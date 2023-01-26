ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Democrats file legislation to increase pay for Arkansas teachers, school staff

By Antoinette Grajeda
Arkansas Advocate
Arkansas Advocate
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsjXK_0kSkJMWY00

Sen. Greg Leding (D-Fayetteville) and Rep. Tippi McCullough (D-Little Rock) filed legislation on Jan. 26 to increase pay for Arkansas teachers and classified staff. (Photo courtesy of the Arkansas Democratic Party of Arkansas)

Arkansas Democrats filed bills on Thursday to raise minimum salaries for teachers to $50,000 a year and for classified staff to $15 an hour.

Sponsored by House Minority Leader Rep. Tippi McCullough (D-Little Rock), the Raising Arkansas’s Investment in Schools and Educators (RAISE) Act calls for an immediate $10,000 raise for all full-time teachers. The legislation also requires an increase in the state’s minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $50,000 by June 30, 2024.

“For over three decades, I taught in just about every type of classroom from parochial to private to public,” McCullough said in a statement. “I can say confidently that Arkansas is blessed with some of the very best educators the South can offer, but we are not paying them their worth.”

The Democrats’ bill introduced on Thursday is an alternative to a yet-to-be filed education package from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republicans. The legislation is expected to expand school choice, increase teacher pay and implement literacy improvement measures among other provisions.

With a Republican supermajority in both chambers, the Democrats would need Republican support to pass their bill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNwrB_0kSkJMWY00

Rep. Tippi McCullough (Courtesy Arkansas House)

The RAISE Act would cost $350 million for the $10,000 raise and a one-time cost of $30 million to help districts meet the new minimum salary, according to a press release.

Under the legislation, the Arkansas State Treasurer is directed to transfer $30 million from the Education Adequacy Fund to the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education Public School Account solely for the implementation of the Educator Compensation Reform Program. The sub-fund’s money must be used over a one-year period, effective July 1, 2023.

Beyond that one-year of funding, McCullough told the Arkansas Advocate it will “take a sustained commitment to invest in teachers and schools year after year, which we desperately need to do anyway, and this is the first step for year one of that new commitment.”

Arkansas Democrats introduced a plan last July to increase the state’s minimum salary by $4,000 by using about $600 million from the state’s $1.6 billion surplus. House Bill 1268 follows through on that promise to increase teacher pay, McCullough said.

In addition to raising educators’ salaries, the legislation also amends the definition of teacher to include curriculum specialists, instructional facilitators or any other full-time public school employees who are not in administrator or director-level roles and are required to hold teaching licenses issued by the State Board of Education as a condition of employment.

Supporting staff

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Greg Leding (D-Fayetteville) co-sponsored the RAISE Act and is the lead sponsor of Senate Bill 149 , which would increase per-student foundation funding amounts from $7,182 to $8,195 for the 2023-2024 school year and $8,370 for the 2025-2026 school year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDQ7L_0kSkJMWY00

Sen. Greg Leding (Courtesy Arkansas Senate)

Beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, ADE would advise public school districts to pay classified employees at least $15 an hour. Classified employees are school employees who don’t require teaching licenses, like administrative assistants, bus drivers and janitors.

Just like teachers, the “dedicated and hardworking staff who make our schools run every day” deserve a raise, Leding said in a statement.

Right now, there is a majority in this legislature that wants pay raises for teachers and support staff,” he said. “Together with these two bills we can build a brighter Arkansas for every child.”

The legislation also states that the hourly rate will be revised each year to increase based on the growth percentage of the Consumer Price Index as described in Arkansas law.

Currently, classified staff must be paid at least the state’s minimum wage — $11 an hour.

The classified staff raise comes from a House recommendation out of the educational adequacy study to raise the per-pupil foundation amount for non-teacher employees. The bill doubles the initial recommendation from a $2-an-hour increase to $4 more an hour.

During her first day in office on Jan. 10 , Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she wanted to be the “education governor” and told the Arkansas General Assembly, “ If you send me a bill that rewards our teachers with higher pay, I will sign it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FM6Bu_0kSkJMWY00

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers remarks to the 94th General Assembly in the state House Chamber on Jan. 10, 2023. (Shealah Craighead/Governor’s Office)

The next day, she signed an executive order covering a variety of issues, including literacy, school choice and early childhood education . Sanders called the order “a comprehensive approach [to] education that we want to parallel” with a single bill that will move through the Legislature.

At the time, Sanders said the bill will be filed “very soon,” but an omnibus education bill has not yet been filed.

A spokeswoman from the governor’s office issued a statement to the Arkansas Advocate saying, “Governor Sanders has been clear: Arkansas will reward hardworking teachers with higher pay when the legislature passes her bold education reform package, and she signs Arkansas LEARNS into law.”

Rep. McCullough told the Arkansas Advocate she doesn’t know what would be included in an omnibus education bill, and the Democrats’ preference is to pass “simple, clean bills.”

