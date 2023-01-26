ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Slim and Husky’s Pizza to Join BNA

By Caitlin Burke
What Now Nashville
What Now Nashville
 4 days ago

The Black-owned pizza joint founded by three friends is expanding to the Nashville Airport, inside of Concourse C at BNA. It’s expected to open in September of 2023 and will serve a menu of build-your-own pizzas, cinnamon rolls, and will also offer beer. An exact address for the storefront has not yet been released.

Founded and co-owned by Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed , Slim and Husky’s currently has three Nashville locations and one food truck, as well as locations open in Antioch, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Chattanooga. Outside of Tennessee, there are two Atlanta locations and even one in California.

The successful restaurant originally got its start on a shared dream inside of a garage in 2015. According to its website , “The clever name came from a joke the longtime friends have been laughing about for years. One of them has always been a slim guy, but the other two were always big fellas, forcing their mothers to shop for clothing in the children’s husky section.”

Since 2015, Slim and Husky’s has garnered a lot of attention over the years, including recently being nominated as a 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist for the Outstanding Restaurateur award. They were also named the second-best pizza restaurant in Nashville, according to The Tennessean food reviewer Brad Schmitt .

Slim and Husky’s aims to serve a greater purpose than just being another pizza joint. They strive to give back to the community through providing jobs to their original neighborhood in North Nashville, which they note as being impacted by gentrification.

A representative from Slim and Husky’s could not be immediately reached for a comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BwbDn_0kSkH7RK00
Photo: @ slimandhuskys on Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1id8cP_0kSkH7RK00
Logo: Official


Keep up with What Now Nashville’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Ex-boyfriend accused of killing Nashville woman

A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend. Plow driver helps free crash victim. Plow driver helps free crash victim. Newsmaker: Senior...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand

Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West. ‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer …. Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Convicted felon resists arrest in Madison

The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing citations, recovering a stolen car, and arresting and charging a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. 3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Ice concerns for morning commute in Davidson County. News 2's First Alert unit is monitoring road conditions in Davidson County ahead of...
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Robertson Co. Schools Closed Tuesday, January 31, 2023

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to Robertson County Schools, due to concerns about inclement weather, Robertson County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 31. Daycare will be open. INCOMING WEATHER…. Wintry Weather Mix Potential For Early This Week. UPDATE:. “Much of Middle Tennessee is under...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

See Which Iconic Stars Jimmy Buffett 'Ran Into' During Nashville Visit

Jimmy Buffett bumped into Nashville royalty during a recent trip to the famous country music city. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Grundy County Herald

Nashville Lawn and Garden Show

Spring returns to Nashville with the Nashville Lawn and Garden Show at The Fairgrounds Nashville Expo Center on March 2-5. The Nashville Lawn and Garden Show has inspired generations of gardeners and plant lovers with its live, indoor garden spaces. Creatively constructed patios, pergolas, water features, landscapes and containers of bright flowers serve as motivation for green thumbs – and those who would like to learn. The juried competition among gardeners determines Best of Show and several other awards, including the Show Theme Award presented to the gardener who best reflects the year’s theme. The region’s most talented floral designers compete for top recognition among their peers with their breathtaking arrangements, and show attendees are invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award. In 2023, gardeners and floral designers are encouraged to depict “Sounds of Spring” in their creations.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Ice possible for parts of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few early showers and some pockets of drizzle to keep an eye out for on our Monday. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower and mid 40s. ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT. A FIRST...
TENNESSEE STATE
atozsports.com

Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas

The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
NASHVILLE, TN
What Now Nashville

What Now Nashville

Nashville, TN
266
Followers
80
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnownashville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy