ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time in seven years

By Mychael Schnell
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0fV6_0kSkHkaI00

The House opened up its amendment process for the first time in seven years on Thursday, and began debating on the floor more than 140 proposed changes to an oil-related bill.

House Republicans brought the Strategic Production Response Act to the floor on Thursday under what’s known as a modified-open rule.

The bill in seeks to limit the president’s ability to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), and would mandate the federal government to draw up a plan that would boost the percentage of federal lands leased for oil and gas production, should it continue withdrawing resources from the SPR.

Unlike structured or closed rules, which limit the number of amendments considered — as determined by the House Rules Committee for each bill — a modified-open rule allows anyone to submit an amendment as long as they do so the day before a bill is debated.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) said it was the first time in seven years the House had used such a process, and more than 140 amendments were submitted for the bill. The amendments varied in topic, with some proposing restrictions on where oil from the SPR is sent and others seeking to place constraints on where oil and gas leases are.

A number of the amendments were passed or rejected by voice vote on Thursday. On some amendments, however, members requested a roll call vote.

The House is expected to continue debating amendments Thursday night, then vote on the entire bill Friday, a longer process than a structured or closed rule.

Conservative lawmakers had pushed for a more open legislative process in the lead up to — and during — this month’s protracted Speaker’s race in an effort to empower rank-and-file members.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) touted the process during his press conference on Tuesday.

“This week, you’re going to see something that hasn’t happened in Congress in more than seven years: a bill is going to come to the floor under an open rule,” McCarthy told reporters outside his office in the Capitol. “Think about that. The entire time the Democrats were in the majority, those four years and three years in the past, you have not had a bill come to this floor under an open rule.”

“This is what we promised the American public. This is what we promised the members on both sides. There will be more openness, more opportunity for ideas to win at the end of the day, and as we move forward,” he added.

Some Democrats had positive reviews of the modified open rule process, noting that it gives them the opportunity to have their amendments added into legislation.

“If I get some amendments passed then I’m gonna like it a lot,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who submitted five amendments, told The Hill on Thursday, adding that she is “absolutely for a transparent process.”

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) had similar thoughts.

“I think it gives the Democrats an opportunity to offer amendments,” Cohen said, noting that it could give the caucus a better chance of seeing their changes made than if the Rules Committee determined amendments.

He both brushed aside any concerns about the process taking longer than usual.

Updated at 10:06 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Clearfield County police departments to merge into one

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two police departments in Clearfield County are looking to merge. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police Departments plan to debut their Clearfield Regional Police Department merger on March 5. The headquarters for the new police department will be at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building and the borough police department will be […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police presence seen at St. Marys schools after threat made

ELK COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The St. Marys Area School District received word of a possible threat on Monday, Jan. 30. from their anonymous tip system. According to a post on the district’s Facebook, the possible threat was reported through the Safe 2 Say anonymous tip system mid-day. The district said they took immediate action […]
SAINT MARYS, PA
The Hill

Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from owning, trading stocks

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) on Wednesday announced she’s reintroducing legislation to keep members of Congress from owning or trading stocks. “Our constituents sent us to Congress to lower health care costs, fix our roads and bridges and help create good-paying jobs, not play the stock market and line our own pockets. Unfortunately, some of my colleagues have…
MINNESOTA STATE
POLITICO

A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.

"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee

Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Atlantic

The Coming GOP Inquisition

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.House Republicans are readying their subpoenas.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. The greatest nuclear threat we face is a Russian victory. Take detransitioners seriously. Who’s afraid of a portrait of Muhammad? Probable ProbesAfter a few (er, 14) initial stumbles, House Republicans have elected a speaker and handed out committee gavels, and are now poised to deliver on the one promise to voters that they have...
WTAJ

WTAJ

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy