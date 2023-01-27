Read full article on original website
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
KOMO News
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
KOMO News
Seattle councilmember calls for immediate action following fatal encampment shooting
SEATTLE — A fatal shooting at a problematic homeless encampment near the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle has prompted residents and now Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen to demand change. "Action needs to be taken now," said Pedersen, who represents District 4, Seattle's Northeast neighborhoods. (If viewing this story...
This Washington Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
thetacomaledger.com
The great Tacoma Monkeyshine hunt
This week, Tacoma residents will search for elusive Monkeyshines for the 20th year. It’s that time of year again when Tacoma residents will be out and about hunting for elusive Monkeyshines. This year will mark the 20th year that Tacoma glass artists have kept with the tradition, hiding glass ornaments such as medallions and floats marked with the zodiac animal that corresponds with the Lunar New Year.
Washington Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Washington spot made it on the list.
MyNorthwest.com
Gee Scott on service charges at restaurants: ‘You’re getting no tip’
KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott said we need to start over when it comes it tipping. Right now, Washington state law dictates that all tips belong to employees, but which workers get the money is decided by management. Some restaurants have moved away from tipping, while others have added mandatory surcharges.
Overnight chill, warmer through the week in Puget Sound region
Chilly temperatures will give way to seasonal averages by the end of the week in the Puget Sound region. “Another cold night ahead, but as the week unfolds, temperatures will gradually moderate,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “By the end of the week, temperatures will be close to the seasonal averages for early February with highs near 50 and lows around 40.”
King tides paint stark outlook into rising Puget Sound sea levels
This past month has been a rough one for coastal flooding in cities up and down Washington’s coastline as king tides portend the future of rising sea levels’ impacts on the Puget Sound. According to a study done by the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE), state experts...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Senior terrier – January 29, 2023 5:46 pm
While walking on the greenbelt trails east of Pathfinder K-8 we found this elderly male terrier walking up the trail alone. We were close to Puget Way SW and Alaska street by West Marginal. The dog is wearing a gray sweater, leash harness (no leash) and a rabies tag on a Seattle Kraken collar. He is gentle and friendly. Please call Heather at 2066790984.
Washington Examiner
Majority of Seattle's city council quitting after outrage over liberal policies
The majority of Seattle’s city council will be quitting this year after fending off a backlash in recent years over rising crime and homelessness. Seven of the nine council members will not seek reelection, citing physical threats by residents and a perception that the community no longer backs their politics. The exodus includes the most senior member, socialist Kshama Sawant.
q13fox.com
'Knowing what happened here is just such a tragedy': Safety upgrades called for following woman hit and killed
SEATTLE - The intersection where a student from India was hit and killed by police on Monday night, is part of a long envisioned walking and cycling corridor. The Thomas Street Redefined Project has been in the works since 2013 but Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell cut more than $2 million from it last year.
wsmag.net
How and Why to Landscape Septic Systems
There are over 60,000 onsite sewage systems (OSS) in Kitsap County. How should you landscape and maintain them?. An OSS has a septic tank where effluent (i.e., wastewater from kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms) enters the tank, solids settle to the bottom and oils and grease rise to the top. In the middle is the remaining water, which then flows (by various methods) into the leach field, commonly known as the drain field. The water moving into these pipes buried in the drain field is then purified by microbial action, and the purified water percolates into the ground, where it actually recharges the aquifer.
mltnews.com
Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II
When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
KCRHA proposes $11.5 billion plan to end homelessness in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) released a draft plan that calls for $25.5 billion over five years to end homeless in King County. They are asking for feedback on the draft, which the public can provide by going to this link. Initially, $8...
krcrtv.com
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Dining — Epulo Bistro
The Edmonds restaurant scene now rivals downtown Seattle and nearby neighborhoods. In this inaugural episode of our Edmonds Dining video series, we feature Epulo Bistro, serving Edmonds since 2010. If your restaurant is interested in being profiled as part of this series, email Peter Harvey of Reefcombers Studio at peter@reefcombers.com.
capitolhillseattle.com
Developer behind big Seattle Old Spaghetti Factory project buys little Capitol Hill office building property
A developer known for some ambitious Seattle projects including the transformation of the city’s auto row-era Old Spaghetti Factory warehouse into a commercial and residential project is now the proud owner a 1969-built Capitol Hill office building. Meriwether Partners could be interested in the office space at 13th and...
Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years
SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
The Suburban Times
Proposed Moratorium on Underground Storage Tanks, Metal Recycling and Auto Wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 on ZOOM to provide information about a proposed moratorium on underground storage tanks, metal recycling and auto wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.
