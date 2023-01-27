ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People heading to the Crystal Coast will have fewer stop lights and cross traffic as another section of U.S. 70 is getting upgraded to interstate standards. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says three Craven County intersections will be converted into interchanges at a cost of...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

All-way stop coming to Lenoir County intersection

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina intersection is becoming an all-way stop. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the intersection of Highway 55 and 903, east of Seven Springs will be converted next Wednesday. Currently, drivers on Highway 903 must stop at this Lenoir County junction. Signs...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir Co. missing teenager found

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
WITN

Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man

The benefits millions of Americans received during the pandemic will soon come to an end. After nearly 3 years, the COVID-19 state of emergency will soon be ending. President Biden announced Monday he intends to stop it in may, which will impact benefits for millions of Americans, including folks here in the East.
WHITAKERS, NC
WITN

Rounds of rain expected through this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Through tonight and Tuesday, rainfall amounts will be light and under an inch for most of the Eastern NC, but by Wednesday there will be higher rainfall amounts along the coast. This is due to a stationary front setting up on the tail-end of the cold front ranging from Texas to Eastern NC.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina airport hires new operations manager

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has hired a new airport operations manager. The New Bern airport said that Patrick Manzo held the interim operations manager position and will be stepping into the full-time position. He will be primarily responsible for the airfield, aircraft rescue, and firefighting operations.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

NEW INFO: Woman nabbed in Greenville for Washington Co. murder

GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Intergovernmental Task Force to meet in Jacksonville Town Hall

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Intergovernmental Task Force is holding a Town Hall Tuesday night to address the rising problem of child abuse in Jacksonville and Onslow County. TASCO, or “Turning Adversity into Success for Children in Onslow” will host the Town Hall as they search for ways to prevent...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Man wanted for two Roanoke Rapids store robberies

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man is wanted for two recent store robberies in Halifax County. Roanoke Rapids police say Mahkhi Bynum is wanted for two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The first robbery happened January 22nd at The Store Next Door on West 5th Street, while...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Beaufort County Crime Stoppers updates tip software

Washington, N.C. (WITN) - Citizens of Beaufort County will now have an updated way to leave tips for Crime Stoppers. Beaufort County Crime Stoppers will be upgrading the software used to report, receive, and manage tips to P3 Global Intel. This will allow people to download the P3 Tips app...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 1st is Meredith Williams. Williams is a graduate of ECU and is Teacher of the Year at Chocowinity Primary School. She says its her passion to serve the community that her children have grown up in and loves...
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WITN

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport names new Airport Operations Manager

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) has hired a new Airport Operations Manager. The airport names Patrick Manzo as its new Airport Operations Manager. Manzo has held the interim operations manager position, and will be primarily responsible for Airfield and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF)...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Prayer vigil held in Greenville for Tyre Nichols

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Social justice advocates in the east are calling for change, following the recent brutal beating by Memphis police of Tyre Nichols, who later died. Several dozen people gathered at the New Dimensions Community Church in Greenville Monday afternoon for a prayer vigil in honor of Nichols’ legacy.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Kitty Hawk police chief retiring

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - A long-serving police chief on the Outer Banks is retiring. After 22 years of service with the Kitty Hawk Police Department, and 30 years in law enforcement, Chief Joel Johnson will be retiring effective Wednesday. Johnson has served as chief for over 10 years and...
KITTY HAWK, NC

