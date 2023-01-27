ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

cbs12.com

Suspects sought after Florida drive-by shooting wounds 11

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Suspects are being sought after police say 11 people were shot and wounded during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood. Lakeland police say two of the victims were critically injured Monday afternoon, while the wounds of the other victims weren't considered life-threatening. Police...
LAKELAND, FL
cbs12.com

Dramatic Video: Hit-and-run driver, passengers found in woods after crashing into car

DELTONA, Fla. (CBS12) — With the help of a drone, deputies said they were able to apprehend three people that ran into the woods following a hit-and-run in Deltona. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday, Jan. 29, a woman was driving south down Catalina Boulevard when an oncoming car drifted across the yellow lines and collided with her vehicle. Luckily her and her child inside were unharmed, but the driver and two passengers fled the car and hid in the woods.
DELTONA, FL
villages-news.com

Man arrested after alleged altercation at laundromat in The Villages

A man was arrested after an alleged altercation at a laundromat in The Villages. Paul David Stone, 56, who is homeless, went Saturday afternoon to the Rock & Wash laundromat next to Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande and was inside doing his laundry, despite the fact he had been banned from the premises several days earlier, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

DUI suspect who was on phone loses his license after crashing in roundabout

A drunk driving suspect who admitted he was on his phone prior to crashing in a roundabout in The Villages has lost his driver’s license. Mason Edward Shuford, 34, of Summerfield, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman found dead in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., officers received a call about the victim shortly at S. Terry Avenue and W. Central Boulevard. The circumstances leading to her death are unknown at this time. This is...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Man killed in Polk County crash, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a driver was killed in a crash Saturday. A motorcycle crashed just before 2 a.m. near Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Cypress Gardens Road. Deputies said the motorcycle hit a curb while traveling at a high speed and struck a...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando police: Woman's body found on I-4, prompting 12-hour closure

ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. on Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say it was around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when officials received multiple calls about vehicles hitting a human body on I-4 eastbound near the Orange Blossom Trail exit.
ORLANDO, FL
wqcs.org

IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges

Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to lose license in golf cart DUI after leaving Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after climbing into a golf cart after leaving the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to losing his license for six months, he has been placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless man arrested after making bogus return for cash at Home Depot

A homeless man was arrested after making a bogus return for cash at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Joseph M. Evans Jr., 35, entered the store on Tuesday and selected a plumbing item valued at $13.95, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He went to the return desk, removed a receipt from inside his pocket and conducted a fraudulent return. He received $14.93 in cash.
LADY LAKE, FL

