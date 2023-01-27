Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly end to the work week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warmer Wednesday our next cold front is waiting just to the N! We’ll kick off Thursday with temperatures in the teens for the Metro, plenty of sun and a steady warm up through abut midday... once the front gets here temperatures drop fast and breezes pick back up Thursday from the N behind our next cold front. We’ll warm to the upper 20s around 12-1PM and then cool down. With gusts into the 20s it will feel more like the teens.
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold start but a warmer Tuesday afternoon ahead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re again in the single digits this morning with wind chills below zero but we’ll do much more warming this afternoon. After a high of only 12 on Monday, we’ll reach for the upper 20s this afternoon. That should heat the pavement up enough to do a little melting.
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A breezy week of ups and downs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re finally shaking the intense cold we started the week with after a climb back into the mid to upper 20s for our Tuesday... the warm up keeps on going Wednesday with a high of 41 in the Metro and continued sunshine. Enjoy!. Breezes pick...
10 Day Forecast
A woman was found dead outside an Omaha apartment Sunday morning. Very cold weather sticks with us tonight along with some light flurries.
Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A scary moment at a metro ice rink after a pipe burst in the arena, causing the ceiling to collapse. It happened at the Grover Ice Rink near 60th and Grover. A group of youth hockey players was practicing when staff noticed a leak in the...
Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
Officer hit by gunfire at Dino's Storage "doing well"
Nebraska legislators are looking into a possible expansion of the Omaha City Council. Omaha Target shooter identified; employee recounts harrowing details. A day after a shooting rocked this west Omaha Target store, an employee is recounting what she saw inside. "Heartbeat bill" debate continues in Lincoln. Updated: 1 hour ago.
First phase of long-awaited La Vista Sports Complex to open in March
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - They gave it a test in the fall on four fields of promise, but considering all they’ve been through to get to this point, it finally seems true. “I think when they finished all 12 fields and put the light stands up, and you can start to see that from Giles and over on Harrison, it kind of was like, ‘Yeah, this thing is really happening’,” said La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig.
PHOTOS: Omaha Police release body camera images of fatal shooting at storage facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday released four body camera images of the man involved in a deadly shootout with officers at a storage unit on Monday night. OPD body camera images show frames of officers’ encounter with 38-year-old Steven Docken of Council Bluffs before he was shot dead.
OPPD dispute over trees causing static reaction among landowners
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sparks flew almost immediately as an OPPD project team explains to three homeowners why most of their backyard trees will be cut down. An outdated power line is being replaced to add more capacity, but these homeowners want more compassion toward trees in the easement OPPD has the right to remove and is already cutting down.
Three Millard elementary schools put on lockout
SCENE VIDEO: Many police respond to west Omaha Target store
Historic Council Bluffs building now a senior living facility
Monday Jan. 30 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary at 11:30 a.m. Friday;...
Omaha shooting witness: 'It was really frantic and really scary'
OPPD cutting down trees, causing controversy
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
Police respond after reports of shots fired at west Omaha Target
Omaha Police release images of Target store shooter
Semi crash on I-80 Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM UTC. A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and shut down the interstate between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours. Shooting arrests.
Downtown Lincoln church vandalized over weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent vandalism at a downtown church. Officers were dispatched to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, at 11th and M Streets, on a report of a check security around 7 p.m. Saturday night. LPD said a passerby noticed a glass...
