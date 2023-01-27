ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 62

Norma Persevereryaadgal Allen
5d ago

People still go to clubs?🙏🏾they fight hard n recovery is uneventful! didn't realize people still go to clubs, common sense says we're in a real new cray cray kind of world!!🤨

Reply(2)
4
Cheryl H
5d ago

Ani't nothing out there in those streets. Nothing but death and destruction.

Reply(1)
13
PaulAnthony0419
5d ago

They should be able to go out as young women and have a good time without this mess.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cw39.com

Man found dead in north Houston apartment, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are still investigating a shooting in north Harris County that left a man dead Tuesday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. at the La Monterra Apartments at 310 Parramatta Lane near Trevor Way, just north of Houston. According to authorities, a man had gunshot wounds...
HOUSTON, TX
wbrz.com

A dozen monkeys missing after break-in at Louisiana zoo

BROUSSARD - Law enforcement is now involved in the search for a dozen missing monkeys after a burglary at a Lafayette-area zoo over the weekend. Broussard police are investigating the break-in at Zoosiana, which apparently happened late Saturday night. The zoo says the burglar targeted the smaller animal exhibits, specifically the squirrel monkey enclosure.
BROUSSARD, LA
abovethelaw.com

Promising Young Law Firm Associates Found Dead In Murder-Suicide

We have some disturbing news to report out of the Houston, Texas, legal community, where two young law firm associates were identified earlier this week as the deceased in a recent murder-suicide. The associates in question are Candace Rechtmann, 29, and Tyler Greenwood, 31, who both died from gunshot wounds on January 25. Rechtmann, an associate at Germer, and Greenwood, an associate at Chamberlain Hrdlicka, were reportedly involved in a relationship that ended in the summer of 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS 42

Video released of Louisiana woman shot by police during traffic stop

Warning: The video may be upsetting for some viewers. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – BRPROUD has obtained video of a weekend encounter with East Feliciana Parish Sheriff deputies that ended with a woman shot and a deputy injured. According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened Saturday night on Payne Road in Ethel following a traffic […]
ETHEL, LA
wbrz.com

Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12. One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy