Collider
How James Gunn’s DCU Is Different From Marvel’s MCU
When it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be the new co-heads of DC Studios, the excitement for the new DCU was palpable. Gunn and Safran's introduction as the co-heads of DC Studios stirred up a lot of drama in the past few months as it meant the fate of current in-production films was in flux. During a press conference, Gunn and Safran laid out their extended plan for the DCU, but also clarified just how similar and dissimilar this new universe would be to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Collider
'The Last of Us': 10 Great Movies & Shows Starring An Adult-Child Duo
A common trope that frequently appears in the realm of entertainment is that of the "Badass and Child Duo." This trope relates to a battle-hardened warrior, usually experienced in killing, who is forced to escort a child to a safe haven or protect them from those who wish to harm them. Usually, the two characters are not related, meaning the deep relationship that builds between them is one of the key focuses of the story.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Washes 'The Avengers' Away at All-Time Domestic Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water truly is the first box office juggernaut of cinema's pandemic era and James Cameron's behemoth science-fiction sequel continues to make waves at the box office. The film, which splashed into theaters on December 16, has reached a new box office milestone. The news, which comes from Variety, shows that Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Marvel Studios' The Avengers to take tenth spot in the all-time US domestic box office rankings, with an approximate domestic gross of $623.5 million, leapfrogging the $623.3 million figure claimed by earth's mightiest heroes.
Collider
Uzo Aduba to Lead Shondaland Series ‘The Residence’
Shondaland is setting itself up for another smash-hit series with the announcement that Emmy Award-winning star Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) will be leading the cast of Netflix’s murder mystery series, The Residence. Pulling part of its story from Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, the show will center around a very serious, yet comedically well-timed murder mystery at the White House.
Collider
'Bad Behaviour': Ben Whishaw & Director Alice Englert Talk Jennifer Connelly and Their Dark Comedy | Sundance 2023
Actress Alice Englert can now add writer-director to her resumé, after premiering her directorial debut, Bad Behaviour, at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Following in the footsteps of her mother, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jane Campion, Englert’s feature is a meditative exploration of a strained mother-daughter relationship between Lucy, played by Jennifer Connelly, and her daughter, Dylan (Englert).
Collider
'Superman: Legacy' Is The Title Of the Next Superman Movie
During a press conference, which Collider attended, to discuss their plan for the DC Extended Universe, new co-heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed that the next Man of Steel movie is called Superman Legacy. As promised by Gunn last month, the upcoming film will not be another origin story, even if it focuses on the Son of Krypton/’s legacy and identity.
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Featurette Showcases the Film's Production Design
Avatar: The Way of Water continues to impress audiences worldwide. James Cameron's adventure surrounding the Sully family goes back to the world of Pandora, home of the Na'vi. In a new behind-the-scenes featurette released through The Wrap, the team behind The Way of Water's production design talks about the process of bringing Pandora to life, whether in a computer-generated environment or a physical set built for the production of the film. Added to supervising the locations in which the story takes place, the team was also in charge of designing the creatures found in Pandora's jungles and oceans, including the friendly tulkuns.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Paul Rudd Teases an "Unfair Matchup" With Kang
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the springboard for Phase 5 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, set to position Paul Rudd's Scott Lang up against Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. There has been a lot of talk from Majors about what we can expect from his portrayal of the multiversal menace, but now, Rudd has teased what to expect from the showdown between the smallest Avenger and the Man Beyond Time.
Collider
Adam Driver Dinosaur Movie '65' Gets a New Release Date
Audiences will be able to see the Adam Driver-starring action thriller a little earlier now as 65 has officially moved up its release date to March 10, according to a recent report from Deadline. Initially, the film was set to debut on March 17, which would have pitted itself against the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
Collider
'The Terminal List' Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video
The Terminal List, Prime Video's action thriller show starring Chris Pratt as Lieutenant Commander James Reece, has been renewed for a second season, according to Deadline. The announcement came as part of a new deal that will allow Prime Video to expand the franchise, which will also include a new spinoff show starring Taylor Kitsch. Pratt also serves as an executive producer on both the original show and the upcoming spinoff, alongside David DiGilio and Antoine Fuqua. The first season of the show consisted of eight episodes, and was able to climb to the top of the Nielsen streaming ratings chart when it was released last summer.
Collider
Michael Keaton's 'Batman' Gets Premium Statues From Prime 1 Studio
Given the modern comic book film renaissance we all live in, it's hard to remember a time when the super powered genre didn’t dominate the box office. The 80s and 90s were full of failed comic book experiments, but one of the most beloved films from that era was Tim Burton’s Batman. The Michael Keaton starring film was one of the first of its kind to take its source material seriously. Over 30 years later, Batman’s still considered one of the best superhero movies ever made and, thanks to the talented folks at Prime 1 Studios, Keaton’s Dark Knight is getting the premium statue treatment he deserves.
