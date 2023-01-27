Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving wants to congratulate & celebrate Lakers superstar LeBron James | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Brooklyn Nets Guard Kyrie Irving was very complimentary of Los Angeles Lakers Forward LeBron James. In a postgame interview after the Nets defeated the Lakers 121-104 Irving said: “we should congratulate and celebrate LeBron as much as possible.” LeBron James is closing in on the NBA’s All-Time scoring record, which is held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss.
The sad backdrop to LeBron James' historic greatness
If everything goes as expected, LeBron James is about a week away, maybe a shade more, from breaking one of basketball's Holy Grail records. It is a worthy pursuit and a remarkable one. The difficulty level is off the charts. To be on the cusp of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career points tally of 38,387 has required not only historic excellence but outrageous longevity.
Golden State plays Minnesota on 3-game win streak
Golden State Warriors (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-26, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 18-17 in conference games. Minnesota is 3-4 in games decided by less...
LeBron notches first triple-double of the season in 129-123 win vs. Knicks | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James notched his first triple-double of the season last night in a 129-123 OT win over the New York Knicks. Anthony Davis chipped in with 27 points, nine rebounds and two steals in the victory. Shannon Sharpe praises the Lakers for a 'total team game' in their win at Madison Square Garden.
Bucks play the Clippers on 5-game win streak
Los Angeles Clippers (29-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (34-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of five games in a row. The Bucks are 21-5 on their home court. Milwaukee has a 4-0 record in...
Joey Logano breaks down why winning now is different because of the 'Next Gen' car heading into the season | NASCAR on FOX
Joey Logano will be the first defending champion of the “Next Gen” era. Logano stated this will be a whole different challenge than when he won the title back in 2018, because of the new "Next Gen" car.
How will Russell Wilson and Sean Payton fare in Denver next season? | THE HERD
Chris “The Bear” Fallica joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd and weighs in on how Sean Payton and Russell Wilson will fare with the Denver Broncos next season. Chris predicts Payton will elevate the Broncos to 9 wins next season.
Tom Brady announces he's 'retiring for good' after 23 seasons | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Tom Brady announced his retirement after 23 seasons in the NFL. The 45 year-old quarterback was a 15-time Pro Bowler, seven-time Super Bowl champion and holds nearly every major all-time passing record in the NFL. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss his legacy.
James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James moved within 89 points of breaking the NBA's career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list, finishing with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 on Tuesday night.
Embiid, Harden double-doubles lift 76ers past Magic 105-94
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 28 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added 26 points and 10 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 105-94 on Wednesday night. The Sixers split the home-and-home set this week with Orlando. The Magic stormed back from a 21-point, first-quarter...
Chad Johnson breaks down why Jalen Hurts & Lamar Jackson are Top 5 NFL QBs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Chad Johnson to list his Top 5 NFL QBs. Chad list Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts as the best QBs in the NFL. Noticeably missing from Chad's list is Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
Banchero headlines field for All-Star Rising Stars event
Paolo Banchero's rookie season will include a trip to NBA All-Star weekend. The Orlando Magic forward and No. 1 pick in last year's draft was announced Tuesday as a participant in this year's Rising Stars Game, to be held in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17, two nights before the All-Star Game.
NBA Stock Watch: Joel Embiid's MVP case rising, Ben Simmons again falling
All-Star starters have been announced. The trade deadline is less than two weeks away. It's time for our weekly dive into who around the NBA is rising and who's falling. No, he didn't receive enough votes to be named a starter for the All-Star Game. He probably should have gotten the nod over Giannis Antetokounmpo, but mostly it's that there were only three frontcourt spots for the foursome of Embiid, Giannis, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum, meaning someone deserving was going to be left off. Still, Embiid is making those results look silly. He's an absolute force, and playing the best basketball of his career.
Los Angeles Dodgers & Oakland A's headline Ben Verlander's Top-5 offseason losers | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry breakdown their top-5 losers from this MLB offseason. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland A's headline Ben's list of losers.
Is Patrick Mahomes the greatest quarterback talent ever? | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether Patrick Mahomes is the greatest quarterback talent ever. Payton looks back to his coaching career and explains Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly is what sets him apart and is also his greatest gift.
