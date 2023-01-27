Brace yourself for a cold, blustery and misty day with a chance for some light ice forming from Huntsville to Hempstead and surrounding areas through noon tomorrow. High temperatures may be stuck in the low 40s today and tomorrow with increasing chances for heavier rain by Wednesday and Thursday. Much of Texas including Dallas, Austin and just about all of Central Texas are icing over and travel will be treacherous and flights could be delayed. Sunshine and warmer days will arrive for Friday through this weekend.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO