FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMJ.com
Boardman window contractor faces more theft charges
A Boardman home improvement contractor who was transferred from the Mahoning County jail to the Trumbull County Jail last week, is back in the Mahoning County Jail again. John Bartos III, 40, is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Court in Boardman Wednesday afternoon to answer two counts of theft by deception.
WYTV.com
Witness: Murder victim was hitting clubs, spinning tracks before shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On the last night of his life, Keimone Black was hitting the clubs with a lifelong friend, even spinning a couple of tunes at one of them as a DJ. Hours later he was wedged between a gas pump and the SUV he was driving, gasping for breath because of several gunshot wounds he sustained at a South Avenue gas station as his cellphone flashed the word, “Dad.” Black died from those wounds.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown murder trial underway in shooting death of Keimone Black
Witnesses testified Tuesday about what they saw the night of June 15, 2022, on the south side of Youngstown, where 29-year-old Keimone Black was shot and killed at the Shell Gas station on South Avenue. The suspect is 69-year-old Samuel Byrd, charged in connection to the shooting with aggravated murder...
WFMJ.com
Former Youngstown police officer pleads guilty to theft charge
A former Youngstown police officer has pled guilty to a charge of theft in court on Tuesday. According to court records, 29-year-old Deon Gilbert pled guilty to one reduced charge of theft and was ordered to pay a fine of $150. The charge stems from an incidents from between September...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman with gun arrested at Austintown bar
A Youngstown couple landed in jail early Monday after police say they were called investigate a report that someone was waving a gun during a fight outside an Austintown bar. Officers say they broke up a fight next to cars parked outside Shotz Bar N Grille on Oakwood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
Body camera video shows fugitive’s arrest in Youngstown
We have new information and some video in connection to the arrest of murder suspect Andre McCoy earlier this month.
WFMJ.com
Woman calls 9-1-1 as her sister and mother are shot at their Ellwood City home
An Ellwood City woman hid in a bedroom calling 9-1-1 while a man shot her sister and her mother inside their First Street home, according to police. Officers had surrounded an apartment on the 200 block of First Street Monday evening when they say they heard 4 or five gunshots.
WFMJ.com
Couple found dead on porch of Mecca home with child still inside
The Trumbull County Coroner and sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a three-year-old boy was found inside a Mecca Township home while his parents were dead outside. A woman, identified as the sister of one of the victims, told deputies she went to the home on the 500 block of State Route 88 Tuesday afternoon because she hadn’t heard from 55-year-old Eddie Parthemer or 35-year-old Amber Barry since Sunday.
WFMJ.com
New Castle raid uncovers more than 3 pounds of cocaine
Authorities in Lawrence County report finding nearly three-and-a-half pounds of cocaine, aw well as fentanyl that investigators say would be worth an estimated $90,000 on the street. According to the District Attorney, agents searched a home at 520 Wildwood Avenue in New Castle on Monday. Inside they found 1,329 grams...
wtuz.com
Notorious T-County Drug Trafficker Behind Bars
Nick McWilliams reporting – A long-standing effort by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office to imprison a known drug tracker has come to an end. A release from Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes the long investigation and eventual arrest of William H. Gibbs. Starting in May of 2021, deputies in...
WFMJ.com
Warren teen charged after toddler found wandering in apartment lobby
A Warren man, who just turned 18 this month, is charged with child endangering after a toddler was found wandering unsupervised in the lobby of a high-rise apartment building. Jonathan Wynn was freed on bond after pleading not guilty to the charge during an arraignment in Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday.
WFMJ.com
Trial set Monday for South Avenue gas station murder
Jury selection is scheduled to get underway Monday for the suspect in a shooting at the Shell gas station on South Avenue in June of 2022. Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is hearing the case of Samuel Byrd. The 69-year-old Youngstown man is charged with aggravated murder with firearm specifications and...
WFMJ.com
Catalytic converter stolen from Trumbull County Education Services van
Police are looking for a thief who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a car owned by Trumbull County Education Services. According to the report, officers were called to the location on Youngstown Warren Road in Niles around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Employees say the theft happened sometime between January 26th...
WFMJ.com
Police investigate threats at Mercer Area Schoos, Wednesday classes canceled
Wednesday classes have been cancelled in the Mercer Area School District as police investigate a threat. According to the system’s Facebook page, the schools received two threats through the Safe2Say anonymous reporting system. The threats referred to a student creating a “hit list” at the Middle-High School.
Local doctor pleads guilty to unnecessary opioid prescriptions
A doctor who had a practice in Niles has entered a plea agreement in his case on charges that he prescribed unneeded opioids, including those to patients he was involved with sexually.
Over 30 People Get Busted For Partying Inside Ohio Gas Station
The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m.
cleveland19.com
Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
WFMJ.com
Warren man killed by snow plow truck in Ashtabula County
A Warren man was pronounced dead in Ashtabula County after being hit by a snow plow truck early Monday morning. According to police, the incident happened at Kennametal, a manufacturing plant on Penniman Road in Orwell. Police say the man, identified as Michael Bellstedt was taking out the trash at the plant.
WFMJ.com
Mercer County District Attorney investigating video involving Farrell Police, suspect
Mercer County's District Attorney is investigating an incident after a video of an arrest between Farrell Police and a suspect began circulating on social media. According to a press release, Farrell Police Chief Charles Rubano requested Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker to investigate the incident which has drawn accusations of improperly handling an arrest on social media.
Ohio man killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County
An Ohio man was killed in a late night ATV crash in Lawrence County.
