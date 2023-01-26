ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casa Grande, AZ

KTAR.com

2 students arrested after gun found at West Valley elementary school

PHOENIX — Two 13-year-old students at a West Valley elementary school were arrested Thursday after a gun was found on campus, authorities said. A boy and a girl were taken into custody after an unloaded pistol was located in a Riverview Elementary School student’s backpack, according to police in El Mirage, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Maricopa PD investigating 9 cases of slashed tires in subdivisions

Maricopa Police Department is investigating nine cases of slashed tires that happened over the past week. The department asks that residents of The Villages at Rancho El Dorado and Maricopa Mannor review any security camera footage during the week of January 23 for suspicious activity. All of the incidents are...
MARICOPA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man arrested after teen was beaten and left badly wounded during marijuana deal, police say

PEORIA, Ariz. - A Phoenix man is arrested in connection with a beating in Peoria that left a teenager badly injured, according to officials with the Peoria Police Department. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hudson C. Calixto, was arrested on Jan. 29. According to court documents we obtained, an investigation into the beating incident began on Jan. 28, when Peoria Police officers responded to Honor Health Deer Valley for a report of an aggravated assault of a 16-year-old boy.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

3-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose in Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler has died after overdosing on fentanyl in Apache Junction on Sunday evening. Officers responded to the area of Tomahawk Road and Broadway Avenue, where police say a three-year-old boy took at least one fentanyl pill, and his family rushed him to the hospital. The boy was treated with Narcan but had to be airlifted to another hospital. He was put on life support but later died, investigators said.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
KGUN 9

Police close park after hiker finds skull

PHOENIX (AP) — Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. A hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Saturday, Jan. 14. During a search Saturday, police said detectives located...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Small-scale subdivision planned in Mesa

A seven-home subdivision called Lemon Lane is to be constructed at the site of a 100-year-old citrus grove south of McLellan Road and east of Val Vista Drive in Mesa. The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board on Jan. 25 voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to recommend that the City Council approve a preliminary plat for the 10-acre development and rezoning the property to single residence-35 with a planned area development overlay. Board Chair Jeffrey Crockett and Vice Chair Benjamin Ayers were absent.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Woman steals ambulance from Phoenix hospital, police say

PHOENIX — A woman is in jail after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a west Phoenix hospital and driving it across town, the Phoenix Police Department said. Around 1 in the morning on Sunday, police got the call that an ambulance had been stolen from Banner Estrella Medical Center near Thomas Road and Loop-101.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC shooting prompts parents’ gun campaign

A year and four months have passed but the death of his 15-year-old son Christian still gnaws at Bruce Petillo’s heart. “We are devastated,” the Gilbert dad said. “You never come to terms with it. “The fact that this was a preventable accident makes it worse.”. It...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect shot, killed by police in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Goodyear that left a suspect dead and a man critically injured. Goodyear Police say the incident began just after 1:30 a.m. after officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near Centerra and Estrella Parkway. When police...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Police seek 2 suspects connected to deadly shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for two men allegedly involved in a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in west Phoenix. Around 2:15 p.m., Phoenix police say they were called to a shooting in a neighborhood near 35th and Missouri Avenues. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Alexis Villegas with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Teen arrested for deadly shooting at bus stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage male has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a west Phoenix bus stop, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said on Friday, December 23, 2022, at about 5:21 p.m., Phoenix officers received word a man had been shot at a bus stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
PHOENIX, AZ

