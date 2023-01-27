ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Completing the dynasty: Steamboat girls U19 hockey team celebrates its seniors ahead of playoff push

By Tom Skulski
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Report the whumpf: State of the Snowpack stresses preparation, safety, observations

“No friends on a powder day is BS,” Kent Vertrees told the crowd at the close of the State of the Snowpack event Saturday evening, Jan. 28, at Bud Werner Memorial Library. The master of ceremonies at the educational, fundraiser and memorial event did not use the acronym BS during the sometimes-emotional evening. Vertrees, the master of chaos at Steamboat Powdercats, reiterated this week in a family friendlier version, “There are many friends on a powder day.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Portion of Fish Creek Falls Trail closed due to small avalanche

A portion of the Fish Creek Falls Trail in Steamboat Springs closed Monday, Jan. 30, due to a small avalanche, according to the Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District. The trail is closed from the parking lot to the bridge. The slide occurred just above the bridge, and although small, it was large enough to possible bury someone, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There is potential for additional avalanches due to the heavy snowpack.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County Search and Rescue saves 7 snowmobilers in 19-hour mission

In the middle of the night amid heavy snowfall last weekend, Routt County Search and Rescue embarked on “one of the most physically difficult missions” that Search and Rescue President Jay Bowman has seen in 10-plus years. The harrowing rescue of seven snowmobilers who weren’t prepared to spend...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Kara Stoller: Reflecting on a Chamber career

In December 2007, I arrived in Steamboat Springs to join the Steamboat Springs Chamber team as the special events director. Never in a million years could I have imagined I would follow my brother out west. Yet off I was from Philadelphia to live in a small ski town in Colorado. Now, 15 years later, it’s time for me to say a bittersweet goodbye to the organization and so many of the people that helped me grow from that new resident to a passionate, dedicated community member.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Here are a few ideas to promote skier safety

I have been lucky to not be injured by another skier or snowboarder, but I have had many close calls with people zooming by me within inches, some of them unable to control their speed. I see people on trails above their ability every day. I see someone going down the mountain on a stretcher far too often.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Steamboat should limit the number of skiers per day

Traffic gridlock. Overflowing parking lots. Fourty-plus minute lift lines. Dangerously overcrowded ski trails. Overflow skiers parked at our hospital. We encountered all of the above when attempting to ski this past Saturday. Granted, it was an epic powder day on a weekend, during an epic ski season … but this went far beyond being an extra busy day at the resort. It was unpleasantly frustrating and downright dangerous, diminishing the ski experience for all. On one overcrowded trail an out-of-control snowboarder cut me off from behind and actually ran over my skis. It’s a miracle that this did not result in a serious crash or injury.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa Valley Regional Airport weathers winter storm, flight cancellations

While skiers and riders enjoyed a couple of feet of fresh powder over the weekend, Yampa Valley Regional Airport Manager Kevin Booth was dealing with a flurry of flight cancellations. “Weather caused a couple of Southwest flights to cancel (on Sunday, Jan. 29), and there were some weather issues on...
YAMPA, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Rep. Lukens appointed to the Colorado Tourism Office board

State Rep. Meghan Lukens has been appointed to the Colorado Tourism Office Board of Directors by House Speaker Julie McCluskie, according to a news release. Lukens represents District 26, which includes Moffat, Routt, Eagle and Rio Blanco counties, in the state House. She was appointed to the tourism office board alongside three other state legislators.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Jury finds Routt County man not guilty in shooting south of Steamboat

A jury delivered three not guilty verdicts on Friday, Jan. 27, in the case of Colorado vs. William Bryce Scholle. Nearly one year after Scholle shot a man on his property, a jury’s decision made in Routt County court found Scholle not guilty on two felony charges — first-degree assault and menacing — and one misdemeanor — prohibited use of a firearm.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Record for Jan. 24-30

1:34 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle on the 3100 block of Laurel Lane. 6:00 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported trespass on the 4500 block of Four Seasons Way. 11:33 p.m. — Both the...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Child care facility in partnership with CDOT hopes to break ground next year

State and local officials hope a new child care and housing project could break ground next year, though there are several steps that still need to fall into place. Through a partnership between Routt County, Steamboat Springs and the Colorado Department of Transportation, the facility would add additional child care spaces and housing dedicated for snowplow drivers.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Respect the Rural: Education continues with property tax bill flyers

With an increase in people recreating in, new homebuyers moving in and second-home owners spending more time in rural Routt County the past few years, agricultural and nonprofit organizations are continuing to educate about “Respect the Rural.”. A Respect the Rural handout will be included in the tax bills...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy