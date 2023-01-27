Gulfport police: Woman sought in connection to drive-by shooting is ‘armed and dangerous’

The Gulfport Police Department is seeking a Gulfport woman in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday morning.

Darrien Nicole Clark, 29, is wanted on an active felony warrant and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Gulfport Police Department.

Police describe Clark as a 5-foot-5 Black woman with black hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 110 pounds.

Police responded to a call about a drive-by shooting in the 600 block of Layton Drive around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators determined Clark allegedly got into a physical altercation with an unnamed victim before she left to get a firearm. Clark then returned with the weapon and fired multiple times — striking two residences and a vehicle.

Police did not say if anyone was injured in the incident.

The Gulfport Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.