Richland, WA

yaktrinews.com

UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for "armed and dangerous" man, wanted in connection to deadly Richland shooting

RICHLAND, Wash. - 8 p.m. Authorities have identified the suspect as Michael Reep. He has not yet been arrested, according to Richland authorities as of 8 p.m. The Richland Police Department said Reep is considered to be armed and dangerous. He escaped a home in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland. When he got into a car and drove away from the home, authorities said he drove into two parked patrol cars. Due to the offense he committed, authorities determined it could not be determined to be a violent felony and so they were not able to engage in a pursuit.
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Caller credited in stolen car bust

PENDLETON – “See something, say something” helped return a stolen car out of Walla Walla to its owner over the weekend. Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram said a citizen didn’t ignore something that looked suspicious. “A resident saw something that he deemed to be suspicious,” Byram...
PENDLETON, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Pedestrian killed by car in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash that left one person dead around 2:47 a.m. on January 31. Officers responded to the crash on W. 14th and Olympia and found a 40-year-old man with injuries from being hit by a car. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to the KPD.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wapato man arrested with drugs

A traffic stop led to a drug bust in Klamath County. Oregon State Police stopped a Wapato man and found pounds of meth, heroin and fentanyl in his car.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
610KONA

Umatilla Saloon Robbed, Suspect at Large

(Weston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery with a gun early Monday morning. This happened around 3:00am at the Long Branch Cafe and Saloon in Weston, Umatilla County. That's roughly halfway between Milton-Freewater and Pendleton along Highway 11. Umatilla County Sheriff's Captain Sterrin Ward told Newsradio the suspect entered the restaurant from a back door wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves. The suspect displayed a gun and demanded money. The owner of the establishment complied with the demands and the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation continues. No one was hurt. There was no physical description of the suspect released.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
NEWStalk 870

Man Killed When Car Hits Brick Building Near Sunnyside

The fatal crash occurred early Tuesday morning, just north of Sunnyside. Yakima County Deputies say driver apparently slammed into a brick building. According to information released by YCSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoot, Deputies were called to a location in the 8300 block of Van Belle Road. The location is less than half-a-mile north of Sunnyside.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for assault, abuse in Grant County

A man has been arrested in Grant County after assaulting a woman at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake. According to deputies, the man held a pair of scissors to the woman's throat and choked her before she escaped and called 911.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Man arrested near Moses Lake trying to escape from police car

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Moses Lake Police arrested a man they say tried to escape from a police car. Early Saturday morning, GCSO said a deputy saw a black 1989 Mercedes driving 76 MPH in a 50 MPH zone uncontrollably on McConihe Road, which is north of Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
RICHLAND, WA

