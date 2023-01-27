Completing the dynasty: Steamboat girls U19 hockey team celebrates its seniors ahead of playoff push

Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
All eyes on Denver: Local wrestlers compete at Steamboat Tri Dual, prepare for state competition
As the regular season comes to a close, Routt County high school wrestling teams assembled to compete at Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The two visiting teams kicked off the night, with Hayden getting the better of Soroco in a 69-6 victory. Though Soroco lost both its...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Former SSWSC skier Jaelin Kauf earns first World Cup podium of the season
At the halfway point of the World Cup season, former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Jaelin Kauf earned her first podium finish of the season at Val St. Come, Canada, on Friday, Jan. 27. The moguls star steamrolled her way through qualifying with the fastest overall time, and fourth-best...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Report the whumpf: State of the Snowpack stresses preparation, safety, observations
“No friends on a powder day is BS,” Kent Vertrees told the crowd at the close of the State of the Snowpack event Saturday evening, Jan. 28, at Bud Werner Memorial Library. The master of ceremonies at the educational, fundraiser and memorial event did not use the acronym BS during the sometimes-emotional evening. Vertrees, the master of chaos at Steamboat Powdercats, reiterated this week in a family friendlier version, “There are many friends on a powder day.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Portion of Fish Creek Falls Trail closed due to small avalanche
A portion of the Fish Creek Falls Trail in Steamboat Springs closed Monday, Jan. 30, due to a small avalanche, according to the Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District. The trail is closed from the parking lot to the bridge. The slide occurred just above the bridge, and although small, it was large enough to possible bury someone, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There is potential for additional avalanches due to the heavy snowpack.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Minus 21 degree temps in Steamboat on Tuesday were bitter but not close to record
Temperatures dropped to a bitter minus 21 degrees at the Steamboat Springs Airport early Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, but that isn’t close to the record for that day in the Yampa Valley. The same date in 1979 saw minus 34 degrees in Steamboat, according to historical data from the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Lions’ roar continues to be heard in the Yampa Valley more than 100 years after the club was founded in Steamboat
Thirty-four community leaders came together in late 1922 to start the first chapter of Lions Club in Steamboat Springs, creating an organization that has now served the community for a century. “I think it’s the oldest club in Steamboat Springs — with a very proud history,” said Ed Mumm, president...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Howelsen Hill users see opportunity to partner to meet future goals
A town hall among users of Howelsen Hill last week revealed areas where groups could partner to meet their future goals, as Steamboat Springs is set to study the capacity for development at the park over the next year. The meeting, hosted by City Council member Michael Buccino, featured users...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Search and Rescue saves 7 snowmobilers in 19-hour mission
In the middle of the night amid heavy snowfall last weekend, Routt County Search and Rescue embarked on “one of the most physically difficult missions” that Search and Rescue President Jay Bowman has seen in 10-plus years. The harrowing rescue of seven snowmobilers who weren’t prepared to spend...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Kara Stoller: Reflecting on a Chamber career
In December 2007, I arrived in Steamboat Springs to join the Steamboat Springs Chamber team as the special events director. Never in a million years could I have imagined I would follow my brother out west. Yet off I was from Philadelphia to live in a small ski town in Colorado. Now, 15 years later, it’s time for me to say a bittersweet goodbye to the organization and so many of the people that helped me grow from that new resident to a passionate, dedicated community member.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Here are a few ideas to promote skier safety
I have been lucky to not be injured by another skier or snowboarder, but I have had many close calls with people zooming by me within inches, some of them unable to control their speed. I see people on trails above their ability every day. I see someone going down the mountain on a stretcher far too often.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs to utilize Oak, Yampa streets for Winter Carnival traffic detours
Steamboat Springs is implementing a new traffic detour plan during Winter Carnival street events from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11 and 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12. The changes aim to better serve U.S. Highway 40 through traffic, enhance emergency access and improve traffic circulation, according to a news release from the city.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Steamboat should limit the number of skiers per day
Traffic gridlock. Overflowing parking lots. Fourty-plus minute lift lines. Dangerously overcrowded ski trails. Overflow skiers parked at our hospital. We encountered all of the above when attempting to ski this past Saturday. Granted, it was an epic powder day on a weekend, during an epic ski season … but this went far beyond being an extra busy day at the resort. It was unpleasantly frustrating and downright dangerous, diminishing the ski experience for all. On one overcrowded trail an out-of-control snowboarder cut me off from behind and actually ran over my skis. It’s a miracle that this did not result in a serious crash or injury.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley Regional Airport weathers winter storm, flight cancellations
While skiers and riders enjoyed a couple of feet of fresh powder over the weekend, Yampa Valley Regional Airport Manager Kevin Booth was dealing with a flurry of flight cancellations. “Weather caused a couple of Southwest flights to cancel (on Sunday, Jan. 29), and there were some weather issues on...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Why is recycling everyday materials so hard in Steamboat Springs?
As a first-time visitor to Steamboat Springs, I am absolutely delighted by the beauty of the area and the kindness of its people. I am surprised, however, at the difficulty I encountered in getting rid of my garbage, more specifically, the potential recyclables. Having stayed in town for several days,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rep. Lukens appointed to the Colorado Tourism Office board
State Rep. Meghan Lukens has been appointed to the Colorado Tourism Office Board of Directors by House Speaker Julie McCluskie, according to a news release. Lukens represents District 26, which includes Moffat, Routt, Eagle and Rio Blanco counties, in the state House. She was appointed to the tourism office board alongside three other state legislators.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jury finds Routt County man not guilty in shooting south of Steamboat
A jury delivered three not guilty verdicts on Friday, Jan. 27, in the case of Colorado vs. William Bryce Scholle. Nearly one year after Scholle shot a man on his property, a jury’s decision made in Routt County court found Scholle not guilty on two felony charges — first-degree assault and menacing — and one misdemeanor — prohibited use of a firearm.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Number of single-family homes planned at Brown Ranch an early concern amid annexation talks
The number of single-family homes included in the Brown Ranch development was highlighted as a potential concern Wednesday, Feb. 1, as the special annexation committee begins forming an agreement. As presented, the Brown Ranch would create 2,262 units over the next two decades, with 65% of that being multifamily units....
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Record for Jan. 24-30
1:34 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle on the 3100 block of Laurel Lane. 6:00 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported trespass on the 4500 block of Four Seasons Way. 11:33 p.m. — Both the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Child care facility in partnership with CDOT hopes to break ground next year
State and local officials hope a new child care and housing project could break ground next year, though there are several steps that still need to fall into place. Through a partnership between Routt County, Steamboat Springs and the Colorado Department of Transportation, the facility would add additional child care spaces and housing dedicated for snowplow drivers.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Respect the Rural: Education continues with property tax bill flyers
With an increase in people recreating in, new homebuyers moving in and second-home owners spending more time in rural Routt County the past few years, agricultural and nonprofit organizations are continuing to educate about “Respect the Rural.”. A Respect the Rural handout will be included in the tax bills...
