ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police make arrest after weapons call

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side. There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night. Police didn’t release details except to say the incident...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sotka formally charged with Green Bay double homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Prosecutors have formally charged the man being held for the murders of two women in Green Bay over the weekend. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office filed new charges Wednesday against Richard Sotka: First-Degree Intentional Homicide by Use of a Dangerous Weapon with a domestic abuse assessment, First-Degree Intentional Homicide by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, and felony Bail Jumping.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police investigating death of man in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the death of a man in Sturgeon Bay. At about 6:48 a.m., Sturgeon Bay Police were called to the 100 block of S. Lansing Avenue for an unconscious man on the side of the road. Police found an “adult middle-aged man” dead....
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Prosecutors: GPS ankle monitor put Sotka at scene of Green Bay murders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A criminal complaint identifies a person of interest in the killings of two women in Green Bay as Richard W. Sotka, 48. Action 2 News obtained court documents filed Monday regarding charges of criminal damage to property and bail jumping against Sotka in Brown County. The documents state that police “gained information” that Sotka was a person of interest in Sunday’s double homicide at a duplex in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man who died in Wausaukee fire identified

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An autopsy has been completed on a man who died in a fire in Marinette County in January. The victim was identified as Justin L. Delain, 41. “Preliminary findings show that Mr. Delain died as a result of the fire,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
WAUSAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Authorities suspect missing teen died from hypothermia

An autopsy needs to confirm the identity of a body found Tuesday, but Brown County officials think their search came to a sad end. Prosecutors explain how they knew Richard Sotka was at the scene of the murders -- and how police knew where to find him in Arkansas. Updated:...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cindy Williams at Iola Car Show

Extensive graffiti throughout Oshkosh's Red Arrow Park along with property damage. The snowfall Wednesday into Thursday morning created a winter wonderland. How much snow did you get?. Gibraltar fire. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST. A neighbor saw flames coming from the vacant house and called 911. NICU...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection

Concrete barriers are temporary until permanent construction can be done this summer. Ex-girlfriend testifies at Grant Fuhrman attempted-murder trial. The judge took the weekend to decide if certain questions could be asked of the witness. Firefighters battle fire and ice. Updated: 12 minutes ago. In temperatures this cold, the water...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Surgeon testifies in Oshkosh West High School attack trial

An autopsy needs to confirm the identity of a body found Tuesday, but Brown County officials think their search came to a sad end. Prosecutors explain how they knew Richard Sotka was at the scene of the murders -- and how police knew where to find him in Arkansas. Updated:...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Grant Fuhrman’s mother testifies at trial

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s day eight at the Grant Fuhrman trial in Oshkosh - and the first day the defense began calling witnesses to testify. Fuhrman, now 20 years old, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, accused of attacking school resource officer Michael Wissink in 2019. The former Oshkosh West High School student contends he wasn’t trying to kill Wissink.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Volunteer at Habitat for Humanity celebrates huge milestone

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ten thousand hours as a volunteer for a non-profit: That’s the record Mark Piepenburg can look back on. He started in 2006, when he began to work as a build-site volunteer. He went on to at the Greater Green Bay “Restore”, and has volunteered...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Microplastics problem finds a cleaning solution

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A lot of your clothes are plastic. Nylon, spandex, polyester, acrylic -- they’re plastics. That plastic wears down in the laundry. Where do you think it goes?. Brad Spakowitz has reported before on the problem with microplastics in our clothes, in our water, and...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy