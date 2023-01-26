Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Kinship of Tomahawk looking for mentors to help out students
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Since 1997 the Kinship of Tomahawk has been helping kids around the area through their youth mentoring program. Executive Director Patti Hilgendorf says their mission is quite simple. "Providing mentoring opportunities to children and families in our community," said Patti Higendorf. "What goes through that is mentoring the whole family to make change to help them through some tough times and get our kids through high school graduation," she said. "To achieve that goal, they created an after-school program. With activities ranging from playing the Nintendo Wii, to making arts and crafts. Kris Berg believes this is making a huge impact.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Downtown Inc. begins Taste of Chocolate, Monday
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Downtown Rhinelander businesses are gearing up for this years Taste of Chocolate fundraising event. The Downtown Rhinelander Inc. group is sponsoring the fundraiser, which is reminiscent of a scene right out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. If you visit any participating downtown business between January...
WJFW-TV
Northwoods hospital receives Patient Experience award
MINOCQUA - A Northwoods hospital is being recognized for its patient care. On Monday, Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua received the 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Patient Experience Award by Press Ganey. The award honors Marshfield for delivering outstanding Emergency Department patient experience. Press Ganey works with more than 41 thousand...
WJFW-TV
Production Supervisor - 1st Shift - 3403325
JOB DUTIES: Responsible for ensuring that footwear is produced economically, on time, and of the highest quality. Produces footwear according to estimates through proper supervision, motivation, and leadership of employees, while maintaining a safe and healthy environment in the department. Organizes and supervises the production of footwear in specified quantity and quality according to daily plan. Implements measures necessary to eliminate waiting time, wastage of materials, and extra wages. Ensures that operators are performing daily clean-up and machine maintenance. Trains and motivates employees to reach required standard outputs in the shortest possible time. Encourages and assists employees to learn more than one job so that they become more versatile in the event of absenteeism or product change. Ensures strict compliance with all regulations contained in the Occupational Safety and Health Act and assures adherence to all plant safety rules, machine guarding, and that personal protective equipment, where issued, is used by operators. Approves payroll of operators and submits same to payroll department. Promotes a favorable company image among operators and peers in the community and with customers. Enforces all Company policies and plant rules in effect or as directed by his or her superior or by management. Ensures that all aspects of the job are carried out following applicable WSC ISO 9001 Quality System requirements. Work closely with the HR department on hiring of employee. Supervise and direct workforce. Works closely with the HR department to investigate and settle labor grievances.
WJFW-TV
Construction Laborer - Asphalt - 3408568
JOB DUTIES: Under direction of the foreperson, laborers will typically work on a road crew but may work at an asphalt plant or maintenance shop. A laborer's job function will include, but not be limited to job layout, shoveling, raking, sweeping, and traffic control along with operating small equipment such as blowers, saws, compactors, and jack hammers. On the job training will provide the knowledge and skills to become a productive member of one of our crews, with the potential for advancement opportunities to become an equipment operator. This position is a full-time seasonal, working May through November (weather permitting). This position requires working overtime and some Saturdays. Local and regional travel opportunities are available.
WJFW-TV
Police disclose name of Friday snowmobile crash
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- A snowmobile accident in Oneida County on Friday evening left one person dead while trying to pass another snowmobile in the town of Nokomis. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that Matthew R. Finstrom (41) of Plainfield Illinois died as the result of the crash. In a...
WJFW-TV
Fatal snowmobile accident in Arbor Vitae
ARBOR VITAE - One person died in a snowmobile accident Sunday in Arbor Vitae. Just after 7 p.m., the Vilas County 911 center received a call of a snowmobiler who had struck a tree on trail 17 near Schuman Rd. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful, and the operator was pronounced deceased.
WJFW-TV
DNR urges safety following 4 snowmobile accidents in span of 4 days
MCNAUGHTON, Wis. (WJFW) - Over the weekend 2 more crashes in the Northwoods brings the count of recent snowmobile fatalities to 4, all in the span of four days. The crashes include one in McNaughton and one in Phelps on Thursday, another in Nokomis on Friday, and one late yesterday in Arbor Vitae.
WJFW-TV
Racers from all over the country compete in the Inaugural USSA Sprint World Cup
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WJFW) - If your looking for a fun way to end your weekend listen up. The USSA Prostar Series is currently hosting the Inaugural Sprint World Cup at the Wausau 525 Racetrack. Today the competition shifted to a whole different gear with qualifiers finishing last night. Media Director, Brett Richter believes a lot people enjoy these types of races. "It’s a fantastic day we got a great crowd on hand we got great racers," said Brett Richter. "We got racers from several parts of Canada, several states in the United States we have 29 drivers in our premiere class which no race anywhere has seen numbers like that in like 5 years probably," he said.
WJFW-TV
Diesel or Heavy Equipment Mechanic - 3411188
JOB DUTIES: This skilled position involves maintenance of company mobile equipment and machinery. Analyzes malfunctions and repairs, rebuilds, and maintains construction equipment, such as trucks, trailers, hot mix asphalt drum plants, paving machines, motor graders, trench-digging machines, conveyors, bulldozers, excavators, rollers, pumps, compressors, pneumatic tools; operates and inspects machines or equipment to diagnose defects. Dismantles and reassembles equipment, using hoists and hand tools.
WJFW-TV
Hodags swim away victorious after Double Dual Meet
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- After two postponements of the Double Dual Meet held at Lakeland Union High School; Tomahawk, Rhinelander, and Lakeland were finally able to compete.
