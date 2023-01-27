Read full article on original website
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
WETM
Denver’s Michael Malone gets All-Star Game coaching nod
Michael Malone might coach Nikola Jokic in the All-Star Game. He might get the rare chance to coach against him, too. Malone and the staff of the Denver Nuggets have clinched their trip to Salt Lake City for All-Star weekend. Malone will coach Team LeBron — the team that will be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James — in the Feb. 19 matchup.
WETM
Kevin Durant Wants Breanna Stewart to Sign With WNBA’s Liberty
The NBA star is trying to recruit the free agent forward to New York. Breanna Stewart’s free agency is the biggest story in the WNBA right now as free agents can officially sign elsewhere on Wednesday. She has reportedly narrowed her choices down to either staying with the Storm or joining the Liberty, and one prominent NBA player is trying to sway her.
WETM
James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James will soon be the NBA’s top scorer, though that was never his focus. He’s also one of the game’s leading passers, and combining the two — possibly better than anyone ever — is what really makes him proud.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now. Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid. Here's what he had to say: "Oh man, well...
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
WETM
Brittany Mahomes Sends Bengals Into Offseason With Savage Tweet
She didn’t wait to tease Cincinnati fans with a cold-blooded message. The Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl LVII after their AFC championship game win over the Bengals on Sunday and one Kansas City supporter is rubbing it in with three simple words. Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback...
WETM
Josh Allen not playing in Pro Bowl, golfing instead
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will not be playing in the Pro Bowl games this year. He will be replaced by Ravens second-stringer Tyler Huntley, per the Ravens, who said Allen will be missing due to injury. Allen injured his elbow earlier this season. Instead,...
