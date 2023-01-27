Read full article on original website
Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People heading to the Crystal Coast will have fewer stop lights and cross traffic as another section of U.S. 70 is getting upgraded to interstate standards. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says three Craven County intersections will be converted into interchanges at a cost of...
WITN
All-way stop coming to Lenoir County intersection
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina intersection is becoming an all-way stop. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the intersection of Highway 55 and 903, east of Seven Springs will be converted next Wednesday. Currently, drivers on Highway 903 must stop at this Lenoir County junction. Signs...
WITN
Neuse River bridges replacement project slightly ahead of schedule
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A state project to replace two bridges over the Neuse River in Lenoir County is ahead of schedule. Back in August of 2021, the state closed the two bridges on Hardy Bridge Road, south of La Grange. The bridges, one long one that crossed the...
WITN
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
WITN
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
The benefits millions of Americans received during the pandemic will soon come to an end. After nearly 3 years, the COVID-19 state of emergency will soon be ending. President Biden announced Monday he intends to stop it in may, which will impact benefits for millions of Americans, including folks here in the East.
WITN
New Bern man officially charged in two murders at shopping center parking lot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused of killing two men last month in the parking lot of a New Bern shopping center has been officially charged. Clonzie Nealy, Jr. was arrested on Sunday by ECU Health police. The 34-year-old man had been a patient at the Greenville hospital since the triple shooting on January 21st.
WITN
Rounds of rain expected through this week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Through tonight and Tuesday, rainfall amounts will be light and under an inch for most of the Eastern NC, but by Wednesday there will be higher rainfall amounts along the coast. This is due to a stationary front setting up on the tail-end of the cold front ranging from Texas to Eastern NC.
WITN
Eastern Carolina airport hires new operations manager
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has hired a new airport operations manager. The New Bern airport said that Patrick Manzo held the interim operations manager position and will be stepping into the full-time position. He will be primarily responsible for the airfield, aircraft rescue, and firefighting operations.
WITN
NEW INFO: Woman nabbed in Greenville for Washington Co. murder
WITN
Intergovernmental Task Force to meet in Jacksonville Town Hall
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Intergovernmental Task Force is holding a Town Hall Tuesday night to address the rising problem of child abuse in Jacksonville and Onslow County. TASCO, or “Turning Adversity into Success for Children in Onslow” will host the Town Hall as they search for ways to prevent...
WITN
Man wanted for two Roanoke Rapids store robberies
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man is wanted for two recent store robberies in Halifax County. Roanoke Rapids police say Mahkhi Bynum is wanted for two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The first robbery happened January 22nd at The Store Next Door on West 5th Street, while...
WITN
Students at Greenville Montessori School are showing residents a little extra love this Valentine’s Day
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This is the third year in a row that students at Greenville Montessori will “Plant a Valentine.” That’s when students ages 3 to 12 plant a succulent to send out with the Meals on Wheels program. Generations and strangers are connected by a...
WITN
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers updates tip software
Washington, N.C. (WITN) - Citizens of Beaufort County will now have an updated way to leave tips for Crime Stoppers. Beaufort County Crime Stoppers will be upgrading the software used to report, receive, and manage tips to P3 Global Intel. This will allow people to download the P3 Tips app...
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 1st is Meredith Williams. Williams is a graduate of ECU and is Teacher of the Year at Chocowinity Primary School. She says its her passion to serve the community that her children have grown up in and loves...
WITN
Greenville, Pitt County law enforcement weigh in on Tyre Nichols’ death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As protests continue across the country following the death of Tyre Nichols questions are arising as to how law enforcement is responding and what changes may or may not be made. For the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Dance says that there are measures in place...
WITN
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport names new Airport Operations Manager
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) has hired a new Airport Operations Manager. The airport names Patrick Manzo as its new Airport Operations Manager. Manzo has held the interim operations manager position, and will be primarily responsible for Airfield and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF)...
WITN
Southwest Onslow, New Bern make it to 4th round but fall in State Wrestling duals tournaments
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Area high school wrestling teams earned first and second-round wins over the weekend in the state team duals tournaments. In 1A Pamlico advanced but fell in the third round. In 3A Swansboro fell to Orange in the third round as well. In 2A Southwest Onslow topped...
WITN
Prayer vigil held in Greenville for Tyre Nichols
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Social justice advocates in the east are calling for change, following the recent brutal beating by Memphis police of Tyre Nichols, who later died. Several dozen people gathered at the New Dimensions Community Church in Greenville Monday afternoon for a prayer vigil in honor of Nichols’ legacy.
WITN
Kitty Hawk police chief retiring
KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - A long-serving police chief on the Outer Banks is retiring. After 22 years of service with the Kitty Hawk Police Department, and 30 years in law enforcement, Chief Joel Johnson will be retiring effective Wednesday. Johnson has served as chief for over 10 years and...
