Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Greg Abbott?Ash JurbergFlorida State
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Thieves burglarizing vehicles by the dozen in Houston apartment parking areas
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a new crime trend in Houston involving car break-ins. So far this week, HPD has responded to four apartment complexes where thieves smashed windows to dozens of cars. "In the last week, we’ve had about four [apartments] that I know of for sure, where...
Over 360,000 Texans without power as ice storm continues to move across Texas
HOUSTON - Over 360,000 Texans across the Lone Star State are currently without power as the deadly ice storm that's causing problems continues to move across the state. According to PowerOutage.Us, 369,784 people are without power in Texas as of 10:00 p.m. CT Wednesday night. If you are currently without...
Woman found dead at La Marque house under construction on Green Jay Lane
LA MARQUE, Texas - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a house under construction in La Marque, officials say. La Marque police responded to the call in the 1300 block of Green Jay Lane just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the woman who has recently...
Pasadena residents still picking up the pieces after tornado devastated neighborhood
PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena woman has been living in her home with no roof, no water, and no power after the tornadoes ripped through her neighborhood. WHAT HAPPENED? NWS confirms Deer Park/Pasadena tornado preliminarily rated as EF3. Irene Vega is determined to stay at her Pasadena home on Tamar...
Texas City Shooting: Multiple people shot at Savan Villas Apartments
TEXAS CITY, Texas - Four people were shot following a multiple shots fired call in Texas City on Wednesday night. According to police, the shooting occurred at the Savan Villas Apartments around 6:30 p.m. in the 8600 Emmett F Lowry Express. Sergeant Allen Bjerke said three people, two women and...
Texas winter weather: Ice storms, freezing rain expected across Central and North Texas
Houston - A winter storm warning was issued across a large portion of Texas. An ice storm along with freezing rain is expected for central and north Texas while areas around Houston will see several cold and rainy days. Arctic air continues to surge across the Plains and fill the...
Car crashes into Pasadena JC Penney, elderly driver taken to the hospital
PASADENA, Texas - An elderly driver was taken to the hospital after she crashed her vehicle into a JC Penney store in Pasadena. Authorities said the driver backed into a car, panicked and hit the accelerator, causing her to back into the store. SUGGESTED: 'We're rehearsing!' UH investigating protocols for...
Pasadena Animal Shelter still in need of help nearly a week after devastating tornado
Tuesday marks one week since tornadoes devastated parts of Harris County including an animal shelter in Pasadena. FOX 26’s Natalie Hee shares how the shelter is faring and what residents can do to help.
Houston weather: Cloudy, cold Tuesday with light showers
Brace yourself for a cold, blustery and misty day with a chance for some light ice forming from Huntsville to Hempstead and surrounding areas through noon tomorrow. High temperatures may be stuck in the low 40s today and tomorrow with increasing chances for heavier rain by Wednesday and Thursday. Much of Texas including Dallas, Austin and just about all of Central Texas are icing over and travel will be treacherous and flights could be delayed. Sunshine and warmer days will arrive for Friday through this weekend.
30-year-old man fatally attacked by dogs, Houston police investigating
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was possibly killed by dogs in northwest Houston. Houston police said the incident occurred on the 5500 block of Sheraton Oaks Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man still being attacked by a dog in a backyard.
Vehicle crashes into TSU Library Learning Center, no injuries reported
HOUSTON - No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a building at Texas Southern University on Tuesday afternoon. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. TSU officials said a visiting vehicle struck the Library Learning Center. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle had a...
Tuesday afternoon weather forecast with Meteorologist John Dawson
Brace yourself for a cold, blustery, and misty day with a chance for some light ice forming from Huntsville to Hempstead and surrounding areas through noon tomorrow. High temperatures may be stuck in the low 40s today and tomorrow with increasing chances for heavier rain by Wednesday and Thursday. Much of Texas including Dallas, Austin, and just about all of Central Texas icing over and travel will be treacherous and flights could be delayed. Sunshine and warmer days will arrive from Friday through this weekend.
Florida woman helps identify father as murder victim, 37 years later
DOYLESTOWN, Penn. - A skull found nearly four decades ago on the banks of the Delaware River has been identified thanks to advanced forensic testing which matched a man’s remains to his daughter, who currently lives in Florida. Using forensic genetic genealogy, the investigation found that the skull belonged...
Valentine's Day 2023: Romantic restaurants in Houston offering specials
HOUSTON - Love is in the air, Houston, and what better way to show that special someone than a romantic candlelight dinner?. Whether you're in a relationship, looking to have a night with the girls, or treating yourself, there are several options in the Greater Houston area this Valentine's Day.
18-year-old pilot hospitalized after plane crash near Cleveland in Liberty County
CLEVELAND, Texas - An 18-year-old pilot was taken to the hospital after a plane crash near Cleveland in Liberty County. The Cessna 172 single-engine plane went down around 10 p.m. Sunday, and the pilot called for help. VIDEO: Family trapped in SUV as tornado rips through Pasadena. The pilot was...
Galveston residents say apartments made them violently sick
Residents say they developed a violent cough shortly after they noticed workers at the apartment sandblasting the area. The complaints have now been elevated to city officials.
AJ Armstrong case: 'Drop the charges' banner goes up across U.S. 59 in Houston
HOUSTON - There is a new banner across U.S. 59 in Houston calling to "drop the charges" against AJ Armstrong, who is accused of murdering his parents as a teenager in 2016. Drivers traveling north toward Downtown Houston on Monday morning could see the banner hanging from a bridge near Main Street.
Harris County Jail death: Inmate dies from 'apparent medical emergency'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is reporting a man died on Tuesday after what they say was "an apparent medical emergency in the Harris County Jail." PREVIOUS STORY: Officials investigating man found dead in Harris County jail cell. According to a release, 23-year-old Kevin L. Smith...
Carverdale narcotics investigation: DPS executes warrant on drug lab, hundreds of pills found
HOUSTON - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after executing a warrant on a drug lab in the Carverdale area. Details are very limited, but authorities said the warrant was executed on the 10100 block of Sussex Lane on Monday. FOX 26 crews that were on the scene...
4 people arrested for meth, marijuana, fentanyl, stolen guns; bonded out of jail Tuesday
HOUSTON - Four people were arrested in Northwest Houston Monday after authorities found large amounts of drugs and stolen firearms in a warehouse. The drug bust occurred along the 10100 block of Sussex Lane Monday evening. "They were putting together fentanyl and meth into pills, with the intention of getting...
