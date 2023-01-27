ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Grand jury charges man in several business hold-ups

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted a man suspected of committing at least three armed robberies over about a one month period of time. While they were in separate cases, the grand jury charged Desmond Turner, 24, with three counts each of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
One injured during late-afternoon shooting in South Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. – One woman may be seriously injured after a shooting in South Peoria. The shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Laramie and Wiswall. Investigators on the scene tell 25 News a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. An area in...
PEORIA, IL
Juveniles accused of stealing vehicle

PEORIA, Ill. – Two juveniles are accused of stealing a car that ended up causing some damage late Tuesday night. Peoria Police say they were first alerted to the stolen vehicle around 11:20 p.m., when the owner told officers the vehicle was being warmed up when it was stolen on West Antoinette.
PEORIA, IL
Police warn of another phone scam

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – An all-too-familiar scam once again rears its ugly head — this time, in a somewhat different form. Police in Peoria Heights say they’ve been made aware that residents are getting phone calls saying they’re from the police department, you’re wanted, and need to turn yourself in or pay a fine over the phone.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
PPD investigating armed robbery at a Peoria Auto Zone

PEORIA, Ill. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Peoria AutoZone store on Saturday night. A witness told Peoria Police a man came into the store near the corner of S. Western Avenue and S. Ann Street around 6:30 p.m., pretending to shop. The witness said the...
PEORIA, IL
Peoria Police investigate two armed robberies Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating two more armed robberies in two parts of the city on Sunday. One of those was reported prior to noon in the area of Bradley University. A female victim told Bradley and Peoria Police that a male approached her near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place, armed with a gun, and took personal items from her before running southbound into an alley.
PEORIA, IL
PPD: Illegal firearm found in Peoria traffic stop

PEORIA, Ill. — A traffic stop in Peoria early Sunday morning led to an arrest for unlawful possession of a weapon. Peoria Police said officers made the stop on S. Western Avenue around 2:40 a.m., finding probable cause to search the vehicle. A loaded handgun was found on a...
PEORIA, IL
Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash near Morton

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County have released the name of the victim in Saturday morning’s fatal accident on Interstate 74. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says preliminary autopsy results on Tammy Odom, 50, of Peoria, show she died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a single vehicle accident.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Local doctor reacts to coming end of COVID emergency declarations

PEORIA, Ill. – Is it a good idea for the Biden Administration to end the U.S.’ COVID-19 emergency declarations in May as the rest of the world sees a continued surge in new cases?. Doctor Doug Kasper with the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria says...
PEORIA, IL
State Farm pauses new policies for some Kia, Hyundai vehicles

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Bloomington-based State Farm says it will no longer insure some older model Kia and Hyundai vehicles. The affected vehicles, according to media reports, are any made between 2015 and 2019 that don’t have immobilizers — preventing the vehicle from starting if the key isn’t present.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Decade in federal prison for convicted meth dealer

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will spend the next decade in federal prison after being sentenced to felony drug charges. Court records indicate Robert Lee Ford, 38, was sentenced Monday to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty last September to charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.
PEORIA, IL

