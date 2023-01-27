Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
County Clerks raising concerns about allocation of funds for rental housing program
PEORIA, Ill. – County clerks and housing authority leaders in Central Illinois are raising concerns about where money meant for rental housing assistance is going to. Representatives from Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, LaSalle, Macon, and Champaign Counties voiced those concerns to state legislatures in a committee-style meeting at the Peoria County Courthouse on Tuesday.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury charges man in several business hold-ups
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted a man suspected of committing at least three armed robberies over about a one month period of time. While they were in separate cases, the grand jury charged Desmond Turner, 24, with three counts each of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
1470 WMBD
One injured during late-afternoon shooting in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – One woman may be seriously injured after a shooting in South Peoria. The shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Laramie and Wiswall. Investigators on the scene tell 25 News a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. An area in...
1470 WMBD
Juveniles accused of stealing vehicle
PEORIA, Ill. – Two juveniles are accused of stealing a car that ended up causing some damage late Tuesday night. Peoria Police say they were first alerted to the stolen vehicle around 11:20 p.m., when the owner told officers the vehicle was being warmed up when it was stolen on West Antoinette.
1470 WMBD
Police warn of another phone scam
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – An all-too-familiar scam once again rears its ugly head — this time, in a somewhat different form. Police in Peoria Heights say they’ve been made aware that residents are getting phone calls saying they’re from the police department, you’re wanted, and need to turn yourself in or pay a fine over the phone.
1470 WMBD
PPD investigating armed robbery at a Peoria Auto Zone
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Peoria AutoZone store on Saturday night. A witness told Peoria Police a man came into the store near the corner of S. Western Avenue and S. Ann Street around 6:30 p.m., pretending to shop. The witness said the...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigate two armed robberies Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating two more armed robberies in two parts of the city on Sunday. One of those was reported prior to noon in the area of Bradley University. A female victim told Bradley and Peoria Police that a male approached her near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place, armed with a gun, and took personal items from her before running southbound into an alley.
1470 WMBD
PPD: Illegal firearm found in Peoria traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. — A traffic stop in Peoria early Sunday morning led to an arrest for unlawful possession of a weapon. Peoria Police said officers made the stop on S. Western Avenue around 2:40 a.m., finding probable cause to search the vehicle. A loaded handgun was found on a...
1470 WMBD
Man accused in attack on Planned Parenthood facility makes court appearance
PEORIA, Ill. – A Chillicothe man accused of throwing what was believed to be a molotov cocktail into the Peoria Planned Parenthood building can be found to stand trial in the case. A federal judge Wednesday found probable cause for Tyler Massengill, 32 to be tried on a federal...
1470 WMBD
Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash near Morton
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County have released the name of the victim in Saturday morning’s fatal accident on Interstate 74. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says preliminary autopsy results on Tammy Odom, 50, of Peoria, show she died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a single vehicle accident.
1470 WMBD
Local doctor reacts to coming end of COVID emergency declarations
PEORIA, Ill. – Is it a good idea for the Biden Administration to end the U.S.’ COVID-19 emergency declarations in May as the rest of the world sees a continued surge in new cases?. Doctor Doug Kasper with the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria says...
1470 WMBD
State Farm pauses new policies for some Kia, Hyundai vehicles
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Bloomington-based State Farm says it will no longer insure some older model Kia and Hyundai vehicles. The affected vehicles, according to media reports, are any made between 2015 and 2019 that don’t have immobilizers — preventing the vehicle from starting if the key isn’t present.
1470 WMBD
Decade in federal prison for convicted meth dealer
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will spend the next decade in federal prison after being sentenced to felony drug charges. Court records indicate Robert Lee Ford, 38, was sentenced Monday to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty last September to charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.
