JOB DUTIES: Responsible for ensuring that footwear is produced economically, on time, and of the highest quality. Produces footwear according to estimates through proper supervision, motivation, and leadership of employees, while maintaining a safe and healthy environment in the department. Organizes and supervises the production of footwear in specified quantity and quality according to daily plan. Implements measures necessary to eliminate waiting time, wastage of materials, and extra wages. Ensures that operators are performing daily clean-up and machine maintenance. Trains and motivates employees to reach required standard outputs in the shortest possible time. Encourages and assists employees to learn more than one job so that they become more versatile in the event of absenteeism or product change. Ensures strict compliance with all regulations contained in the Occupational Safety and Health Act and assures adherence to all plant safety rules, machine guarding, and that personal protective equipment, where issued, is used by operators. Approves payroll of operators and submits same to payroll department. Promotes a favorable company image among operators and peers in the community and with customers. Enforces all Company policies and plant rules in effect or as directed by his or her superior or by management. Ensures that all aspects of the job are carried out following applicable WSC ISO 9001 Quality System requirements. Work closely with the HR department on hiring of employee. Supervise and direct workforce. Works closely with the HR department to investigate and settle labor grievances.

