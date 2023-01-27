ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Kyrie Irving wants to congratulate & celebrate Lakers superstar LeBron James | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brooklyn Nets Guard Kyrie Irving was very complimentary of Los Angeles Lakers Forward LeBron James. In a postgame interview after the Nets defeated the Lakers 121-104 Irving said: “we should congratulate and celebrate LeBron as much as possible.” LeBron James is closing in on the NBA’s All-Time scoring record, which is held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

The sad backdrop to LeBron James' historic greatness

If everything goes as expected, LeBron James is about a week away, maybe a shade more, from breaking one of basketball's Holy Grail records. It is a worthy pursuit and a remarkable one. The difficulty level is off the charts. To be on the cusp of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career points tally of 38,387 has required not only historic excellence but outrageous longevity.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

Golden State plays Minnesota on 3-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-26, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 18-17 in conference games. Minnesota is 3-4 in games decided by less...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Bucks play the Clippers on 5-game win streak

Los Angeles Clippers (29-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (34-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of five games in a row. The Bucks are 21-5 on their home court. Milwaukee has a 4-0 record in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James moved within 89 points of breaking the NBA's career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list, finishing with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 on Tuesday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Embiid, Harden double-doubles lift 76ers past Magic 105-94

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 28 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added 26 points and 10 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 105-94 on Wednesday night. The Sixers split the home-and-home set this week with Orlando. The Magic stormed back from a 21-point, first-quarter...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX Sports

Banchero headlines field for All-Star Rising Stars event

Paolo Banchero's rookie season will include a trip to NBA All-Star weekend. The Orlando Magic forward and No. 1 pick in last year's draft was announced Tuesday as a participant in this year's Rising Stars Game, to be held in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17, two nights before the All-Star Game.
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

NBA Stock Watch: Joel Embiid's MVP case rising, Ben Simmons again falling

All-Star starters have been announced. The trade deadline is less than two weeks away. It's time for our weekly dive into who around the NBA is rising and who's falling. No, he didn't receive enough votes to be named a starter for the All-Star Game. He probably should have gotten the nod over Giannis Antetokounmpo, but mostly it's that there were only three frontcourt spots for the foursome of Embiid, Giannis, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum, meaning someone deserving was going to be left off. Still, Embiid is making those results look silly. He's an absolute force, and playing the best basketball of his career.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

Is Patrick Mahomes the greatest quarterback talent ever? | THE HERD

FOX Sports NFL analyst Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether Patrick Mahomes is the greatest quarterback talent ever. Payton looks back to his coaching career and explains Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly is what sets him apart and is also his greatest gift.

Comments / 0

Community Policy