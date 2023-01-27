ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

2 plead guilty following 5-hour armed robbery spree across Hampton Roads

By Courtney Ingalls
 6 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake and Suffolk man pleaded guilty this week for their involvement in a series of armed robberies at 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Court documents show that 23-year-old Deric Breon Simons, 22-year-old Ronald Lee Brookins and a third person conducted a series of armed robberies at 7-Eleven just before midnight on July 24, 2019 into the early morning of July 25.

Deric Simons (Photo Courtesy: Western Tidewater Regional Jail)
Ronald Brookins (Photo Courtesy: Western Tidewater Regional Jail)

The robbery spree began in Newport News where the three men entered the store armed with a gun, a knife and a BB gun. The men brandished their weapons and demanded money and other commercial products from the employees.

The three then continued to make three additional robberies, moving between Norfolk and Virginia Beach. During the final robbery, Brookings and the third suspect entered the store while Simons stayed in the getaway car. Both an employee and three customers were in the store at the time of the incident.

According to court documents, an armed customer discharged his personal weapon out of fear for everyone’s safety, killing the third suspect and injuring Brookins.

Both Simons and Brookings are set to be sentenced on June 1 and are facing a minimum of 21 years in prison.

WAVY News 10

