Major Garrett with CBS News interviews Gov. Jared Polis for The Takeout Podcast 00:46

One of the biggest names in journalism is in Colorado to talk to Gov. Jared Polis. Major Garrett has been the CBS News Chief Correspondent for years.

Garrett sat down with Polis on Thursday to talk about several issues, including the current Democratic Party, police reform and how to tackle crime in Colorado.

MAJOR: "I read a lot of articles before I sat down with you about car thefts and the idea that this is spiraling out of control in Colorado-- what are you doing about that?"

POLIS: "We are seeking in our legislative package, funding to DA offices to prosecute auto theft as well... sometimes auto theft has fallen by the wayside."

MAJOR: "Do you have aspirations for the presidency?"

POLIS: "No, Major, I don't have the fire in my belly to do that. I'm super excited to be Governor of Colorado."

MAJOR: "Well, people have mentioned it to me."

POLIS: "Well, people can mention it all they want... it's a free country."

CBS

Find the entire interview on the Takeout Podcast on Friday and watch it Sunday at 3 p.m. on CBS News Colorado .

The Takeout: A CBS News original political podcast