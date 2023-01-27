ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid. Here's what he had to say: "Oh man, well...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA

