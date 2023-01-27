ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

DOJ: Selma man charged after 17kg of Fentanyl-laced pills seized

By Marcela Chavez
 6 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man from Selma has been charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, officials with the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.

Court documents showed, on Jan. 4, 2023, federal and local law enforcement officers searched residences associated with 35-year-old Uriel Sotelo-Patino of Selma, who was being investigated for alleged fentanyl-pill trafficking.

Prosecutors say during the searches, officers recovered over 17 Kilograms of fentanyl-laced pills. Officials added that Sotelo-Patino was arrested and charged with a federal criminal complaint on Jan. 10, 2023.

If convicted, Sotelo-Patino faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years up to a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

YourCentralValley.com

