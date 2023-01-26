Read full article on original website
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
See the $75,000-a-Night Hotel Suite Drake Stayed in During His Apollo Shows
Drake did it big for his two-night stay in New York City for his back-to-back shows at the Apollo Theater over the weekend, reportedly staying in the largest hotel penthouse suite in America. On Thursday (Jan. 26), Page Six reported Drake took up residence in the five-star Mark Hotel while...
Lil Pump Gives Fan Shoes Off His Feet, Kid Immediately Tries to Sell Them for $1,000
Earlier this month, Lil Pump gifted a fan his sneakers right off his feet and the kid immediately tried to sell them for a grand. Last Tuesday (Jan. 24), TikTok user @soleloco posted a video of a fan who received a pair of all-white Air Force 1s (aka "the Uptowns") from Lil Pump at the 2023 Sneaker Con event on Jan. 7 in Ft Lauderdale, Fla.
Playboi Carti Fans Discover Cancer Hospital Named Carti, Think Facility Is His – Watch
Playboi Carti fans have discovered a cancer hospital named CARTI and are now running wild with jokes implying that the facility belongs to the rapper. Back on Jan. 17, members of Playboi Carti's enthusiastic fan base, commonly known as Vamps, hit up Twitter with a comically edited video outside of CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, Ark. Never a group to shy away from an opportunity for a good laugh, Playboi Carti fans were quick to hit up the social media post's comments section with some well-played jokes.
Ice Spice Says She Was Starstruck When She Met OVO Artist Smiley
Ice Spice is admitting she was starstruck when she went to OVO Fest last year but it wasn't Drake that had the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper flustered. Instead, it was OVO artist Smiley. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), Elle magazine shared a new Ask Me Anything interview with the buzzing Bronx,...
[Gallery] Plenty Of Room to Grow In This Enormous Amarillo Barndo
Growing up I remember my mom hollering at me "What were you born in a barn?" Just because I left the front door open. That would spark me to turn around and shut the door. Barn doors were left open for the livestock so that is where that saying came from. Nowadays the answer could definitely be yes, yes I was. As more and more barndos become a thing. I love the openness and room you have in a barndo.
Chance The Rapper Asks If Ice Spice Is Dissing Him on New Song, She Responds
Ice Spice's new song "In Ha Mood" is making waves on social media, but Chance The Rapper has some questions about one particular line. On Saturday (Jan. 28), Chance The Rapper jumped on his Instagram Story to ask if Ice Spice was dissing him on her new song, "In Ha Mood." The Chicago rhymer shared Spice's fun video for the song and wondered if the Bronx baddie's lyric, "He a rapper, but don't got a chance," was a diss at him.
Trae Tha Truth Wins Humanitarian of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
Trae Tha Truth is a man of the people. And the people voted the Houston rapper-philanthropist Humanitarian of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. When it comes to openhanded efforts, the Houston rapper puts his money, time and effort where his mouth is. Trae Tha Truth is known to lend a helping hand when needed and 2022 was no different. His super hero-like efforts know no bounds, whether he's paying for gas for 100 random strangers during his Trae Day Weekend or helping an elderly woman who was robbed at gunpoint in front of her home.
Bun B Shares 10 of His Favorite Hip-Hop Songs for Today’s Young Rap Fans
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this feature. Every conversation with Bun B is like getting premier access to the hip-hop syllabus, which makes sense. In 2011, the UGK legend began co-teaching a Hip-Hop and Religion class at Rice University in Houston. Armed with the hard-won wisdom he’s earned over the course of his fruitful and, at times, challenging career, the Port Arthur, Texas native molded the minds of young students interested in learning about a kaleidoscopic culture that has stood the test of time.
