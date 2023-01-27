ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Gulfport police: Woman sought in connection to drive-by shooting is ‘armed and dangerous’

By Hannah Ruhoff
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aH32o_0kSkKbX800

The Gulfport Police Department is seeking a Gulfport woman in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday morning.

Darrien Nicole Clark, 29, is wanted on an active felony warrant and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Gulfport Police Department.

Police describe Clark as a 5-foot-5 Black woman with black hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 110 pounds.

Police responded to a call about a drive-by shooting in the 600 block of Layton Drive around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators determined Clark allegedly got into a physical altercation with an unnamed victim before she left to get a firearm. Clark then returned with the weapon and fired multiple times — striking two residences and a vehicle.

Police did not say if anyone was injured in the incident.

The Gulfport Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula shooting suspect indicted in 2021 incident

A man charged with shooting into a dwelling during an argument in 2021 has been indicted. 22-year-old Davontae Andrews was indicted on a charge of shooting into an dwelling. He also has a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is in the Jackson County jail with no bond.
PASCAGOULA, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Biloxi Police Dept. Working To Identify Driver Of Vehicle

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the vehicle seen in this photo. The unknown male driver allegedly took property left in a shopping cart in a parking lot on Beach Blvd on December 19th. The vehicle is a black Mazda with an unreadable dealership tag.
BILOXI, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

20-Year-Old Killed In Wreck In Forrest County

On Thursday, January 26, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Forrest County. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 98 when the car left the road and hit a tree.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man died after sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee was traveling west on Hwy 98 when his 2017 Hyundai Elantra left the road and struck a tree. Lee was...
LAUREL, MS
WDSU

Man shot in the head in Bogalusa, police report

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of an apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, a man was shot in the head at 1015 Union Avenue at the Union Point Apartments. The victim is still alive but listed...
BOGALUSA, LA
WDAM-TV

FCSO: Tools found inside stolen SUV in Hattiesburg

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported it found $10K worth of tools inside an SUV that was reported stolen. However, the owner of the SUV said the tools were not his. FCSO said it received the report of a stolen vehicle from a Forrest...
HATTIESBURG, MS
wxxv25.com

Welfare check leads Long Beach police to drug arrest

Long Beach Police say 34-year-old Michael A. Savarese was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000. Savarese was arrested on Wisteria Lane after officers were called for a welfare check. During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and officers found a large amount of marijuana.
LONG BEACH, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
8K+
Followers
125
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy