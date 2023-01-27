ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

thetacomaledger.com

The great Tacoma Monkeyshine hunt

This week, Tacoma residents will search for elusive Monkeyshines for the 20th year. It’s that time of year again when Tacoma residents will be out and about hunting for elusive Monkeyshines. This year will mark the 20th year that Tacoma glass artists have kept with the tradition, hiding glass ornaments such as medallions and floats marked with the zodiac animal that corresponds with the Lunar New Year.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Overnight chill, warmer through the week in Puget Sound region

Chilly temperatures will give way to seasonal averages by the end of the week in the Puget Sound region. “Another cold night ahead, but as the week unfolds, temperatures will gradually moderate,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “By the end of the week, temperatures will be close to the seasonal averages for early February with highs near 50 and lows around 40.”
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOUND DOG: Senior terrier – January 29, 2023 5:46 pm

While walking on the greenbelt trails east of Pathfinder K-8 we found this elderly male terrier walking up the trail alone. We were close to Puget Way SW and Alaska street by West Marginal. The dog is wearing a gray sweater, leash harness (no leash) and a rabies tag on a Seattle Kraken collar. He is gentle and friendly. Please call Heather at 2066790984.
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Examiner

Majority of Seattle's city council quitting after outrage over liberal policies

The majority of Seattle’s city council will be quitting this year after fending off a backlash in recent years over rising crime and homelessness. Seven of the nine council members will not seek reelection, citing physical threats by residents and a perception that the community no longer backs their politics. The exodus includes the most senior member, socialist Kshama Sawant.
SEATTLE, WA
wsmag.net

How and Why to Landscape Septic Systems

There are over 60,000 onsite sewage systems (OSS) in Kitsap County. How should you landscape and maintain them?. An OSS has a septic tank where effluent (i.e., wastewater from kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms) enters the tank, solids settle to the bottom and oils and grease rise to the top. In the middle is the remaining water, which then flows (by various methods) into the leach field, commonly known as the drain field. The water moving into these pipes buried in the drain field is then purified by microbial action, and the purified water percolates into the ground, where it actually recharges the aquifer.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II

When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Dining — Epulo Bistro

The Edmonds restaurant scene now rivals downtown Seattle and nearby neighborhoods. In this inaugural episode of our Edmonds Dining video series, we feature Epulo Bistro, serving Edmonds since 2010. If your restaurant is interested in being profiled as part of this series, email Peter Harvey of Reefcombers Studio at peter@reefcombers.com.
EDMONDS, WA
KREM2

Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years

SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Proposed Moratorium on Underground Storage Tanks, Metal Recycling and Auto Wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 on ZOOM to provide information about a proposed moratorium on underground storage tanks, metal recycling and auto wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.
TACOMA, WA