“That’s our purpose here, that’s our priority is just to take care of these teachers and doing this with these clean bills, nothing else attached,” she said.

All 24 Democrats in the Arkansas General Assembly are co-sponsors of both bills.

Ongoing battle

The state’s $1.6 billion surplus prompted calls last summer to increase teacher salaries. However, then Gov. Asa Hutchinson did not include teacher raises on the agenda for last August’s special session because it did not have enough support among Republican legislators. Lawmakers said they’d rather address the issue during the regular session in January.

Last July, the Arkansas Legislative Council rescinded $500 million in spending authority it had given the Arkansas Department of Education in June. Approximately $42.5 million of the $500 million had already been spent, so the council appropriated that funding back to the education department.

Need to get in touch?

Have a news tip?

Lawmakers then strongly recommended that schools use American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money to provide retention and recruitment bonuses to teachers and staff.

School districts did not have to provide bonuses because it was a recommendation not a requirement, but they had to provide justifications for why they didn’t award bonuses. Lawmakers concluded their review of districts’ proposals in October .

That same month, the House and Senate education committees were split on public school funding recommendations . Each committee submitted their own funding proposal, but both groups included recommendations to increase teacher pay.

The Senate and House education committees discussed school funding and reviewed the adequacy of education spending last year as required by the landmark court case, Lake View School District No. 25 v. Huckabee .

Lawmakers have conducted these adequacy reviews every two years since 2003 to ensure public school funding is equitable. The committees’ report to the speaker of the House, Senate president pro tempore and governor was due Nov. 1.

The report establishes a funding formula that sets per student amounts for categories like alternative learning environments and classes for English language learners. Arkansas spends about 41% of its general revenue budget on K-12 public education.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Democrats file legislation to increase pay for Arkansas teachers, school staff appeared first on Arkansas Advocate .

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states

WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher […] The post Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Virginia Mercury

Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law

Republicans in the House of Delegates passed legislation Wednesday to repeal a law tying Virginia to California vehicle emissions standards that are set to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035.  Along party lines, the House of Delegates voted 52-48 to pass House Bill 1378, carried by Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham.  Wilt’s bill […] The post Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills

One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Senate Committee considers gun bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun rights advocates and supporters of gun control squared off Monday in Richmond. The Senate Judiciary Committee considered more than a dozen bills, including a ban on assault weapons, and two measures that received attention following recent gun violence here in Virginia. Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax)...
RICHMOND, VA
The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS DFW

Texas House, Senate agree on property tax relief, school safety & border security funding

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Republican majority in the Texas House and Senate have now formally proposed spending billions of dollars in relief from rising property tax bills across the state.The first budget proposals released by each chamber of the legislature show a general funds budget of more than $130 billion, with agreement on a number of spending priorities.With a record budget surplus of nearly $33 billion dollars, both Republicans and Democrats at the Texas Capitol agree the state is in a good position to give money back to Texans.Each chamber has set aside $15 billion dollars for property tax relief...
TEXAS STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

West Virginia Senate passes guns-on-campus bill at colleges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Senators in West Virginia overwhelmingly voted to pass a bill Tuesday allowing people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms onto college and university campuses, despite ardent opposition from higher education leaders. “Thank God for West Virginia and freedom,” the bill’s lead sponsor Republican Sen. Rupie Phillips said, shortly before the […] The post West Virginia Senate passes guns-on-campus bill at colleges appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
GEORGIA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Bill to raise unemployment payments blows through committee

  A bill to permanently raise unemployment payments by $50 a week, but use state money for one year only to make sure employers don’t get hit by the rise, sailed through the House Labor Committee Tuesday. House Bill 49, sponsored by Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, received yes votes from all nine attending committee members and had little comment from ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Wyoming News

Bill would boost charter schools

Lawmakers and the Wyoming Department of Education support the creation of a new charter school board, but a bill that could open up the state to additional charter schools also faced pushback from some education groups. The Senate Education Committee voted Friday to advance Senate File 174, which would create an independent board to oversee the approval of new charter schools in Wyoming. In a significant move, it would also...
WYOMING STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock, AR
824
Followers
461
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Arkansas Advocate intends to show how state government affects the lives of everyday Arkansans so they can make informed decisions about themselves, their families and their communities. We strive to amplify the voices of all Arkansans. We focus especially on the relationship between people, power and policy. As an independent, nonpartisan news organization, Arkansas Advocate will keep an eye on the levers of power and those who manipulate them, and hold public officials accountable regardless of party or ideology. We believe news is a vital community service and ethical journalism a cornerstone of democracy, making us key players in fulfilling Arkansas’ state motto, Regnat Populus: “the people rule.” Arkansas Advocate proudly publishes the work of independent journalists. If you have a great idea and a passion for ethical, truthful storytelling, we’d love to hear from you. The Advocate also provides a forum for guest commentary on issues of interest to Arkansans. We separate opinion from our news reporting and clearly label each. Arkansas Advocate is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advocate retains full editorial independence.

 https://arkansasadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy