Fort Worth, TX

fox26houston.com

2 Dallas Zoo monkeys go missing, police believe they were taken

DALLAS - The latest chapter in a series of odd occurrences at the Dallas Zoo: two monkeys have gone missing. The zoo alerted Dallas police on Monday that two of their emperor tamarin monkeys were gone, and their habitat had been intentionally compromised. Dallas zookeepers searched the zoo for the...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Belyne Bland-Xochihua survives near-fatal bout of COVID-19

When Belyne Bland-Xochihua was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July 2021, a week after celebrating her 56th birthday, she didn’t think much of it initially. Her symptoms were mild when she was diagnosed during an exam, but as the days went by, her symptoms intensified. Bland-Xochihua is a licensed medical...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 7900 Mask Drive

On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at approximately 12:26 pm, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 7900 block of Mask Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the male victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas fire Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 017117-2023.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Daycare Sued for Mistreatment

A local mother is seeking $1 million in damages from an Irving daycare due to the alleged negligence and mistreatment of her toddler. Nataly Radwan filed a lawsuit in Dallas County on Friday accusing the Little Dumplings Daycare of disciplining her son inappropriately, according to a news release from The Button Law Firm.
IRVING, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5800 Bonnie View Rd

On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 including young child injured

DALLAS - A 5-year-old child was among the victims of a quadruple shooting in Dallas Monday morning. Dallas police said it happened around 11 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road. Responding officers found four people in an apartment who had been shot. One...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Black Cowboys Ride into History at the African American Museum, Dallas

At the African American Museum in Dallas, visitors learn the American Old West was really the Black West. “Black Cowboys: An American Story” expands the story of Hollywood’s favorite heroes to include the Black men and women who worked on the cattle drives and ranches. The exhibition is on view at the Fair Park museum through April 15.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman injured in Dallas drive-by shooting

DALLAS - Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in west Dallas. It happened overnight at a home on Navaro Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 near Hampton Road. Police said several shooters opened fire on the home. Officers found the...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023

Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
DALLAS, TX

