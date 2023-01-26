Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
2 students arrested after gun found at West Valley elementary school
PHOENIX — Two 13-year-old students at a West Valley elementary school were arrested Thursday after a gun was found on campus, authorities said. A boy and a girl were taken into custody after an unloaded pistol was located in a Riverview Elementary School student’s backpack, according to police in El Mirage, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.
ABC 15 News
Maricopa PD investigating 9 cases of slashed tires in subdivisions
Maricopa Police Department is investigating nine cases of slashed tires that happened over the past week. The department asks that residents of The Villages at Rancho El Dorado and Maricopa Mannor review any security camera footage during the week of January 23 for suspicious activity. All of the incidents are...
Tucson police looking for missing 15-year-old Cheyanne Garcia
Tucson Police Department is asking for help locating 15-year-old Cheyanne Garcia, who they say went missing Saturday, Jan. 28.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix officers seen on video hitting, kicking man will not be charged: attorney's office
PHOENIX - Two Phoenix Police officers seen on video hitting and kicking a suspect inside a convenience store will not be charged. The incident happened on Oct. 27 of last year at a QuikTrip convenience store near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road after police say a 38-year-old Harry Denman shot at the officers' patrol car.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man arrested after teen was beaten and left badly wounded during marijuana deal, police say
PEORIA, Ariz. - A Phoenix man is arrested in connection with a beating in Peoria that left a teenager badly injured, according to officials with the Peoria Police Department. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hudson C. Calixto, was arrested on Jan. 29. According to court documents we obtained, an investigation into the beating incident began on Jan. 28, when Peoria Police officers responded to Honor Health Deer Valley for a report of an aggravated assault of a 16-year-old boy.
Police: 3-year-old dies after ingesting fentanyl pill in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A 3-year-old boy has died after he allegedly ingested a pill containing fentanyl, police said. The Apache Junction Police Department said Monday the young boy was taken to the hospital by his family and was given Narcan before the child was flown to another hospital, where he died from an overdose.
One dead after shooting near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive
One man is dead following a shooting near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive Sunday morning.
AZFamily
3-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler has died after overdosing on fentanyl in Apache Junction on Sunday evening. Officers responded to the area of Tomahawk Road and Broadway Avenue, where police say a three-year-old boy took at least one fentanyl pill, and his family rushed him to the hospital. The boy was treated with Narcan but had to be airlifted to another hospital. He was put on life support but later died, investigators said.
Police: Phoenix park closed for search of homicide evidence
Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. The post Police: Phoenix park closed for search of homicide evidence appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Deadly shooting leads to human smuggling bust at El Mirage home, police say
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three people, including a teen boy, have been arrested after a deadly shooting led to the discovery of human smuggling at an El Mirage home on Saturday afternoon. Around 5:15 p.m., a group of four armed people broke into a home near...
KGUN 9
Police close park after hiker finds skull
PHOENIX (AP) — Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. A hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Saturday, Jan. 14. During a search Saturday, police said detectives located...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Small-scale subdivision planned in Mesa
A seven-home subdivision called Lemon Lane is to be constructed at the site of a 100-year-old citrus grove south of McLellan Road and east of Val Vista Drive in Mesa. The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board on Jan. 25 voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to recommend that the City Council approve a preliminary plat for the 10-acre development and rezoning the property to single residence-35 with a planned area development overlay. Board Chair Jeffrey Crockett and Vice Chair Benjamin Ayers were absent.
ABC 15 News
Man shot and killed by Goodyear police after shooting own brother Monday
GOODYEAR, AZ — A shooting suspect was shot and killed by officers in the West Valley early Monday morning. Police were first called to a shooting in the area of Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street around 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with...
Woman steals ambulance from Phoenix hospital, police say
PHOENIX — A woman is in jail after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a west Phoenix hospital and driving it across town, the Phoenix Police Department said. Around 1 in the morning on Sunday, police got the call that an ambulance had been stolen from Banner Estrella Medical Center near Thomas Road and Loop-101.
East Valley Tribune
QC shooting prompts parents’ gun campaign
A year and four months have passed but the death of his 15-year-old son Christian still gnaws at Bruce Petillo’s heart. “We are devastated,” the Gilbert dad said. “You never come to terms with it. “The fact that this was a preventable accident makes it worse.”. It...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect shot, killed by police in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Goodyear that left a suspect dead and a man critically injured. Goodyear Police say the incident began just after 1:30 a.m. after officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near Centerra and Estrella Parkway. When police...
Arizona First responders handle several scary incidents.
Trouble comes to town: The drug deal gone bad.Photo byInMaricopa. It was a busy year for city police and fire personnel, with a particularly active month of March. Here are the highlights — and lowlights — from 2022:
AZFamily
Police seek 2 suspects connected to deadly shooting in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for two men allegedly involved in a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in west Phoenix. Around 2:15 p.m., Phoenix police say they were called to a shooting in a neighborhood near 35th and Missouri Avenues. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Alexis Villegas with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Phoenix police looking for help identifying jewelry robbery suspect
Phoenix police are looking for someone who allegedly reached over the counter and stole several pieces of jewelry at a Curacao store near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Teen arrested for deadly shooting at bus stop in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage male has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a west Phoenix bus stop, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said on Friday, December 23, 2022, at about 5:21 p.m., Phoenix officers received word a man had been shot at a bus stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
