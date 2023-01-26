Read full article on original website
Related
What Happened to Florian's Teeth on 'Darcey & Stacey'? They're Hard To Miss
Stacey and Darcey Silva are known for their ever-changing looks, and the identical twins seem to prefer to have the same procedures done to keep their appearances similar to each other. But in Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers are talking about Stacey's husband Florian Sukaj and his teeth. Or, to be more exact, his clearly brand new teeth that look vastly different from the ones he had in prior seasons.
Gerard Butler Says He Almost Killed Co-Star Hilary Swank While Filming P.S. I Love You
This scary movie moment definitely didn't make the final cut. Sixteen years after the release of P.S. I Love You, Gerard Butler is reflecting on an incident that landed co-star Hilary Swank in the hospital. "I remember saying to the director, 'I'm not going to think about myself in this...
Who Plays the Evil Nogitsune in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie'? The Actor Reprises His Role
MTV's Teen Wolf was a hit with, well, teens from 2011 to 2017. Jeff Davis's series follows Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a teen who "must come to grips with his new identity while balancing the demands of high school life and the supernatural threats that plague his town" after he is bitten by a werewolf. Adolescence certainly comes with its challenges, some hairier than others.
Matthew Lawrence & TLC’s Chilli Are Officially Dating
Matthew Lawrence, 42, and TLC’s Chilli, 51, are coupled up!. Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ, after the pair seemed to make it Instagram official with a dance video a few days ago. Now, TMZ reports the friends started dating just before Thanksgiving. Since then, they spent Thanksgiving...
Oscar De La Hoya files for divorce from Millie Corretjer amid relationship with Holly Sanders
Oscar De La Hoya must have had ‘finally file for divorce’ on his 2023 New Years Resolution. TMZ Sports revealed Friday that the former boxer filed for divorce from his wife Millie Corretjer. It’s a bit delayed seeing how the couple split over six years ago. ...
Cardi B Addresses Rumored Affair Between Offset And Saweetie–Well, Kinda
Cardi B remained vague AF when addressing the salacious rumor her husband Offset had an affair with Saweetie.
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer
The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
Raven Symoné fans horrified after realising they’ve been saying her name wrong this whole time
Raven Symoné fans have been left shocked after the star revealed that people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly for decades. Sharing a video on TikTok, Raven, who starred in Disney show That's So Raven, revealed the correct way to pronounce her name, explaining it's totally different to what fans initially thought.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?
Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
'The Rookie' and 'Star Trek' Actor Annie Wersching Has Died at 45 Years Old
Another star was lost on Jan. 29, 2023, when Annie Wersching died at just 45 years old. While she may not have been a household name, she was certainly a recognizable force in Hollywood. Most well-known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in 24, fans around the world were shocked to learn of Annie’s passing.
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
Lance Kerwin, Star of ‘James at 15,’ ‘Salem’s Lot,’ Dies at 62
Actor Lance Kerwin, who starred in TV series “James at 15” and as Mark Petrie, the teen who becomes a vampire hunter in Stephen King mini-series “Salem’s Lot,” died Tuesday in San Clemente, Calif. He was 62. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is being conducted, according to his daughter Savanah. Kerwin began his career as a child actor, known primarily for his roles in television and film, including TV movie “The Boy Who Drank Too Much.” “James at 15” became “James at 16” in season 2. Kerwin starred as James Hunter “James at 15” and “James at 16.” First...
Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama
TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans
It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Nia Long Spotted With Terrence J In Dubai
Nia Long made an appearance at Beyonce's performance in Dubai where the actress was spotted out with Terrence J.
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
T.I. Passed On Offering Young Thug And 21 Savage $1M Record Deals
T.I. reveals he once had the opportunity sign both Young Thug and 21 Savage on separate occasions, but ultimately chose to pass on the deal, which was reportedly worth $1 million. The rapper recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe and delved into his reasoning behind declining the offer. “At this point in my career, I find it honorable to be able to tell new artists when they come up to me,” the 42-year-old began. “You know, 21 Savage, [Young] Thug. A lot of them come up to me, ‘Aye man, give me a million, Tip. I...
What Was Lisa Loring's Cause of Death? The Original Wednesday Addams Has Died at 64
Fans are saddened to learn that Lisa Loring, best known as the OG Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the age of 64. The star’s passing seems especially poignant given our recent obsession with the character that has been revived in the Netflix series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega and Christina Ricci, who have also offered pop culture their own versions of the iconic Addams daughter.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
31K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0