Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police make arrest after weapons call
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side. There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night. Police didn’t release details except to say the incident...
WBAY Green Bay
Sotka formally charged with Green Bay double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Prosecutors have formally charged the man being held for the murders of two women in Green Bay over the weekend. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office filed new charges Wednesday against Richard Sotka: First-Degree Intentional Homicide by Use of a Dangerous Weapon with a domestic abuse assessment, First-Degree Intentional Homicide by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, and felony Bail Jumping.
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigating death of man in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the death of a man in Sturgeon Bay. At about 6:48 a.m., Sturgeon Bay Police were called to the 100 block of S. Lansing Avenue for an unconscious man on the side of the road. Police found an “adult middle-aged man” dead....
WBAY Green Bay
Prosecutors: GPS ankle monitor put Sotka at scene of Green Bay murders
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A criminal complaint identifies a person of interest in the killings of two women in Green Bay as Richard W. Sotka, 48. Action 2 News obtained court documents filed Monday regarding charges of criminal damage to property and bail jumping against Sotka in Brown County. The documents state that police “gained information” that Sotka was a person of interest in Sunday’s double homicide at a duplex in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane in Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Man who died in Wausaukee fire identified
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An autopsy has been completed on a man who died in a fire in Marinette County in January. The victim was identified as Justin L. Delain, 41. “Preliminary findings show that Mr. Delain died as a result of the fire,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead on Green Bay’s east side, police launch investigation into ‘suspicious deaths’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are investigating the ‘suspicious deaths’ of two women found dead in a home in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. on January 29, where they found two people dead inside the home.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
WBAY Green Bay
Highway department addressing “most dangerous” intersection in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Highway Department is announcing a construction project to address a high rate of injury crashes along Packerland Drive. It’s been dubbed the “most dangerous intersection in the county.”. Concrete barriers will be put in next week as a first step...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Green Bay's first permanent, Black resident
Skies will be mostly sunny, with clouds arriving late in the day. Clouds will be increasing late Wednesday, but highs should still get up to around 20°
UPMATTERS
Two dead in Wisconsin home, police launch investigation into ‘suspicious deaths’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are investigating the ‘suspicious deaths’ of two people found dead in a home in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. on January 29, where they found two people dead inside the home.
WBAY Green Bay
Authorities suspect missing teen died from hypothermia
An autopsy needs to confirm the identity of a body found Tuesday, but Brown County officials think their search came to a sad end. Prosecutors explain how they knew Richard Sotka was at the scene of the murders -- and how police knew where to find him in Arkansas. Updated:...
WBAY Green Bay
Cindy Williams at Iola Car Show
Extensive graffiti throughout Oshkosh's Red Arrow Park along with property damage. The snowfall Wednesday into Thursday morning created a winter wonderland. How much snow did you get?. Gibraltar fire. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST. A neighbor saw flames coming from the vacant house and called 911. NICU...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection
Concrete barriers are temporary until permanent construction can be done this summer. Ex-girlfriend testifies at Grant Fuhrman attempted-murder trial. The judge took the weekend to decide if certain questions could be asked of the witness. Firefighters battle fire and ice. Updated: 12 minutes ago. In temperatures this cold, the water...
101 WIXX
Waupaca County Family Sues Fleet Farm for Wrongful Death after Son Dies by Suicide
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Waupaca County family is suing Fleet Farm for the wrongful death of their son, two years after the 16-year-old died by suicide. In December, 2020, Ryan Ames stole a handgun and ammunition from the Fleet Farm he worked at before returning home and shooting himself with the gun.
WBAY Green Bay
Surgeon testifies in Oshkosh West High School attack trial
An autopsy needs to confirm the identity of a body found Tuesday, but Brown County officials think their search came to a sad end. Prosecutors explain how they knew Richard Sotka was at the scene of the murders -- and how police knew where to find him in Arkansas. Updated:...
WBAY Green Bay
Grant Fuhrman’s mother testifies at trial
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s day eight at the Grant Fuhrman trial in Oshkosh - and the first day the defense began calling witnesses to testify. Fuhrman, now 20 years old, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, accused of attacking school resource officer Michael Wissink in 2019. The former Oshkosh West High School student contends he wasn’t trying to kill Wissink.
WBAY Green Bay
Black History Month: Green Bay’s first permanent, Black resident, “Smokey” Dawson
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - February 1 marks the beginning of Black History Month. Every Wednesday at 10 through February, Action 2 News will honor people who helped make this area and nation what it is today. According to local historian Mary Jane Herber, the history of African-Americans in Northeast...
WBAY Green Bay
Volunteer at Habitat for Humanity celebrates huge milestone
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ten thousand hours as a volunteer for a non-profit: That’s the record Mark Piepenburg can look back on. He started in 2006, when he began to work as a build-site volunteer. He went on to at the Greater Green Bay “Restore”, and has volunteered...
WBAY Green Bay
Jacob Cayer, institutionalized for 2 murders, is denied conditional release
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man who murdered his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2016 won’t be leaving a mental health institution. A Brown County judge denied his petition for conditional release Monday. A jury unanimously agreed Cayer killed Sabrina Teague and her mother, Heesun “Sunny”...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Microplastics problem finds a cleaning solution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A lot of your clothes are plastic. Nylon, spandex, polyester, acrylic -- they’re plastics. That plastic wears down in the laundry. Where do you think it goes?. Brad Spakowitz has reported before on the problem with microplastics in our clothes, in our water, and...
Comments / 0