fox26houston.com
Galveston residents say apartment's sandblasting caused cough, pets to get sick
GALVESTON, Texas - Some residents at the Oceanfront Galveston Apartments say they developed a violent cough after being exposed to sandblasting materials. The residents claim their pets also started getting sick from the exposure. "Sand had filled my truck, inside and outside of my truck, in my apartment; we were...
fox26houston.com
Pasadena Animal Shelter still in need of help nearly a week after devastating tornado
Tuesday marks one week since tornadoes devastated parts of Harris County including an animal shelter in Pasadena. FOX 26’s Natalie Hee shares how the shelter is faring and what residents can do to help.
fox26houston.com
Galveston residents say apartments made them violently sick
Residents say they developed a violent cough shortly after they noticed workers at the apartment sandblasting the area. The complaints have now been elevated to city officials.
fox26houston.com
Pasadena residents still picking up the pieces after tornado devastated neighborhood
PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena woman has been living in her home with no roof, no water, and no power after the tornadoes ripped through her neighborhood. WHAT HAPPENED? NWS confirms Deer Park/Pasadena tornado preliminarily rated as EF3. Irene Vega is determined to stay at her Pasadena home on Tamar...
fox26houston.com
Thieves burglarizing vehicles by the dozen in Houston apartment parking areas
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a new crime trend in Houston involving car break-ins. So far this week, HPD has responded to four apartment complexes where thieves smashed windows to dozens of cars. "In the last week, we’ve had about four [apartments] that I know of for sure, where...
fox26houston.com
Woman found dead at La Marque house under construction on Green Jay Lane
LA MARQUE, Texas - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a house under construction in La Marque, officials say. La Marque police responded to the call in the 1300 block of Green Jay Lane just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the woman who has recently...
fox26houston.com
30-year-old man fatally attacked by dogs, Houston police investigating
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was possibly killed by dogs in northwest Houston. Houston police said the incident occurred on the 5500 block of Sheraton Oaks Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man still being attacked by a dog in a backyard.
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Cloudy, cold Tuesday with light showers
Brace yourself for a cold, blustery and misty day with a chance for some light ice forming from Huntsville to Hempstead and surrounding areas through noon tomorrow. High temperatures may be stuck in the low 40s today and tomorrow with increasing chances for heavier rain by Wednesday and Thursday. Much of Texas including Dallas, Austin and just about all of Central Texas are icing over and travel will be treacherous and flights could be delayed. Sunshine and warmer days will arrive for Friday through this weekend.
fox26houston.com
Texas City Shooting: Multiple people shot at Savan Villas Apartments
TEXAS CITY, Texas - Four people were shot following a multiple shots fired call in Texas City on Wednesday night. According to police, the shooting occurred at the Savan Villas Apartments around 6:30 p.m. in the 8600 Emmett F Lowry Express. Sergeant Allen Bjerke said three people, two women and...
fox26houston.com
Vehicle crashes into TSU Library Learning Center, no injuries reported
HOUSTON - No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a building at Texas Southern University on Tuesday afternoon. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. TSU officials said a visiting vehicle struck the Library Learning Center. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle had a...
fox26houston.com
Heights area man desperate to get his stolen dog back home, offering $1,000 reward
HOUSTON - "It truly is like a family member feels like. I lost my best friend," said Steve Liollilo. Last Wednesday, "Bennie," Liollio's 4-legged bestie got out through an open gate. SUGGESTED: While searching for missing dog stolen during burglary, woman's dad passes away. "It's been tough," Liollio said. "Just...
fox26houston.com
Wednesday morning Houston-area weather forecast
Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Washington county until Noon Wednesday which includes Brenham. Winter Weather Advisory is in place until Noon Wednesday for Walker, Grimes, Waller, Austin & Colorado counties. Expect the chance for a light glaze of ice tonight through Wednesday morning just NW of Houston. Precipitation should be mainly rain for the Houston area. Temperatures will stay chilly the next few days with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s. Pattern does another major shift heading into the weekend with warmer, brighter & drier weather expected. Enjoy the rest of your week and make sure to download the FOX 26 weather app!
fox26houston.com
Time running out for Houston pet owners to get their pets microchipped
HOUSTON - If you're a pet owner in Houston, time is running out for you to get your pets microchipped. The City of Houston passed an ordinance requiring licensed pets to get microchipped. That requirement grace period ends on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. SUGGESTED: Puppy deemed ‘too big’ finds home...
fox26houston.com
Missing Carlos Lugo: Houston boy, 14, last seen over a week ago
HOUSTON - A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Houston was last seen more than a week ago. The last known contact with Carlos Lugo was on Jan. 23. He was last seen near the 2000 block of Tidwell. Lugo was last known to be wearing a black hoodie,...
fox26houston.com
Valentine's Day 2023: Romantic restaurants in Houston offering specials
HOUSTON - Love is in the air, Houston, and what better way to show that special someone than a romantic candlelight dinner?. Whether you're in a relationship, looking to have a night with the girls, or treating yourself, there are several options in the Greater Houston area this Valentine's Day.
fox26houston.com
Houston teen shot in car near Airport and Cullen, taken to fire station
HOUSTON - A wounded teen was taken to a Houston fire station after a shooting at a red light, police say. Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to Houston Fire Department Station 35 in the 5500 block of Van Fleet Street. Police found a white Chevy Impala that had been...
fox26houston.com
Car crashes into Pasadena JC Penney, elderly driver taken to the hospital
PASADENA, Texas - An elderly driver was taken to the hospital after she crashed her vehicle into a JC Penney store in Pasadena. Authorities said the driver backed into a car, panicked and hit the accelerator, causing her to back into the store. SUGGESTED: 'We're rehearsing!' UH investigating protocols for...
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Cloudy & cold Monday with areas of drizzle
We are stuck in a cold, cloudy and wet pattern through Thursday. Temperatures is most areas inland will remain in the 40s and low 50s each day and overnight lows will reach the upper 30s and low 40s along with rounds of showers. Areas well north and west of Houston closer to College Station, Austin and Dallas will have a risk for freezing rain and sleet that may cause major travel issues. Watch for heavy rain locally on Wednesday and Thursday followed by the return of Sunshine and dry air Friday through the weekend.
fox26houston.com
3-year-old abused by mother's boyfriend in Harris County, had fractured ribs, more
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County mother was charged after her 3-year-old was abused by her boyfriend. Reports say, Jasmine Salas, 23, was charged with Injury to Child - Omission after she allowed her boyfriend to abuse her 3-year-old daughter on multiple occasions without reporting him. SUGGESTED: Ring doorbell...
fox26houston.com
Wednesday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade
Isolated light icing is still possible NW of Houston up around Washington county where a Winter Weather Advisory has been extended until 6 AM Thursday. Major issues are not expected, but a few icy spots might develop on bridges, sidewalks, etc. Unseasonably cold air sticks around tonight and tomorrow with 30s tonight and 40s Thursday. Rounds of light to moderate rain will move through tonight through Thursday morning, tapering off during Thursday afternoon. There's a slim shot for some flooding issues to pop up, especially in areas that have picked up several inches of rain recently. Pattern FINALLY starts to shift by Friday with drier air and more sunshine returning. Temps gradually heat up again with the 70s expected by Sunday and Monday.
