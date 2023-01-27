MSG CEO defends policy of using facial recognition to keep some attorneys out of the building

Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan says that the company is within its rights to use facial recognition to keep lawyers out of the building.

In an interview with WNWY, Dolan said that MSG is a private company and can decide who can enter for events.

The situation came to light late last year when an attorney involved in a lawsuit against MSG was barred from attending an event at the location on her personal time. New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter to the company on Wednesday raising concerns that banning lawyers could violate human rights.

“It’s like something out of ‘The Godfather.’ It’s like, ‘Hey, it’s only business.’ It’s not only business,” Dolan said. “If you sue us, we are going to tell you not to come. And if you are grandstanding with the press, etc. and threatening my liquor license, I’m going to tell you, ‘Go ahead. Take away my liquor license.’”

MSG Entertainment issued a statement following Dolan’s interview.

“This policy does not unlawfully prohibit anyone from entering MSG Entertainment's venues and it is not our intent to dissuade attorneys from representing plaintiffs in litigation against the company. We are merely excluding lawyers during litigation,” the statement read.