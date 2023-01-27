Read full article on original website
Norma Persevereryaadgal Allen
5d ago
People still go to clubs?🙏🏾they fight hard n recovery is uneventful! didn't realize people still go to clubs, common sense says we're in a real new cray cray kind of world!!🤨
Cheryl H
5d ago
Ani't nothing out there in those streets. Nothing but death and destruction.
PaulAnthony0419
5d ago
They should be able to go out as young women and have a good time without this mess.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
University of Houston police drew a gun on a student actor during rehearsal, but plan for identifying vests has been dropped
A faculty suggestion that University of Houston student actors wear neon vests was rescinded this week after campus police drew a gun on a Black student rehearsing a scene last semester. Theater department faculty members developed the plan for students to wear bright safety vests when they are rehearsing in...
ktalnews.com
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.
NOLA.com
Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge
A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 110 near Scenic Highway, according to L'Jean...
fox8live.com
Officials: SU student killed in crash on interstate; Balloon release held on campus
Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening. Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the...
theadvocate.com
Gonzales native found shot, dead in St. James cane field; car burned days earlier
A Texas man reported missing by his family in Ascension Parish nearly a week ago has been found dead in a sugar cane field in Convent and St. James sheriff's detectives are investigating his death as a homicide, authorities said. Robert Lee Hampton, 26, of Bay City, Texas, had been...
fox8live.com
Murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly 1 year after deadly shooting in Texas
DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Authorities said a murder suspect was arrested in Colorado nearly a year after a deadly shooting in Texas. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of Isaac Oliver Elmore Jr. on Tuesday. According to the Marshals Service, Elmore was wanted for capital murder tied to the...
cw39.com
Woman, current and ex-boyfriend hospitalized after domestic fight in north Houston, sheriff says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men and a woman are fine after a domestic fight sparked a shooting and stabbing incident in north Harris County. It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night at the 1700 block of Strawn Road in Magnolia Gardens, near Aldine. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed...
cw39.com
Man found dead in north Houston apartment, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are still investigating a shooting in north Harris County that left a man dead Tuesday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. at the La Monterra Apartments at 310 Parramatta Lane near Trevor Way, just north of Houston. According to authorities, a man had gunshot wounds...
wbrz.com
A dozen monkeys missing after break-in at Louisiana zoo
BROUSSARD - Law enforcement is now involved in the search for a dozen missing monkeys after a burglary at a Lafayette-area zoo over the weekend. Broussard police are investigating the break-in at Zoosiana, which apparently happened late Saturday night. The zoo says the burglar targeted the smaller animal exhibits, specifically the squirrel monkey enclosure.
abovethelaw.com
Promising Young Law Firm Associates Found Dead In Murder-Suicide
We have some disturbing news to report out of the Houston, Texas, legal community, where two young law firm associates were identified earlier this week as the deceased in a recent murder-suicide. The associates in question are Candace Rechtmann, 29, and Tyler Greenwood, 31, who both died from gunshot wounds on January 25. Rechtmann, an associate at Germer, and Greenwood, an associate at Chamberlain Hrdlicka, were reportedly involved in a relationship that ended in the summer of 2022.
Love triangle escalates into shooting, stabbings that land 3 people in hospital, sheriff says
ALDINE, Texas — In what's believed to be a domestic violence-fueled situation, a woman and two men were injured and taken to an area hospital on Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The incident happened at a trailer near the intersection of Strawn and Chrisman roads in...
wbrz.com
One person hurt after gunfire erupts at private party, Baton Rouge police say
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after a shooting at a private party Monday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a dance studio on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. One victim was reportedly shot in the ankle and sustained a "very minor injury."
Woman found dead in empty, new home in La Marque was owner of cleaning company, police say
Initially, investigators said she worked in construction and was in the area for a job. It's now been confirmed she was there to clean the home.
Large fight at Franklin High leads to juvenile's arrest, gang activity
Officers on the scene began efforts to separate the subjects that were fighting and evacuated the gymnasium. Shots were then fired outside of the school and school was placed on lockdown.
4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
4 men in jail after Texas DPS, HPD bust drug lab at car rental business in northwest Houston
The raid was at a business advertising as Houston's premier slingshot and exotic vehicle rental experience. "It was disguised as a business, but when it's closed seven days out of the week...," a neighbor said.
Man found shot to death in Houston home was visiting from Oregon, police say
ABC13 has learned the identity of a man from Oregon that was found shot to death inside a Houston home of a person who is currently missing.
Video released of Louisiana woman shot by police during traffic stop
Warning: The video may be upsetting for some viewers. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – BRPROUD has obtained video of a weekend encounter with East Feliciana Parish Sheriff deputies that ended with a woman shot and a deputy injured. According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened Saturday night on Payne Road in Ethel following a traffic […]
wbrz.com
Family attorney for Madi Brooks speaks out - 'Brooks was unable to consent'
BATON ROUGE- In the weeks since LSU student Madi Brooks was hit and killed by a car on a dark, Baton Rouge road, four people have been arrested and are facing charges in her alleged rape. "We have a blood alcohol number. It establishes intoxication under the statue, which makes...
wbrz.com
Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12. One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge.
