UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for "armed and dangerous" man, wanted in connection to deadly Richland shooting
RICHLAND, Wash. - 8 p.m. Authorities have identified the suspect as Michael Reep. He has not yet been arrested, according to Richland authorities as of 8 p.m. The Richland Police Department said Reep is considered to be armed and dangerous. He escaped a home in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland. When he got into a car and drove away from the home, authorities said he drove into two parked patrol cars. Due to the offense he committed, authorities determined it could not be determined to be a violent felony and so they were not able to engage in a pursuit.
Lethal force declared justified in 2020 Pasco Police shooting of Juan and Miguel Montalvo
PASCO, Wash. -- The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office has released the Special Investigation Unit's findings involving a Pasco Police shooting from May of 2020. Juan and Miguel Montalvo were wanted for an April 29, 2020 homicide and other violent crimes that had been committed on May 17, 2020. On the...
Richland PD: Suspect in McMurray St. shooting on the run, considered armed and dangerous
A suspect in last week’s shooting on McMurray St. is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Richland Police Department. In a Facebook post, Richland PD claimed that while attempting to arrest the suspect, Michael Reep, at a house in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland, Reep drove his car into two parked police cars and drove away despite the spike strips police had put down ahead of time.
Suspect arrested for robbery in Granger
Police in Granger have identified one suspect in a convenience store robbery. Police are still searching for three suspects.
Murder charge dropped in death of woman left outside in frigid cold for hours
“We do not do trial by ambush.”
Kennewick man identified as Richland shooting victim. Woman accused of opening fire
Officers are still searching for another man in connection with the deadly shooting.
Caller credited in stolen car bust
PENDLETON – “See something, say something” helped return a stolen car out of Walla Walla to its owner over the weekend. Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram said a citizen didn’t ignore something that looked suspicious. “A resident saw something that he deemed to be suspicious,” Byram...
Pedestrian killed by car in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash that left one person dead around 2:47 a.m. on January 31. Officers responded to the crash on W. 14th and Olympia and found a 40-year-old man with injuries from being hit by a car. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to the KPD.
Wapato man arrested with drugs
A traffic stop led to a drug bust in Klamath County. Oregon State Police stopped a Wapato man and found pounds of meth, heroin and fentanyl in his car.
Umatilla Saloon Robbed, Suspect at Large
(Weston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery with a gun early Monday morning. This happened around 3:00am at the Long Branch Cafe and Saloon in Weston, Umatilla County. That's roughly halfway between Milton-Freewater and Pendleton along Highway 11. Umatilla County Sheriff's Captain Sterrin Ward told Newsradio the suspect entered the restaurant from a back door wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves. The suspect displayed a gun and demanded money. The owner of the establishment complied with the demands and the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation continues. No one was hurt. There was no physical description of the suspect released.
Grant County Sheriff's Office investigating assault at Big Bend Community College
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating an assault that happened on Jan 29. at Big Bend Community College. Officers arrived on campus at around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 30 after receiving a call that a 19-year-old woman was assaulted by a 23-year-old man on Sunday.
40-year-old killed stepping in front of a truck while crossing a Kennewick street
It’s the 2nd pedestrian fatal at the intersection in four years.
Man Killed When Car Hits Brick Building Near Sunnyside
The fatal crash occurred early Tuesday morning, just north of Sunnyside. Yakima County Deputies say driver apparently slammed into a brick building. According to information released by YCSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoot, Deputies were called to a location in the 8300 block of Van Belle Road. The location is less than half-a-mile north of Sunnyside.
Man arrested for assault, abuse in Grant County
A man has been arrested in Grant County after assaulting a woman at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake. According to deputies, the man held a pair of scissors to the woman's throat and choked her before she escaped and called 911.
Man arrested near Moses Lake trying to escape from police car
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Moses Lake Police arrested a man they say tried to escape from a police car. Early Saturday morning, GCSO said a deputy saw a black 1989 Mercedes driving 76 MPH in a 50 MPH zone uncontrollably on McConihe Road, which is north of Moses Lake.
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
Afternoon news update January 30: FBI investigating anti-abortion arsons in OR, free immunization clinic in Pasco, WA sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified and more
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information on two arson cases targeting anti-abortion groups. A free immunization clinic will be held in Pasco and a sailor from Washington that was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor has been accounted for.
Crews remind people to check for burn days after homeowner loses control of Umatilla fire
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire just before 1:30 p.m. on January 30, according to a post from the district. The brush fire was on E Spearman Road and Diagonal Road. The fire had started as a controlled burn by a...
