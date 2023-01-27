Read full article on original website
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution centerAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
fox26houston.com
2 Dallas Zoo monkeys go missing, police believe they were taken
DALLAS - The latest chapter in a series of odd occurrences at the Dallas Zoo: two monkeys have gone missing. The zoo alerted Dallas police on Monday that two of their emperor tamarin monkeys were gone, and their habitat had been intentionally compromised. Dallas zookeepers searched the zoo for the...
dallasexaminer.com
Belyne Bland-Xochihua survives near-fatal bout of COVID-19
When Belyne Bland-Xochihua was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July 2021, a week after celebrating her 56th birthday, she didn’t think much of it initially. Her symptoms were mild when she was diagnosed during an exam, but as the days went by, her symptoms intensified. Bland-Xochihua is a licensed medical...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amber Carr, Sister of Atatiana Jefferson, Dies ‘Surrounded by Family,' Attorney Says
Amber Carr, the sister of Atatiana Jefferson, the Fort Worth woman shot and killed in her home in 2019 by a police officer, has died after a longtime battle with congestive heart failure. Earlier this month community leaders and the family's attorney, Lee Merritt, shared that Carr, 33, was in...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 7900 Mask Drive
On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at approximately 12:26 pm, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 7900 block of Mask Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the male victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas fire Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 017117-2023.
Woman wounded inside her West Dallas home
A woman is in the hospital after being wounded in a West Dallas shooting this morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. someone opened fire on the woman’s home on Navaro Street near Fort Worth Avenue and I-30.
Teenagers required to have a parent, guardian with them at Hulen Mall under new age policy
FORT WORTH, Texas — Hulen Mall announced Saturday it would be implementing an age policy that requires those under 17 years old to have parent guidance with them from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The announcement was made on their social media page and the reaction from commenters was...
dallasexpress.com
Local Daycare Sued for Mistreatment
A local mother is seeking $1 million in damages from an Irving daycare due to the alleged negligence and mistreatment of her toddler. Nataly Radwan filed a lawsuit in Dallas County on Friday accusing the Little Dumplings Daycare of disciplining her son inappropriately, according to a news release from The Button Law Firm.
These are Apparently the Top 20 Worst Places to Live in Texas
Texas is a vast and wonderful state. From Dallas, TX south to San Antonio, and from East to West there are so many great places to settle down and raise a family. But like Bon Jovi said every rose has its thorn, and here are Texas' top 20 of 'em.
Saturday protest held in Dallas following video release of fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
DALLAS — It was a call for healing and a cry for change. On Saturday afternoon, between 35 and 40 people protested at the Civic Garden in Downtown Dallas following the video release of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The National Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression (Dallas...
Social Media Saves the Day Raising $20K For Black Bookstore Owner Facing Eviction
When it comes to helping small-owned businesses, call on social media. AfroTech reported that bookstore owner, Nia-Tayler Clark, has raised $20K, thanks to social media supporters. Before she was even able to open her business, BLACKLIT, in Dallas, Clark was threatened with eviction, and given 10 days to come up with $27,000.
fox4news.com
From homeless shelters to medical school, man shares his story in hopes of inspiring others
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Texan who grew up in homeless shelters, and who was surrounded by drug use, has overcome the odds stacked against him to get into medical school. Now he wants to help other minorities get ahead. Owen Saenz's future looks bright. The 27-year-old is in his...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5800 Bonnie View Rd
On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
One dead, three injured including 6-year-old child in lunchtime shooting just two blocks from Dallas elementary school
GUNFIRE erupted blocks away from an elementary school on Monday, leaving at least one dead and three others injured, cops said. The shooting unfolded just after 11am local time at an apartment complex on Boonie View Road in Dallas, Texas, steps away from J.N. Ervin Elementary School. Upon arrival, authorities...
fox4news.com
Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 including young child injured
DALLAS - A 5-year-old child was among the victims of a quadruple shooting in Dallas Monday morning. Dallas police said it happened around 11 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road. Responding officers found four people in an apartment who had been shot. One...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Black Cowboys Ride into History at the African American Museum, Dallas
At the African American Museum in Dallas, visitors learn the American Old West was really the Black West. “Black Cowboys: An American Story” expands the story of Hollywood’s favorite heroes to include the Black men and women who worked on the cattle drives and ranches. The exhibition is on view at the Fair Park museum through April 15.
fox4news.com
Woman injured in Dallas drive-by shooting
DALLAS - Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in west Dallas. It happened overnight at a home on Navaro Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 near Hampton Road. Police said several shooters opened fire on the home. Officers found the...
fox4news.com
Lyft driver attacked by passengers in Frisco says company denied his claim for medical benefits
FRISCO, Texas - A North Texas rideshare driver is recovering after picking up a man and woman he thought were legitimate customers. Instead, police said the two stabbed him, beat him, and stole his car. Francis Watson began driving for the rideshare app Lyft roughly two months ago. On January...
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023
Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
