CSO: Tractor trailer stuck in ditch on Highway 20, delays expected

By Cherokee Sheriff's Office, Shannon Ballew
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDPGn_0kSkIwtZ00
Cherokee Sheriff's Office

Heavy delays are expected on Cumming Highway at Arbor Hill Road due to a tractor trailer stuck in a ditch there, the Cherokee Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the sheriff's office, a fully loaded tractor trailer ran off the road to avoid a vehicle that was stopped to make a turn.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies are assisting with traffic around the accident but lanes will likely be closed to remove the tractor trailer and to clean up diesel fuel that leaked from the vehicle.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Canton, GA
