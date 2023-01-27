ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly end to the work week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warmer Wednesday our next cold front is waiting just to the N! We’ll kick off Thursday with temperatures in the teens for the Metro, plenty of sun and a steady warm up through abut midday... once the front gets here temperatures drop fast and breezes pick back up Thursday from the N behind our next cold front. We’ll warm to the upper 20s around 12-1PM and then cool down. With gusts into the 20s it will feel more like the teens.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A breezy week of ups and downs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re finally shaking the intense cold we started the week with after a climb back into the mid to upper 20s for our Tuesday... the warm up keeps on going Wednesday with a high of 41 in the Metro and continued sunshine. Enjoy!. Breezes pick...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

10 Day Forecast

A woman was found dead outside an Omaha apartment Sunday morning. Very cold weather sticks with us tonight along with some light flurries.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A scary moment at a metro ice rink after a pipe burst in the arena, causing the ceiling to collapse. It happened at the Grover Ice Rink near 60th and Grover. A group of youth hockey players was practicing when staff noticed a leak in the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Officer hit by gunfire at Dino's Storage "doing well"

Nebraska legislators are looking into a possible expansion of the Omaha City Council. Omaha Target shooter identified; employee recounts harrowing details. A day after a shooting rocked this west Omaha Target store, an employee is recounting what she saw inside. "Heartbeat bill" debate continues in Lincoln. Updated: 1 hour ago.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

First phase of long-awaited La Vista Sports Complex to open in March

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - They gave it a test in the fall on four fields of promise, but considering all they’ve been through to get to this point, it finally seems true. “I think when they finished all 12 fields and put the light stands up, and you can start to see that from Giles and over on Harrison, it kind of was like, ‘Yeah, this thing is really happening’,” said La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig.
LA VISTA, NE
WOWT

OPPD dispute over trees causing static reaction among landowners

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sparks flew almost immediately as an OPPD project team explains to three homeowners why most of their backyard trees will be cut down. An outdated power line is being replaced to add more capacity, but these homeowners want more compassion toward trees in the easement OPPD has the right to remove and is already cutting down.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Three Millard elementary schools put on lockout

6 News has learned more about the background of the man shot and killed by Omaha Police at a storage facility Monday night. "Parental Bill of Rights" committee hearing held in Lincoln. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

SCENE VIDEO: Many police respond to west Omaha Target store

Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Historic Council Bluffs building now a senior living facility

A swath of trees OPPD wants to cut down to replace an aging power structure is causing electric reactions from landowners. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. Updated: 4 hours ago. After violence like we've seen this week in Omaha, many people are looking to where they can...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Monday Jan. 30 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary at 11:30 a.m. Friday;...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha shooting witness: 'It was really frantic and really scary'

Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. That teaching comes in the jazz masterclasses, and the young -- some real young -- are here, to learn and enjoy the music. Names of officers involved in Monday shooting released. Updated: 51 minutes ago. 6 News has...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

OPPD cutting down trees, causing controversy

After violence like we've seen this week in Omaha, many people are looking to where they can turn to talk about their feelings. Council Bluffs nonprofit turns historic building into senior living space. Updated: 8 hours ago. One of Council Bluffs' oldest buildings has been converted into a senior living...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment

PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 21 minutes ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police respond after reports of shots fired at west Omaha Target

Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police release images of Target store shooter

Semi crash on I-80 Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM UTC. A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and shut down the interstate between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours. Shooting arrests.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Downtown Lincoln church vandalized over weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent vandalism at a downtown church. Officers were dispatched to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, at 11th and M Streets, on a report of a check security around 7 p.m. Saturday night. LPD said a passerby noticed a glass...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy