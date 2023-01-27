ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ammon, ID

Funding secured for Ammon 1st Street reconstruction

By News Team
 6 days ago
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Funding has been secured to upgrade a busy street locally.

Representative Mike Simpson says more than $5 million from the federal government's Omnibus package will go towards a project on 1st Street in Ammon.

The money will be used to completely widen 1st Street between Hitt and Ammon Roads to five lanes.

The bridge over Sand Creek will also be widened along with adding sidewalks.

He says 1st Street is already operating at above capacity and conditions are failing.

“Reconstructing this principal arterial is vital to the economic development and quality of life for the region.  I am proud to support my district in securing funds for this project that will serve the growing community for years to come,” Simpson said.

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

