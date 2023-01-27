NEW ORLEANS — This morning's fog has lingered into the early afternoon. I adjusted local temperatures accordingly -- as skies remain cloudy and current temps have not warmed much. Highs for today, 51-64° a very wide temperature range due to humidity at the coast, lingering fog, and cloudy skies. More fog will be part of tonight's forecast, but the main feature for this forecast is rain, showers and storm activity for Thursday. There is a chance of an isolated shower dipping into the Northshore or river parishes in the overnight hours. For now, the bulk of tomorrow's rain begins in the late morning and continues into the midnight hour. The potential for severe weather has been taken out of the forecast, but there is a slight risk for flash flooding across the Northshore. The South Shore carries a marginal risk for flash flooding throughout Thursday. By the early evening hours, storm activity appears to drop toward the Metro Area -- just to finish with isolated showers after dinner time. By midnight showers will have moved eastward. Rain forecast is .10 - .75".

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO