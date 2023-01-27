ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Janet Hoots
5d ago

Why don't you all focus on our 💩food? Always about tobacco. Lay off of that for awhile and stop selling chemicals to people for food.

FOX8 News

Medication and surgery are among new recommendations for treating childhood obesity. One Triad doctor explains.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – To combat the increasingly troublesome epidemic of childhood obesity, the American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued what it called its first guidelines to help physicians treat and stymie a trend that threatens not only the mortality of young people but their outcomes as adults. The academy in announcing its plan said […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Richmond Observer

North Carolina awarded federal Preschool Development Grant to boost state’s Family Child Care Home Network

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced a $4 million Preschool Development Grant that will help support children’s health and well-being, improve access to high-quality early care and learning for families across North Carolina, and invest in the state’s early care and learning workforce. NCDHHS will use the federal funding through the end of the year to enhance North Carolina’s Family Child Care Home network. This includes providing access to more professional training, tools to improve classroom curriculum and instruction and more family engagement opportunities for the FCCH workforce. This work will pilot new practices to improve the availability and quality of care for families served by the FCCH network.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Requests for help paying for heat increased this winter in NC

More North Carolina residents are asking for help paying their heating bills this winter following a jump in costs. Wake County has seen a 46% increase in applications to the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, to 9,413 this year, according to an email from the county’s communications office. Applications...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Children in the NC Health Choice Program moving to NC Medicaid April 1

RALEIGH — On April 1, 2023, approximately 55,000 children receiving NC Health Choice coverage will move to NC Medicaid and begin receiving additional physical and behavioral health services. This change will help save families money and increase access to care. North Carolina currently has two similar, but different, programs...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

North Carolina Residents, Find Out When Your February Food Stamps (EBT) Arrive

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is providing food stamp benefits to eligible families throughout the state in February. The department has announced the schedule for when benefits will be sent out to families who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). EBT benefits are sent out on the same day each month, based on the last digit of the recipient’s SSN. For example, if your SSN ends in a 1, benefits will be sent out on the first day of the month. If the SSN ends in 2, benefits will be sent out on the second day of the month, and so on.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - State lawmakers have their sights set on a law that’s been on the books in North Carolina since 1919 that requires a local sheriff’s permission and permit before a North Carolinian can legally buy a handgun. Senate Bill 40, or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal, would do away with the system some say is duplicative — and others say saves lives.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks. During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WAVY News 10

Multiple Triad stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People heading to the Crystal Coast will have fewer stop lights and cross traffic as another section of U.S. 70 is getting upgraded to interstate standards. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says three Craven County intersections will be converted into interchanges at a cost of...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers

Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