Collider
What's New on Peacock in February 2023
February looks to be another big month for Peacock subscribers. While it was recently announced that the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service would be getting rid of its free tier, the titles coming this month are proof that the price is more than worth it. Along with new episodes of Rian Johnson's acclaimed new series Poker Face and new episodes of NBC series like Quantum Leap and Law & Order, this month will also bring in Season 2 of Peacock's hit series Bel Air. The Jim Parsons-led drama Spoiler Alert will also be making its streaming debut exclusively on Peacock, which also stars Sally Field and Ben Aldridge. Other popular titles that will be available on Peacock in February include the Men in Black trilogy, Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho and The Birds, the John Wick trilogy, Martin Scorsese's Casino, and Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty.
Collider
'Bottoms,' 'Tetris,' & More Announced for SXSW 2023's Second Wave of Programming
The 2023 SXSW Festival has revealed its second wave of programming that will be part of its lineup during the more than week-long event taking place from March 10-19, 2023. Some of the highlights of this new wave of content include Tetris, the upcoming film from director Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink that tells the true story of American video game salesman Henk Rogers and his discovery of Tetris in 1988, and Emma Seligman's Bottoms, the story of two unpopular girls in their senior year (Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri) that, in a bid to hook up with cheerleaders, decide to start a fight club.
Collider
'The Snow Girl' Ending Explained: The Truth Is Uncovered
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Snow Girl.There’s another exciting addition to Netflix’s collection of thrillers with the release of The Snow Girl. The Spanish mystery show, which was written by Jesus Mesas and adapted from the novel by Javier Castillo, has everything needed for a binge-worthy watch across its six episodes. The story follows Miren Rojo (Milena Smit) and her sudden interest in a case surrounding a child abduction that saw Amaya Martín disappear under the watch of her father with her mother in the distance. Miren, who is a journalist intern, has a storyline that unfolds in the form of flashbacks, showing glimpses of her being raped, and how the trauma from that experience is influencing her efforts with each twist and turn of the missing child as the two cases start to intertwine.
Collider
Vin Diesel's Faith is Put to the Test in New 'Fast X' Poster
The Fast & Furious franchise has pumped adrenaline through the veins of viewers for over two decades through its perfect blend of electrifying car chases, fiery romance and family-centric storyline. With the tenth installment, Fast X, well on the way, it looks like the saga is set to close with a bang. In a newly unveiled poster for the film, audiences have been teased a look at what's to come for Dominic "Dom" Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his petrol-head family.
Collider
'Viking Wolf' Trailer Showcases an Intense Norwegian Horror Film
The new official trailer for Netflix's Viking Wolf, which is being marketed as Norway's first-ever werewolf movie, has just dropped. Viking Wolf follows 17-year-old Thale, who witnesses what appears to be a werewolf attack after she moves to the small town where her mom is working at the local police department. Stig Svendsen directs the film from a script by himself and Espen Aukan. Viking Wolf stars Liv Mjönes, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, Arthur Hakalahti, Sjur Vatne Brean, and Vidar Magnussen.
Collider
The Making of ‘Movie 43’ Is as Unfunny as the Film Itself
Sometimes, movies initially deemed “the worst ever” get reclaimed decades later as secret classics. Ishtar and Heaven’s Gate, for instance, were shorthand for “terrible cinema” in the 1980s but are nowadays considered classics that were wrongly reviled back in the day. Sometimes, though, there’s no glorious reclamation or even just a small but devoted cult following. Some bad movies just remain eternally reviled throughout the ages. There’s just not enough bold creativity within these projects to make them resonate with people, even when there’s a considerable distance from the initial, toxic reception.
Collider
Insight Editions Reveals Limited Edition Collector's Set for Guillermo Del Toro's ‘Pinocchio’
Fans of the critically acclaimed stop-motion animated masterpiece have a new release to look forward to in the next few months. Insight Editions has officially revealed its upcoming limited edition collector's set for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, which is now available to pre-order, with a release date of April 3.
Collider
What Can We Expect From 'The Last of Us' Season 2?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and Part II games.With the early renewal for the hit HBO series The Last of Us coming in just after its second episode aired, it's leaving many people wondering what to expect in Season 2. With a sequel to the game already released, and with word that the first season will likely tell the whole story of the first game, The Last of Us Part II looms large. The sequel is a completely different beast from the original, with its length being nearly double that of the first, as it tells a much more narratively complex story. With the way the first season has shown so far that it isn’t afraid to expand and change story beats, it’ll be interesting to speculate on what audiences can expect to see in a sophomore season.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 3 Gave Us More Time With Joel and Tess
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Last of Us.It goes without saying that Episode 3 of The Last of Us on HBO, “Long, Long Time,” is the most emotional installment of the series to date. Now without Tess (Anna Torv), Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsay) travel to Lincoln, Massachusetts to meet up with his smuggling partners; as they travel, audiences are treated to the moving story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) in a series of flashbacks. While the focus of this episode is on Bill and Frank finding connection in the midst of a deadly outbreak, it also serves to bring to light new details about the nature of Joel’s relationship with Tess.
