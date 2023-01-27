Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Trevon Diggs Holdout? Coaching Changes? Dak Trade? Sign Tremaine Edmunds?
The latest Dallas Cowboys news is centered around Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and the fact that he will be calling plays for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense this offseason. We also discuss the looming Trevon Diggs contract situation and if that could affect how the Cowboys approach NFL free agency. Could the Cowboys sign Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down all the latest Cowboys rumors and news on today’s show. Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase.
BIG Cowboys Rumors, Kellen Moore Replacements, Trevon Diggs Drama, Dak + Perfect Offseason Plan
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 6:57 PMCowboys Report by Chat Sportsu200bWas dumping Kellen Moore the right move? Type ‘Y’ for Yes, ‘N’ for No. 7:05 PML.M Mossu200bIf i was Diggs, i would be...
ALERT: DeMeco Ryans HIRED As Texans HC | San Francisco INTERVIEWING Vic Fangio | 49ers News
In the latest NFL news, the Houston Texans are hiring DeMeco Ryans as their Head Coach. The NFL Coaching Carousel is starting to dwindle, & Ryans was one of the top Head Coach targets for multiple teams. With the latest DeMeco Ryans news, should the 49ers look to move on from Kyle Shanahan? 49ers coaching rumors have hinted that the Niner Gang is not happy with Shanahan after the ugly 49ers vs.
Seattle Seahawks Rumors: PFF Mock Draft Projects Joey Porter Jr. To Seattle + Geno Smith Extension
Seattle Seahawks rumors and news today look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft with a new NFL Mock Draft from Pro Football Focus. PFF projects the Seahawks drafting Joey Porter Jr. at 20th overall, in addition to Tyree Wilson at 5th overall. Also on today’s Seahawks news, ESPN released their list of top NFL Free Agents and listed Geno Smith in the top five. What are the chances Geno Smith doesn’t re-
Braves News: MLB’s 2023 schedule finalized, Chip Caray replacements, more
Pitchers and catchers are set to report in less than two weeks. With the season quickly approaching, Major League Baseball has finally announced game times for the 2023 regular season. The Atlanta Braves open up the season on Thursday, March 30 at Nationals Park. First pitch is set for 1:05 ET.
Who’s expendible, trade wise, on this current Miami Dolphins roster?
Now that we have moved into the offseason for at least our team the front office is busy evaluating everything, every player, every coach, every system, everything... The Miami Dolphins front office also knows that we are going into the offseason that with even the rise in the cap puts the Phins in a 16 million-dollar-plus hole. So now the team will obviously scramble to rework some of the team's more giant contracts while also trying to decide which players they do not want to either rework, extend or even keep beyond this offseason. That leads us to tonight’s question.
Louisville Is In the Middle A Potentially Historically Bad ACC Basketball Season
Clairvoyants and Las Vegas handicappers are adept at predicting what the future holds. Not us. But while we can’t pinpoint Louisville’s ultimate disposition as it stumbles through the darkest recesses of the ACC wilderness, contending for competitive ignonimy with benighted programs of the past, we’re assured the Cardinals are destined for rare historical territory in 2023.
NFL coaching news that impacts the Eagles
The latest news regarding the NFL’s coaching carousel has some impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s take a closer look. Follow the win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator said: “Philly is keeping me. Good, bad, or indifferent, I’m staying here.”. Though...
4 potential replacements for former Lions RB coach Duce Staley
The Detroit Lions coaching staff took a pretty significant hit this week when news broke that running backs coach/assistant head coach Duce Staley is leaving for a role with the Carolina Panthers. It’s unclear if he’ll be taking the offensive coordinator role there, which would represent a significant promotion for Staley, but according to the Detroit News, part of the motivation for Staley is to be with his ailing mother.
What the new offensive line coach might mean for the Cowboys offense moving forward.
The Cowboys made a fairly surprising decision to move on from offensive line coach Joe Philbin, a longtime associate of Mike McCarthy, after the season ended. Since then, it’s been revealed that McCarthy will take over calling the plays on offense, with Kellen Moore departing for the Chargers in the same role.
Shanahan explains how Brock Purdy could be ‘full-go’ by training camp
It wouldn’t be a 49ers offseason if there weren’t question marks at quarterback. Who knows whether Tom Brady was ever a feasible option, but he’s retired. Kyle Shanahan closed the door on a potential Jimmy Garoppolo return. The 49ers still have the No. 3 overall pick from...
National Signing Day: A look at Packers as blue chip recruits
Today marks national signing day, the day when the recruiting cycle for college football is (mostly) finalized. According to 247 Sports’ rankings, the top 2023 class in the nation belongs to the Alabama Crimson Tide, to no one’s surprise, with the Georgia Bulldogs right behind them, to no one’s surprise.
Broncos’ Twitter jubilant over Sean Payton hire
When news broke yesterday that Sean Payton was actually hired as the Broncos new head coach, it almost seemed anti-climatic. The usual hoopla and rumors that circle for days before it happens had dissipated and much of Broncos Country (including yours truly) assumed it probably wasn’t in the Cards (pun - and capitalization - intended).
Braves reportedly sign Adeiny Hechavarria to minor league deal
The Braves have reportedly brought back a former Braves’ fan favorite Adeiny Hechavarria on a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training, according to Mississippi Braves broadcaster Chris Harris. The latest #Braves MiLB free agent signings. Hechavarria, Adeiny, INF*. Martinez, Daniel, RHP. Martinez, Nolan, RHP.
Raiders Draft 2023: Getting Defensive
Forget about the quarterback position. The Las Vegas Raiders need to fix the most pressing need: It’s turnstile quality defense. And with the seventh and 38th overall picks in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft, the Silver & Black can get that ineffective unit back on track — quick.
Detroit Lions reportedly lose Duce Staley to Panthers
The Detroit Lions are having more changes to their coaching staff this year. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Lions assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley is getting hired by the Carolina Panthers. At this point, it is not clear what Staley’s role will be with the Panthers.
Aaron Rodgers Buys Home In Las Vegas?
According to a report, 4-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has purchased a home in Summerlin, a suburb to downtown Las Vegas, which could indicate that something is in the works for the Raiders to acquire Rodgers in a blockbuster NFL trade. If Las Vegas were to trade for Rodgers, they would be reuniting him with superstar wide receiver Davante Adams, where they were one of the most potent quarterback-
POLL: Who should be the Ravens next Offensive Coordinator?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. It’s been a busy NFL hiring cycle with double-digit teams...
Arik Armstead reinforces his value with yet another impressive postseason performance
No matter the sport, there will always be a premium value placed on players who can elevate their game when the stakes are raised on the postseason stage. For 49ers defensive linemen Arik Armstead, this is an annual trend when January football rolls around. Armstead finished the 2022 postseason tied...
