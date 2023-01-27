Read full article on original website
‘No voter left behind’: Senators hear thoughts on how Nebraska should implement voter ID
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A hearing on Nebraska’s voter ID bill took place Wednesday afternoon in front of the Government, Military and Veteran Affairs Committee. Chairman Tom Brewer led the hearing, taking about an hour’s worth of testimony from each side. The bill, introduced by State Sen....
Nebraskans clash over abortion as Legislature hears proposed ban
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The two sides of the abortion debate clashed at the State Capitol on Wednesday as a committee heard testimony on the Nebraska Heartbeat Act. The proposal would outlaw abortion after about six weeks. That’s around the time an ultrasound can detect cardiac activity in the...
Gun debate after shooting at Omaha Target falls along familiar lines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While only the gunman was killed during the shooting at a Target in west Omaha on Tuesday, some are saying the entire thing could have been prevented. Advocates of bills like LB 77, the permitless concealed carry bill, say the shooting proves the need for more people to carry weapons.
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
Nebraska micro-distilleries say two legislative bills would help them grow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska distilleries are advocating for two legislative bills in hope of expanding production. The General Affairs Committee was looking into these bills Monday. LB 452, introduced by Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, would give micro-distilleries more flexibility when selling liquor. Currently, distilleries need a distributor...
Nebraska senators hear opinions on effort to give parents more control in public schools
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill would give parents more say over what their kids are learning in school. “It’s about a parent being able to control the direction of their child’s educational well-being, not about government or educational bureaucrats,” said Sen. Dave Murman, who introduced LB 374. “It’s about parents working together with teachers and educators to do what’s best for their own children.”
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
Nebraska Legislature considers paid family and medical leave proposal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s a new effort in the Legislature to mandate paid family and medical leave in Nebraska. “Family medical leave is a tool to recruit workers with young families,” said Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who introduced the bill. Under the Paid Family and...
Patrol says shooting threat at southern Nebraska school came from New Mexico
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There is no ongoing threat to a school in Hebron, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday. The patrol and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools last Friday. Investigators discovered that the school...
Nebraska Legislature weighs proposal to limit growth in schools’ property tax revenue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A bill before the Legislature’s Revenue Committee would limit the money school districts receive from property taxes. Sponsored by Sen. Tom Briese, LB 589 would cap the annual increase in a district’s property tax revenue at 3%. “We continue to have a property...
Some Nebraska workers would be making less than minimum wage if new bill passes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraskans weighed in on Monday on a proposal that would allow businesses to pay younger and inexperienced workers less than minimum wage. Sen. Tom Briese of Albion introduced Legislative Bill 15. His measure would amend the voter-approved initiative that passed last year, receiving nearly 59%...
South Dakota state senator speaks after being stripped from senate duties
Senator Frye-Mueller held a press conference Saturday afternoon in her hometown of Rapid City to respond to these actions for the first time.
Nebraska felon sentenced to over three years in prison for pawning ammo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Weeping Water man who has been convicted of multiple felonies will be spending more time in prison for pawning ammo. Matthew Miller, 36, was sentenced Monday to over three years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
Technology ties ex-boyfriend to slaying of Omaha woman Cari Allen, affidavit says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Court documents are providing more information about the hours leading up to Cari Allen’s disappearance. The arrest affidavit for Aldrick Scott, the man accused of killing Allen and burying her in Kansas, lays out the following series of events. Allen, 43, went on a...
Suspended state senator files lawsuit as staff complaint against her is released
A South Dakota state senator allegedly made lewd comments to a legislative staffer about breastfeeding and said vaccines would harm or kill the staffer’s baby, according to the staffer’s written complaint. The complaint by the Legislative Research Council staffer against state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, was released Monday by Senate President Pro Tempore Lee […] The post Suspended state senator files lawsuit as staff complaint against her is released appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
Gunman killed at Target in west Omaha, police say
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – A gunman at a Target in west Omaha has been killed, police said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the store near 180th Street and West Center Road around noon after receiving at least 29 calls about an active shooter. The Omaha Police Department said officers...
85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
‘Panic mode’: Witnesses recount shooting at Target in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) — The scene at Omaha’s 178th Street Target unfolded in a matter of minutes Tuesday afternoon. “The shots — they continued,” shopper Krista Campbell said. “You don’t know when you walk out, is it like an ambush thing? Are you going to walk out and get shot when you walk out?”
