FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. JOHN IMES, 44, 5’9”, 300 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for possession of meth...
After alleged copper-pipe theft, Bettendorf man faces felony charge
A Bettendorf man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he stole thousands of dollars’ worth of copper wire. Mark Handlon, 68, whose address is listed as both Bettendorf and Moline in different court documents, faces a felony charge of first-degree theft, court records show. Someone convicted of first-degree theft faces a Class C felony, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years and a fine.
Clinton police chief ‘angry beyond words’ after Tyre Nichols videos released
Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion posted a statement Friday night on social media after the videos showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols were released, saying “what occurred on January 7th in Memphis, Tennessee is an absolute outrage.”. The videos, which consist of both body cam footage and street...
NOW HIRING: Careers with the Rock Island Police Department
If you’ve been looking for a career change, the Rock Island Police Department might be looking for you! Chief Richard Landi stopped by Local 4 to talk about incentives in pursuing a career in law enforcement with the Rock Island Police Department. For more information, click here.
SAU student’s cancer-scam story goes viral
A 19-year-old Eldridge woman accused in a GoFundMe cancer scam is making national headlines. Today’s People Magazine and New York Post websites feature the case of Madison Russo, an Eldridge woman who allegedly scammed donors out of more than $37,000 through a GoFundMe and TikTok after she claimed she had pancreatic cancer.
Kinna’s House of Love seeks help following hit-and-run
A Quad-City woman who has dedicated her life to giving back to the community now needs help continuing her mission. Luekinna Hodges, founder of Kinna’s House of Love, a non-profit organization that provides support and resources for battered women and children, said her car was badly damaged by a hit-and-run driver, which has left her unable to continue her work. Local 4 and Fox 18’s Trae Harris spoke with Hodges for more information and to find out how you can help.
Fire department responds to record number of calls
The Muscatine Fire Department responded to a record 5,909 calls for service in 2022, breaking the previous record of 5,709 calls that was answered in 2021, according to a news release from the City of Muscatine. The department responded to 5,238 calls for service in 2019. The record call volume...
Picketers protest work in county building
Three picketers – two from the Laborers’ Union No. 309 AFL-CIO and another showing support from AFSCME Local 2025A – were outside the Rock Island County Office Building, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, on Wednesday afternoon. Jeff Stulir, president of Local 2025, showed support for the Local...
McCarthy earns state safety award
Out of 25 finalists, McCarthy Improvement Company has earned the ROSE (Recognition of Safety Excellence) award for safety from the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Iowa, according to a news release. AGC selects the ROSE award recipient that displays the highest standard in safety practices including quality safety programs with...
Illinois Tug Fest group responds to Iowa committee
UPDATE: Tammy Knapp, the president of the Port Byron Tug Fest, has issued a statement in response to an earlier news release from the Iowa side of the Tug Fest. “I along with some of the committee and the Port Byron mayor and another village board member were in a meeting (Tuesday night) with the Iowa Tug Fest committee,” the statement says.
Black Hawk aims high with new cannabis career training
Jobs and sales in the Illinois cannabis industry are growing like weeds. Black Hawk College has a new partnership to offer career training in the burgeoning field. The cannabis (legalized recreational marijuana) industry is creating thousands of career opportunities, yet a significant shortage of qualified professionals exists, according to BHC. As the cannabis industry expands, the demand for skilled and credible professionals expands with it.
City earns water tasting competition
The City of Rock Island Water Department has won the Illinois Section American Water Works Association (ISAWWA) District 1 Water Tasting Competition. The contest was held Jan. 20 at the Rock Island Water Treatment Plant, according to Rock Island competed against Moline, Rockford and the North Park Public Water District (DeKalb withdrew).
Douglas Park fire station to be demolished
A park in Rock Island will lose a historic landmark to demolition. The city is taking bids to demolish Fire Station No. 5 at Douglas Park. Some wanted to convert the building into a museum to commemorate the park’s place in history as the host of the first NFL game.
Pet of the Week | Chrissy
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Chrissy is the sweetest 3-year-old pup and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
A new taste sensation is open in downtown Davenport
New owners of Fourth Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport have spruced up the interior and the tasty menu of the place, and are marking their first month in business. The nutrition shake shop at 207 W. 4th St. (to have a ribbon cutting with QC Empowerment Network Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m.) has been taken over by two African-American couples. They are excited to show the Quad Cities what they’ve got shakin’ — including completely renovating the space, such as with strings of white twinkly lights, digital menu boards and a flowery, green-backed selfie wall.
Augustana to host paid film industry training
Fresh Films and the Illinois Film Office have teamed up to create a new batch of film industry professionals. The organizations will host an Accelerated Training Program at Rock Island’s Augustana College to prepare and train 18-to-26-year-old Illinois residents interested in launching their career in film. Selected applicants will...
Payton Sandfort, Filip Rebraca spark Hawkeyes past Northwestern
Payton Sandfort and Filip Rebraca combined to score 20 points over the final seven minutes of the game to allow Iowa to pull away from Northwestern for an 86-70 victory on Tuesday night. The Big Ten Conference game was originally scheduled for January 18 but was postponed due to COVID-19...
