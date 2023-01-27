ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NJ

108-year-old man is oldest firefighter at New Jersey volunteer fire department

By Michelle Ross
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHNiy_0kSkKwp900

LITTLE FALLS, NJ (PIX11) – Vincent Dransfield lives life on his own terms, and that’s not something many 108-year-olds can say. He leased a car two years ago and is still driving — in more ways than one.

“I’m still driving everybody crazy,” Dransfield joked. When asked what type of car he drives, he responded by saying “four wheels.”

He’s still sharp and quick-witted.

“I like to have a sense of humor,” Dransfield said. “It’s good. It gets you somewhere. If you’re nasty and angry, you ain’t going nowhere.”

Alligator abandoned in New Jersey finds new home in Florida

Dransfield is also the oldest firefighter at the Little Falls Volunteer Fire Department. Not as active as he once was, he’s still on the roster at Singac Engine Company No. 3.

“I said, ‘When I grow up, I’m going to become a fireman,’ so I became a fireman,” he said.

His contributions and pictures from the last 84 years with the department are plastered on the firehouse walls. He’s proud of showing his accomplishments to his great-grandchildren.

“That’s the helmet that I used to wear when I was fire chief,” he said as he pointed to the original helmet.

His great-grandchildren are just as proud to call him a great-grandfather.

“It’s a lot of fun,” his great-grandson Matthew Lista said. “Every single time he tells jokes, he tells stories. Just like stuff that you wouldn’t think he would remember, he’s remembering back to when he was 30 and stuff like that. It’s crazy to think he could remember all these stories and they’re awesome.”

New Jersey town where kids cancer rose blasts deal over polluted site

Dransfield is also independent. He lives on his own, does his own grocery shopping and doesn’t take daily medications — only over-the-counter medication when he has some knee pain.

“He has his daily routine,” his granddaughter Erica Lista said. “He gets up with the train. He goes to the QuickChek in Little Falls and gets his coffee and paper.”

So what is his secret to longevity?

“I drink Ovaltine every day,” Dransfield claimed.

It’s a sweet treat for a sweet man who’s proving that age is nothing but a number.

Dransfield turns 109 in March, and all he wants for his birthday is for his family to come over to his house and spend time with him, which they happily plan on doing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NY waiter convicted in fatal stabbing of co-worker over $20 in tips

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A waiter at a New York restaurant was convicted of manslaughter for stabbing a co-worker with a broken bottle during an argument over $20 worth of tips, prosecutors announced Wednesday. David Jimenez Salazar, 25, was convicted by a jury on Tuesday of fatally stabbing 37-year-old busser Elvin Padilla on July 16, […]
HICKSVILLE, NY
PIX11

Police arrest man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at NJ synagogue

BLOOMFIELD, NJ (pix11) — Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of trying to firebomb a New Jersey synagogue, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, was taken into custody and charged with attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. He allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail […]
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
PIX11

Bronx nonprofit needs van repair to help feed families

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx nonprofit is having a difficult time feeding families in need after its delivery van broke down. The Albanian American Open Hand Association has been in the Bronx for more than a decade. The nonprofit feeds 800 families a week, delivering all across the Bronx. However, its mission has […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Firefighter injured in 3-alarm fire in Bronx home: FDNY

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A firefighter suffered minor burns when a three-alarm fire broke out in the basement of a Bronx home Monday morning, officials said. Firefighters were called to a three-story home on Freeman Street in Morrisania at around 11 a.m., according to the FDNY. Video from the scene showed heavy smoke and […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Pregnant fiancée thrown from car by alleged speedy drunk driver on Staten Island: sources

NEW DORP, Staten Island (PIX11) — A pregnant 23-year-old woman’s served leg was found on the roadway after she was ejected from her allegedly drunk fiancee’s car during a sedan-splitting crash on Staten Island Saturday, according to law enforcement sources. Adem Nikeziq, 30, was arraigned Monday on manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, criminally negligent homicide, and […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Staten Island siblings have been missing for days: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island girl and her two younger brothers have been missing for days, police said Wednesday. They were last seen at their Hill Street home in the Stapleton Houses around 8 a.m. on Jan. 25, officials said. They were reported missing the next day. Each of the siblings has brown […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Paterson Times

19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID’d as missing NJ man

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the […]
MORRISVILLE, PA
PIX11

NJ church says charity concert targeted with pepper spray, smoke bombs

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey church is trying to make sense of an attack on people enjoying a concert to benefit a local anti-racism group. “This church is very committed to anti-racism and social justice,” said church rector Rev. Chase Danford. “And people were distressed about that.” It was after 9 p.m. […]
ASBURY PARK, NJ
PIX11

Brooklyn woman likely brain dead after dragging by husband’s car, family says

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The sister of a Brooklyn woman who suffered massive brain injuries early Sunday was pleading for witnesses to come forward to answer what happened to 22-year-old Jennifer Patino. “Basically, my sister — right now — is like brain dead,” Mayra Patino told PIX11 News Wednesday night. “She’s on a ventilator.” Mayra […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx fire that killed one, injured 2 deemed suspicious: FDNY official

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A deadly fire in the Bronx on Sunday has been deemed suspicious, according to an FDNY official. One person died and two others were injured when a fire broke out in a building at Evergreen Avenue near Westchester Avenue just before 2 p.m., officials said. The fire was under control […]
BRONX, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

UPDATED: Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office & Jersey City police investigating fatal Heights shooting

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the Heights from last night. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the area of Summit Avenue and Poplar Street. More to follow,” the HCPO tweeted early this morning.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Bronx man found dead inside apartment, roommate arrested: police

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found dead with head trauma inside his Highbridge apartment Tuesday night, leading to the arrest of his roommate, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 10:35 p.m. found the 62-year-old man unresponsive with a head wound inside the basement apartment on West 169th Street […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Robbers steal cash after firing gun inside Manhattan 7-Eleven: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two suspects robbed a Manhattan 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning, police said. The thieves fired a gun at the floor and stole cash from the register after entering the store at 395 Third Ave., near East 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspects fled the scene after grabbing an […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

New Jersey Route 3 reopens in both directions after downed wires

SECAUCUS, N.J. (PIX11) — A dump truck downed several utility lines and poles along Route 3 just off the New Jersey Turnpike early Wednesday in Secaucus, necessitating detours for several hours off of the main artery to the Lincoln Tunnel, officials said. The roadway eventually reopened in both directions around 5 p.m. The truck, which […]
SECAUCUS, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

63K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy