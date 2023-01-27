KC-area social media influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers found success keeping it real as a 'Crazy Busy Mama"

Read full article on original website
KMBC Cares Bowling for Operation Breakthrough Toilet Paper
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People in Kansas City spent their evenings having fun for a good cause. An evening of bowling for charity. It was part of a tournament fundraiser Operation Breakthrough, which provides a safe, educational environment for children in poverty. People could bowl individually or as a...
'Many patients are dying': Kansas City-based doctor says situation in Haiti worsening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC has an update tonight about a place where things have gone from bad to worse - and how a Kansas City-area doctor is still working to make a difference. Last fall, we brought you the story of Dr. Ted Higgins and a surgical center...
Friends, family raise money after Kansas City tattoo artist injured in crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friends and family are raising money for a local tattoo artist after he was badly injured in a car accident. Jake Kaullen is currently recovering at a local hospital after doctors placed him in a medically induced coma for ten days after the crash January 19.
Kansas City home in Carriage Hill Estates Neighborhood offers elaborate Chiefs light show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While you still might see some Kansas City homes with Christmas lights on, there's one with lights dedicated to the Kansas City Chiefs. A home in the 4200 block of NE 60th Ct. features a light show that includes three songs near and dear to the heart of Chiefs fans:
Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ World Tour is coming to Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beyonce is coming to Kansas City. Grab your Lemonade and tickets because the pop icon will be taking to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall. Beyonce announced Wednesday that Kansas City, Missouri, will be one of 41 stops for her “Renaissance” World Tour on Sept. 18, 2023.
With big events in Kansas City on the horizon, city and state renew effort to cleanup graffiti
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a renewed effort to clean up graffiti in the downtown Kansas City area in advance of several major events. The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament and NCAA Men’s Basketball Regional will be held in March and the NFL draft will take place in town in April.
Kansas City area yoga and Pilates studio also offering CPR training
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Not only are Kansas City Chiefs fans happy about the big win yesterday, but all NFL fans were happy to see Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin release a video thanking fans during his recovery. The emotional night the safety collapsed from a cardiac arrest still...
With Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl, airlines add flights from Kansas City to Phoenix
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple airlines have added direct flight options from Kansas City to Phoenix as the Chiefs Kingdom gears up for a return to the Super Bowl. Delta, Southwest, Frontier, American and United airlines all added direct flights to Phoenix days before The Super Bowl. Hopper, a...
Kansas City non-profit reviewing concerns after apartment fire in historic Northeast neighborhood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local non-profit dedicated to affordable housing and combatting homelessness said it is “thoroughly reviewing” concerns raised last week after a fire at a property formerly owned by two members of its board of directors. Restart, Inc. released a statement on social media...
'Genesis broke its promises': Tensions rise during public hearing about future of Kansas City charter school
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Genesis Charter School is fighting to stay open after the Missouri Charter Public School Commission announced its plans to close the school at the end of the year. A public hearing was held Monday night at the Kansas City Bluford Public Library. The meeting, which...
Royals ownership says it's down 4 to 5 locations for new stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are one step closer to building their new stadium. Royals ownership held their second community listening session Tuesday night answering questions from the public. The team says they have narrowed it down to four or five locations in Kansas City to...
Kansas City Royals hosting community meetings on downtown ballpark district this week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week, the Kansas City Royals will host a pair of meetings as the team works to decide where to build a new stadium. The public will be able to weigh in on the decision at the Urban Youth Academy, where the first of those meetings will be held Tuesday.
Kansas City area police departments amending uniform rules to support the Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County Sheriff's deputies are used to wearing a lot of gear on the job. For the next two weeks, there's even more to wear. Until the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs gear is part of the uniform code. Sheriff Will Akin made the call...
Kansas City....the 975? New area code coming to the Kansas City region
A new area code is coming to the Kansas City area on the Missouri side. The Missouri Public Service Commission said Monday that it will begin implementing a new 975 area code in the Kansas City region. The area code will co-exist with the 816 area code, which covers Kansas...
City of Kansas City, Missouri Department of Transportation launch effort to stop downtown graffiti
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Kansas City and Missouri Department of Transportation recently began a campaign to eliminate graffiti from downtown Kansas City. Kansas City and MoDOT officials are asking the public for help to cleaning up. They're encouraging anyone to contact Kansas City police at 816-234-5111 when they see anyone defacing property, whether it's owned by the state of city.
Sunny and warmer conditions arrive Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clouds clear out overnight with lows near 20. Mostly sunny conditions arrive Thursday, with highs in the mid-40s Thursday. Colder temps are in store for Friday, with morning lows in the low 10s and highs in the low and mid-30s. Wind and much warmer Saturday...
Kansas City police investigating life-threatening shooting at 40th and The Paseo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating a life-threatening shooting. The shooting happened shortly after 5:40 p.m. in the area of 40th Street and The Paseo. There's no suspect information at this time, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital with critical...
Opening date for new KCI Airport terminal announced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, officials announced the opening date for the new Kansas City International Airport terminal during a ceremony Monday afternoon. Airport officials and Mayor Quinton Lucas will made the announcement at 4 p.m. in the new terminal. "We're very excited to announce that we...
KC's cold weather continues
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The bitterly cold weather in Kansas City will be staying around through Tuesday. Clouds clear out, but the cold gets colder, with lows near ten and wind chills near zero. More sunshine arrives Tuesday, with highs in the upper 20s. More clouds for areas south...
New proposal from Kansas City councilwoman seeks compromise on Truman Road bike lanes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After weeks of complaints and controversy over bike lanes on Truman Road, city leaders are one step closer to compromise. Kansas City councilwoman Melissa Robinson is proposing to take out the bike lanes - but only on one side of the street. The section of...
