ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Major Garrett with CBS News interviews Gov. Jared Polis

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qH0Pz_0kSkIrTw00

Major Garrett with CBS News interviews Gov. Jared Polis for The Takeout Podcast 00:46

One of the biggest names in journalism is in Colorado to talk to Gov. Jared Polis. Major Garrett has been the CBS News Chief Correspondent for years.

Garrett sat down with Polis on Thursday to talk about several issues, including the current Democratic Party, police reform and how to tackle crime in Colorado.

MAJOR: "I read a lot of articles before I sat down with you about car thefts and the idea that this is spiraling out of control in Colorado-- what are you doing about that?"

POLIS: "We are seeking in our legislative package, funding to DA offices to prosecute auto theft as well... sometimes auto theft has fallen by the wayside."

MAJOR: "Do you have aspirations for the presidency?"

POLIS: "No, Major, I don't have the fire in my belly to do that. I'm super excited to be Governor of Colorado."

MAJOR: "Well, people have mentioned it to me."

POLIS: "Well, people can mention it all they want... it's a free country."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5rwl_0kSkIrTw00
CBS

Find the entire interview on the Takeout Podcast on Friday and watch it Sunday at 3 p.m. on CBS News Colorado .

The Takeout: A CBS News original political podcast

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado & other states present plan to thwart Colorado River crisis

For months, seven states that rely on the Colorado River Basin for water have been trying to come to an agreement on how to cut usage to thwart a growing water crisis in the West. The Bureau of Reclamation gave the basin states -- California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming -- a deadline. On Tuesday six of the seven presented their proposal. "This isn't the end of the journey, it's really the beginning," Chuck Collum, the executive director of the Upper Basin Commission said about the agreement. A significant point included is the lower basin,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Proposed bill aims to end slaughter, human consumption of Colorado's wild horses

Americans' tax dollars ultimately fund the slaughter and human consumption of some wild horses from Colorado, advocates say. But a bill up for debate this legislative session in Colorado is aiming to put an end to that. The government program meant to manage wild mustangs in the American west has faced significant controversy. Federal tax dollars pay for the animals to be rounded up and removed from the wild, so the land they're designated to roam isn't overrun, and can be shared with local ranchers.Once the horses are removed from the wild, they end up in holding facilities. From there, they...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Investors snap up Colorado River water rights, bet on an increasingly scarce resource

With the federal government poised to force Western states to change how they manage the alarming shortfall in Colorado River water, there is one constituency with a growing interest in the river's fate that's little known to some: Wall Street investors.Private investment firms are showing a growing interest in an increasingly scarce natural resource in the American West: water in the Colorado River, a joint investigation by CBS News and The Weather Channel has found. For some of the farmers and cities that depend on the river as a lifeline, that interest is concerning. "Our only source of water is the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning

While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Black salon health program gives screenings, education to clients

Getting your hair done at a Black salon is an intricate process that is usually hours long and filled with conversation and laughter. Every person sitting under the dryer or waiting for a silk press, has a story to tell, like client Jewel Worrell.  "I'm a former New Yorker," she explained. "I like pizza, Chinese food, and bagels." And Worrell says she was unaware of her high blood pressure, until she met Dr. Terri Richardson in a salon chair. "The first time I met her, she had me thinking about what I should do and how I should go forward medically and things...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

FCC wants to know how reliable internet options are for Colorado's mountain communities

How would you like better, faster, more reliable internet options near where you live?If you're like most folks these days, the Internet plays a huge part of your work and personal life. You are reading this over the internet right now. The problem is, some parts of Colorado, specifically mountainous rural areas, do not have the infrastructure needed to provide reliable connectivity due to cost and other factors.Laying fiber optic cable runs around $50 a foot, but estimates for spots in Clear Creek County (because of possibility to dig into rock/lots of uphill and downhill) are more like $75-$100 a...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

January in Denver was one of the coldest and snowiest on record

Last month ranked as the coldest and snowiest January in Denver 16 years and ranked among the most wintry months in the city's history.Nearly 80% of the days in January 2023 were colder than normal and nearly half of the days last month included at least a trace of snow.When it comes to temperatures, the average temperature for the month was 25 degrees. That was cold enough to qualify for the 17th coldest January in Denver since temperature records started in 1872. It was also the coldest January since 2007.There was also much more snow than usual for January. The...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

New bill introduced could give cities ability to enact rent control

A new bill introduced in the State House this last week could give cities the ability to enact rent control. If you rent or know someone who does, you know that prices have increased rapidly in Colorado.According to data from the Apartment Association of Metro Denver, rent has jumped 12% in just the last year – up 88% in the last decade. Residential rent analysis company, Rentometer, found other double-digit spikes around Colorado from 2021 to 2022 – rent increased 15% in Aurora, 13% in Boulder, and shot up 18% in Fort Collins. Susan Gibson is among the many feeling the pinch of...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Esther Nakajjigo's family awarded $10 million from government for death

The family of Esther Nakajjigo was awarded over $10 million from the U.S. government in a wrongful death case stemming from a tragic accident in 2020.Nakajjigo, a well-known activist from Uganda, became a philanthropic celebrity and immigrated to the U.S. for a fellowship at the Boulder-based Watson Institute. She was decapitated by a gate at Arches National Park in June 2020 while traveling with her husband Ludovic Michaud."This decision serves as a reminder of the importance of proper maintenance and safety measures in our national parks, so as to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future," Michaud said in...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

