas based on St. Louis restaurants

ST. LOUIS – Mama Lucia’s Pizza and 4 Hands Brewing Co. are widely known for their frozen pizzas inspired by St. Louis foods and restaurants. However, the pandemic caused a halt in sales. Both eateries have recently announced that three new pizzas, made in collaboration with even more...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Grand opening held for new Foxes Boxes bakery location

Few things are as inspirational as genuine entrepreneurial success. The story of Foxes Boxes bakery is the unlikely tale of two people from separate continents finding not only each other but also a mutual passion for farming and baking which has led to a very popular and successful business in the local Riverbend area.
ALTON, IL
Alestle

Historic Stagger Inn makes for a satisfying, low-cost sandwich

The single best grilled cheese sandwich in the world is right here in Edwardsville, and comes from an institution with a long history tied to SIUE. The Stagger Inn sits at the entrance to Main Street, and dates back to 1974 when SIUE was new and the town was flooded with flower children. Stagger Inn was their chosen hangout, and has been the home base for generations of students.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KSDK

Eckert's Farm opens first Pop-Up Bar, Mountain-Side themed

ST. LOUIS — The Cozy Cider Cabin, open Thursdays thru Sundays from Jan. 12 to Feb. 19. The winter pop-up will be held in Eckert’s new Cider Shed with a mountain-side cabin atmosphere and specialty food and drink menu. Eckert’s Cozy Cider Cabin is $5 to book a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in

ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for popular Italian restaurant Mama’s on The Hill […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Stray Rescue of St. Louis in need of fosters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stray Rescue of St. Louis said today that their shelter is overfull and they are in need of fosters. This comes after they were out this morning in the cold weather helping cold, scared pets. For more information on how to become a foster or...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

The St. Louis-based online boutique you should shop this season

It takes a village, the old adage goes, and this village happens to consist of powerful, stylish women raising a successful online retailer, Junie May Boutique, in addition to raising children. Madee Sindel is co-owner with her mom, Myra Fadler, and it’s her three little girls (all under 5) who give the boutique its name and inspiration.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Most Beautiful Restaurants and Bars in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Beautiful food and drinks deserve to be served in equally beautiful surroundings. These gorgeous local bars and restaurants offer some of the most dazzling spaces in St. Louis. Perfect for date night or "just because," these spots bring that extra special something that you just can't find at most establishments. From dark and sultry to bright and charming, these are the most beautiful restaurants and bars in town.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Q985

Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois

Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
CHICAGO, IL
visitmo.com

How To: Mardi Gras in St. Louis

Mardi Gras in St. Louis is one of the country’s biggest parties. Thousands of people fill the historic Soulard neighborhood to enjoy the Purina Pet Parade, the Taste of Soulard and the Bud Light Grand Parade. Learn more about how to celebrate Fat Tuesday, St. Louis style. What Is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pet spot: Chihuahua misses her dog siblings

Doris Burkey of High Ridge recently sent a photo of Lala, a 13-year-old Chihuahua, along with her two dog siblings, Casanova and Goonie, who have since died. Casanova, a boxer-mastiff mix, died at 13, and Goonie, a Pekingese, died at 12, Burkey said. “Casanova was the best dog,” Burkey said....
HIGH RIDGE, MO
agupdate.com

Mishima Reserve looking for Angus producers

Angus cattle producers looking to improve their heifer development program and earn a premium on their calves may want to consider a Wagyu-based program that is looking to expand. Mishima Reserve, a company in Washington State, is partnering with Angus cattle ranches to produce Wagyu beef for their domestic and...
MONTANA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How old is too old to shovel snow?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Each winter in Illinois brings heavy snowfall, but doctors warn that shoveling snow over a certain age could lead to a heart attack. According to USA Today, a study estimated that nearly 200,000 people were sent to the emergency room for snow-shoveling-related health incidents over a 17-year period, or roughly 11,500 […]
ILLINOIS STATE

