Atlanta, GA

Playboi Carti Fans Discover Cancer Hospital Named Carti, Think Facility Is His – Watch

Playboi Carti fans have discovered a cancer hospital named CARTI and are now running wild with jokes implying that the facility belongs to the rapper. Back on Jan. 17, members of Playboi Carti's enthusiastic fan base, commonly known as Vamps, hit up Twitter with a comically edited video outside of CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, Ark. Never a group to shy away from an opportunity for a good laugh, Playboi Carti fans were quick to hit up the social media post's comments section with some well-played jokes.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Ice Spice Says She Was Starstruck When She Met OVO Artist Smiley

Ice Spice is admitting she was starstruck when she went to OVO Fest last year but it wasn't Drake that had the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper flustered. Instead, it was OVO artist Smiley. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), Elle magazine shared a new Ask Me Anything interview with the buzzing Bronx,...
[Gallery] Plenty Of Room to Grow In This Enormous Amarillo Barndo

Growing up I remember my mom hollering at me "What were you born in a barn?" Just because I left the front door open. That would spark me to turn around and shut the door. Barn doors were left open for the livestock so that is where that saying came from. Nowadays the answer could definitely be yes, yes I was. As more and more barndos become a thing. I love the openness and room you have in a barndo.
AMARILLO, TX
Chance The Rapper Asks If Ice Spice Is Dissing Him on New Song, She Responds

Ice Spice's new song "In Ha Mood" is making waves on social media, but Chance The Rapper has some questions about one particular line. On Saturday (Jan. 28), Chance The Rapper jumped on his Instagram Story to ask if Ice Spice was dissing him on her new song, "In Ha Mood." The Chicago rhymer shared Spice's fun video for the song and wondered if the Bronx baddie's lyric, "He a rapper, but don't got a chance," was a diss at him.
Trae Tha Truth Wins Humanitarian of the Year for XXL Awards 2023

Trae Tha Truth is a man of the people. And the people voted the Houston rapper-philanthropist Humanitarian of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. When it comes to openhanded efforts, the Houston rapper puts his money, time and effort where his mouth is. Trae Tha Truth is known to lend a helping hand when needed and 2022 was no different. His super hero-like efforts know no bounds, whether he's paying for gas for 100 random strangers during his Trae Day Weekend or helping an elderly woman who was robbed at gunpoint in front of her home.
HOUSTON, TX
Bun B Shares 10 of His Favorite Hip-Hop Songs for Today’s Young Rap Fans

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this feature. Every conversation with Bun B is like getting premier access to the hip-hop syllabus, which makes sense. In 2011, the UGK legend began co-teaching a Hip-Hop and Religion class at Rice University in Houston. Armed with the hard-won wisdom he’s earned over the course of his fruitful and, at times, challenging career, the Port Arthur, Texas native molded the minds of young students interested in learning about a kaleidoscopic culture that has stood the test of time.
Amarillo, TX
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

