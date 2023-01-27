ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraskans clash over abortion as Legislature hears proposed ban

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The two sides of the abortion debate clashed at the State Capitol on Wednesday as a committee heard testimony on the Nebraska Heartbeat Act. The proposal would outlaw abortion after about six weeks. That’s around the time an ultrasound can detect cardiac activity in the...
Gun debate after shooting at Omaha Target falls along familiar lines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While only the gunman was killed during the shooting at a Target in west Omaha on Tuesday, some are saying the entire thing could have been prevented. Advocates of bills like LB 77, the permitless concealed carry bill, say the shooting proves the need for more people to carry weapons.
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
Nebraska micro-distilleries say two legislative bills would help them grow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska distilleries are advocating for two legislative bills in hope of expanding production. The General Affairs Committee was looking into these bills Monday. LB 452, introduced by Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, would give micro-distilleries more flexibility when selling liquor. Currently, distilleries need a distributor...
Nebraska senators hear opinions on effort to give parents more control in public schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill would give parents more say over what their kids are learning in school. “It’s about a parent being able to control the direction of their child’s educational well-being, not about government or educational bureaucrats,” said Sen. Dave Murman, who introduced LB 374. “It’s about parents working together with teachers and educators to do what’s best for their own children.”
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
Patrol says shooting threat at southern Nebraska school came from New Mexico

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There is no ongoing threat to a school in Hebron, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday. The patrol and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools last Friday. Investigators discovered that the school...
Suspended state senator files lawsuit as staff complaint against her is released

A South Dakota state senator allegedly made lewd comments to a legislative staffer about breastfeeding and said vaccines would harm or kill the staffer’s baby, according to the staffer’s written complaint. The complaint by the Legislative Research Council staffer against state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, was released Monday by Senate President Pro Tempore Lee […] The post Suspended state senator files lawsuit as staff complaint against her is released appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
Gunman killed at Target in west Omaha, police say

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – A gunman at a Target in west Omaha has been killed, police said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the store near 180th Street and West Center Road around noon after receiving at least 29 calls about an active shooter. The Omaha Police Department said officers...
85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
‘Panic mode’: Witnesses recount shooting at Target in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) — The scene at Omaha’s 178th Street Target unfolded in a matter of minutes Tuesday afternoon. “The shots — they continued,” shopper Krista Campbell said. “You don’t know when you walk out, is it like an ambush thing? Are you going to walk out and get shot when you walk out?”
