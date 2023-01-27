ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

fox26houston.com

Over 360,000 Texans without power as ice storm continues to move across Texas

HOUSTON - Over 360,000 Texans across the Lone Star State are currently without power as the deadly ice storm that's causing problems continues to move across the state. According to PowerOutage.Us, 369,784 people are without power in Texas as of 10:00 p.m. CT Wednesday night. If you are currently without...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Texas City Shooting: Multiple people shot at Savan Villas Apartments

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Four people were shot following a multiple shots fired call in Texas City on Wednesday night. According to police, the shooting occurred at the Savan Villas Apartments around 6:30 p.m. in the 8600 Emmett F Lowry Express. Sergeant Allen Bjerke said three people, two women and...
TEXAS CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

Car crashes into Pasadena JC Penney, elderly driver taken to the hospital

PASADENA, Texas - An elderly driver was taken to the hospital after she crashed her vehicle into a JC Penney store in Pasadena. Authorities said the driver backed into a car, panicked and hit the accelerator, causing her to back into the store. SUGGESTED: 'We're rehearsing!' UH investigating protocols for...
PASADENA, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Cloudy, cold Tuesday with light showers

Brace yourself for a cold, blustery and misty day with a chance for some light ice forming from Huntsville to Hempstead and surrounding areas through noon tomorrow. High temperatures may be stuck in the low 40s today and tomorrow with increasing chances for heavier rain by Wednesday and Thursday. Much of Texas including Dallas, Austin and just about all of Central Texas are icing over and travel will be treacherous and flights could be delayed. Sunshine and warmer days will arrive for Friday through this weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

30-year-old man fatally attacked by dogs, Houston police investigating

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was possibly killed by dogs in northwest Houston. Houston police said the incident occurred on the 5500 block of Sheraton Oaks Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man still being attacked by a dog in a backyard.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Vehicle crashes into TSU Library Learning Center, no injuries reported

HOUSTON - No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a building at Texas Southern University on Tuesday afternoon. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. TSU officials said a visiting vehicle struck the Library Learning Center. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle had a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Tuesday afternoon weather forecast with Meteorologist John Dawson

Brace yourself for a cold, blustery, and misty day with a chance for some light ice forming from Huntsville to Hempstead and surrounding areas through noon tomorrow. High temperatures may be stuck in the low 40s today and tomorrow with increasing chances for heavier rain by Wednesday and Thursday. Much of Texas including Dallas, Austin, and just about all of Central Texas icing over and travel will be treacherous and flights could be delayed. Sunshine and warmer days will arrive from Friday through this weekend.
HEMPSTEAD, TX
fox26houston.com

Florida woman helps identify father as murder victim, 37 years later

DOYLESTOWN, Penn. - A skull found nearly four decades ago on the banks of the Delaware River has been identified thanks to advanced forensic testing which matched a man’s remains to his daughter, who currently lives in Florida. Using forensic genetic genealogy, the investigation found that the skull belonged...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox26houston.com

Valentine's Day 2023: Romantic restaurants in Houston offering specials

HOUSTON - Love is in the air, Houston, and what better way to show that special someone than a romantic candlelight dinner?. Whether you're in a relationship, looking to have a night with the girls, or treating yourself, there are several options in the Greater Houston area this Valentine's Day.
HOUSTON, TX

