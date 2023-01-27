We have some disturbing news to report out of the Houston, Texas, legal community, where two young law firm associates were identified earlier this week as the deceased in a recent murder-suicide. The associates in question are Candace Rechtmann, 29, and Tyler Greenwood, 31, who both died from gunshot wounds on January 25. Rechtmann, an associate at Germer, and Greenwood, an associate at Chamberlain Hrdlicka, were reportedly involved in a relationship that ended in the summer of 2022.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO