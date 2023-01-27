ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Georgia Announces Date for G-Day

The University of Georgia has announced that its annual Spring scrimmage, also known as G-Day will be held on April 15th. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.
ATHENS, GA

