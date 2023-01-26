Read full article on original website
1 Potentially Explosive Warren Buffett Stock Down 62% to Buy
Buffett is best known as a value investor, but there are also some intriguing growth stocks in the Berkshire portfolio. Snowflake provides key tools that are pushing the data-analytics revolution forward. Snowflake's category-leading services and usage-based billing model could power tremendous growth over the next decade.
Looking for a Big Dividend? This Energy Stock Is One of the Best in the S&P 500.
The pipeline giant's big payout is on a very sustainable foundation. The company should be able to continue increasing its dividend in the future.
This REIT Has Raised Its Dividend for 44 Straight Quarters. But Is AMT Still a Buy?
American Tower is the largest owner of cell towers. In the past decade, its total return has more than quadrupled that of the S&P 500. An attractive share price as well as rising earnings and FFO point to a buy.
3 Juicy Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio to Buy in February
Ares Capital offers an ultra-high dividend yield funded by lending to midsize companies. Enbridge is a midstream energy leader with predictable cash flow and an exceptional dividend. AbbVie is a Dividend King with an attractive dividend and solid long-term growth prospects.
Why Snap's Shares Plunged After It Reported Earnings
The social media company's revenue was flat in Q4, but its losses grew. Ad spending has been under pressure, and a poor direct response advertising business hasn't helped Snap's results. Recent layoffs will eventually help the company reduce its expenses, but their impacts haven't been felt yet.
The 10 Best Stocks to Buy in February 2023
Eric Cuka has positions in CrowdStrike, Nike, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Bill.com, CrowdStrike, Intuitive Surgical, Lululemon Athletica, Nike, Palo Alto Networks, Snowflake, Texas Instruments, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Casey's General Stores and Enphase Energy and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.
Here's Why Snap's Revenue Is Taking a Hit
After posting almost no top-line growth in the fourth quarter of 2022, Snap's revenue is declining year to date. Heated competition from TikTok and Meta are major challenges for Snap. Snap's recent top-line weakness is revealing vulnerability in the business.
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work.
A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now
An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term.
3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Blackstone is seeing record demand for its management services while paying a nearly 4% yield. Prologis is the leading industrial operator in the world with room to keep growing. Iron Mountain's niche business model in the storage industry helps it weather all seasons of the economy.
3 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade
Powerful global trends are fueling an infrastructure titan's dividend growth. A defense giant is helping to protect the world -- and shield its investors' portfolios from the current market storm. One global restaurant colossus has boosted its cash payout to investors for nearly 50 straight years.
Is Intel's Dividend in Trouble?
The CFO's comments about the dividend seem open to interpretation. The company still believes its investment strategy will grow its cash flow in the future.
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in Any Bear Market
XRP (a.k.a. Ripple) is already making waves in the international money transfers market. Basic Attention Token is another Web3 idea, tightly focused on advertising functions in the next-generation internet model.
Why Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Might Have Nowhere to Go But Down in February
Although management is taking steps to improve performance, there are no quick fixes. When the company reports earnings, investors will have to digest both a bad year and the realization that a business recovery will take time.
Tesla Stock Has Soared 38% in 2023 So Far -- Here's Why It's Still a Screaming Buy
Tesla was among the worst-performing stocks in 2022 as investors trimmed their expectations for the company amid a weak economy. But the electric vehicle maker is off to a flying start in 2023, thanks in part to a strong 2022 annual report. Tesla investors have plenty to look forward to
Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 13%
GM has agreed to invest $650 million in Lithium Americas, in two steps. In exchange, the automaker will get right of first refusal to buy all the lithium that it can produce. Shares of both companies are surging on news of the alliance.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential
Tractor Supply's net sales and earnings rocketed higher during the fourth quarter. The company pairs a market-matching dividend with high growth potential.
DXC Technology (DXC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
DXC Technology (DXC 0.38%) Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Brent, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the DXC Technology third quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise.
Why Blackstone Believes It Has Enormous Growth Potential
Blackstone is currently facing some growth headwinds. The company has a faction of a massive market opportunity. It has several drivers that should enable it to continue growing at a rapid rate.
Why MicroVision Stock Soared Today
The assisted-driving tech specialist closed its acquisition of a peer's key assets. It's paying up to $16 million, a fairly modest amount, in the deal.
