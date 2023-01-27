Read full article on original website
Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota
The U.S. Air Force has told North Dakota leaders that it believes a Chinese company’s plans to build a wet corn milling plant near its Grand Forks base poses a “significant threat to national security,” prompting city officials to say they’ll move to stop a project once touted as an economic boon.
The Space Shuttle Columbia disaster: How NASA honored the astronauts with a memorial on Mars
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – It’s been 20 years since the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated over Texas, killing all seven astronauts on board in a disaster that marked one of our space program’s darkest days. Rick D. Husband (commander), William C. McCool (pilot), David Brown (mission specialist), Laurel...
Governor’s budget increases State Fair ticket and parking prices
STATE FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Admission and parking prices for the New York State Fair will double from current rates, as proposed by Governor Kathy Hochul in her State Budget released Wednesday. Currently, adult tickets cost $3. It will increase to $6. Parking has been $5, but will increase...
New bill proposes increase in maximum speed limit for New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers could be living life in the fast(er) lane, thanks to a new bill proposed by NY Senator Thomas O’Mara. Currently, state law caps all speed limits at 55 miles per hour for any road, highway, parkway, or bridge. For certain highways — such as interstate highways — the limit steps up to 65 miles per hour.
Should CNY pay much attention to Punxsutawney Phil’s forecasts?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This Thursday morning, a small town in Western Pennsylvania becomes the center of the weather folklore universe. Since 1886, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania has laid claim to the all-knowing groundhog by the name of Phil who will tell the country whether an early spring is coming or six more weeks of winter is our fate.
Grieving Families Act vetoed by Governor Hochul
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed the Grieving Families Act, legislation that would have updated New York’s Wrongful death statute—a law that has been in effect since before the civil war and hasn’t had major changes made to it in 150 years. Lawmakers say this legislation...
The dangerous cold is coming!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — I’ve got good news and bad news. First the bad. Dangerous cold is heading our way for Friday and Saturday. Wind Chill Alerts have been issued for parts of Central New York from Thursday night through midday Saturday. With the cold that is forecast...
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
Cortlandville couple arrested after neglecting six dogs
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old James R. Williams, and 26-year-old Paige L. Hewitt on an arrest warrant obtained by Cortland County’s SPCA law enforcement department on January 29, according to Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant and arrest are the...