FBI searches for new information after Avery Whiteskunk's body found in 2004

The FBI is asking for help solving a murder case that dates back nearly 20 years. Avery Whiteskunk was reported missing Jan. 31, 2004.That March, Whiteskunk's body was found on the northern edge of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe's Reservation. The reservation is in southwest Colorado, southeast Utah and northwest New Mexico. The FBI is offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the 61-year-old's murderer. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Police in Colorado use augmented reality to help officers work through scenarios

Colorado police departments are beginning to use the new frontier of technology to better train their officers. The Colorado School of Mines Police Department was one of the first in the nation to work with a local company to fine-tune augmented reality software to help officers work through unlimited scenarios. "Resources are thin, and this gives us a lot more opportunity," said Colorado School of Mines Police Chief Dustin Olson. "It's in our environment and we tailor the scenarios to real-world problems or challenges we face on campus."Chief Olson says it was an alumnus from Mines who reached out looking...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

30,000 Coloradans had brown drinking water this January, CDPHE says

Brown water is the last thing anyone would want to see coming out of their kitchen sink tap, but that was case for 30,000 people this month in Arapahoe County. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says nearly half the population of the East Cherry Creek Valley water district was affected. Officials with ECCV tell CBS News Colorado the discoloration incident was a result of a maintenance issue at the beginning of the year. CDPHE says while the water is safe to drink an incident of this magnitude is rare."I would say this event was unusually large in terms of the...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Volunteers count homeless population for point-in-time count

On a bitter cold January morning, Cameron Shropshire is leading a small group of bundled-up volunteers along trails and creeksides. "If we see anybody and they're sleeping, we're not going to disturb them," Shropshire instructed the group. They're searching for and counting people who are experiencing homelessness in Arapahoe County. "It's so we can get a snapshot of what homelessness looks like in our county, in our community," Shropshire told CBS News Colorado. It's part of a national effort – known as the Point-In-Time count – to identify the extent of homelessness in the country. The annual count in Colorado...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CSP says road rage reports in Colorado reached record highs in 2022

For the first time since Colorado State Patrol created its *CSP reporting line in 1998, road rage reports outnumbered those of suspected impaired driving on Colorado roadways. *CSP was initially created for reporting impaired driving, however, in 2022 54% of the reports made through the line were regarding road rage.  "Driving behavior became exponentially worse during COVID and it never healed," said trooper, Tyler Garrod. In 2022, alone CSP fielded more than 31,000 reports of road rage, up nearly 5% compared to the reports received in 2021.  "We can't be everywhere at once so we rely on these reports we get through...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

After recent rate hike, energy consumers search for alternatives

Many Coloradans are seeing high utility bills and turning to solar energy to power their home. But it's not the only switch you can make. Contractors are noticing a big spike in customers moving from natural gas to electricity to heat their homes. It's the hot new accessory for your home this winter. "Right now, over half the sales appointments are for heat pumps," said Marc Brewer, president of DALCO Heating and Air Conditioning. He says the demand for heat pumps is up six-fold in the last two years. "All a heat pump really is is an air conditioner with an added component called a...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools

Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Some Coloradans may qualify for property tax, rent, heat rebate

The Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate is available to some Colorado residents. The eligibility is based on income including people with disabilities and older adults to help with their property tax, rent, and/or heat expenses this winter.That rebate amount can be a little more than $1,000 per year for eligible applicants.    Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Revenue:You may qualify for the PTC Rebate if you are a full-year Colorado resident who is 65 years of age or older, a surviving spouse 58 years of age or older, or disabled, regardless of age. The rebate amount is based on the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

New state legislation would make all auto thefts a felony

State lawmakers are taking up a bill aimed at ensuring equal justice under the law for all victims of auto theft. Last year, 41,000 cars were stolen in Colorado. That's up 150% since 2019.Kristie Houchen is among the victims: "What kind of person steals a car from a children's hospital?"Houchen works as a pharmacy tech at Children's Health Pavilion in Aurora, where she says her car was stolen twice in three months, in the middle of the day, from the employee parking lot. She happened to glance out the window as a thief made off with the vehicle the first...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Coloradans accuse Xcel of delaying solar installations to protect profits

Some solar customers and installers say Xcel Energy is purposefully delaying hundreds of solar connections across the state to avoid losing money. They say it's taking six months for the utility to install meters that connect solar installations to the grid."They have no urgency to put them in because, as soon as they put them in, that meter profit goes down," says Paul Webster. He and his wife June decided to retire to Colorado last year and say his son, who lives here, and our sun, which shines 300 days a year, had a lot to do with it. "When...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Teacher who survived heart attack as kid wants more CPR training and AEDs

Weeks after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, we're still talking about the medical response that saved his life.And that kind of response could save any athlete - from professionals to kids.In many cases, it means pushing for CPR and AED certification, which many, but not all gyms and public places require.One Colorado woman had a scare similar to Hamlin's while she was young. Years later, she's dedicated her life to this cause. Each training course is a refresher on proper CPR techniques and AED administration.As a middle school science teacher, Jordan Peak knows these...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
99K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy