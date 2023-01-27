Read full article on original website
WAFF
Nearly 400,000 Alabama households losing pandemic-era food stamp benefits in March
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly 400,000 Alabama households will have their food stamps cut by as much as $170 beginning next month. It is because the emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that were put in place during the pandemic are coming to an end in March. They were meant to give lower-income families a financial boost.
WAFF
Patty Cakes: How a 75-year-old business is now thriving in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A business called Patty Cakes is wowing people across the country by preserving those family keepsakes in a way that they’ll never ruin. And it’s all happening in the Tennessee Valley. Patty Cakes started out as little hand impressions in clay that...
WAFF
Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners
Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
WAFF
Lauderdale County officials share opinions on Alabama inmate release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 400 Alabama prison inmates are set to be released early because of a law that just went into effect on Tuesday, and local officials are sharing their opinions on the matter. Only 97 were released on Tuesday, because Alabama law says victims must be...
WAFF
Families of victims wary of Alabama mass inmate release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Victims’ families have expressed concerns about the announced early release of a number of Alabama inmates this week. Some are fearful these inmates will be back on the streets again committing crimes. A feeling that recently became a reality for one north Alabama family. Miracle...
WAFF
Tennessee Valley schools opening late, closing due to inclement weather
TENNESSEE VALLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Schools in the Shoals are announcing late starts due to the threat of inclement weather Wednesday. Lauderdale County Schools and Colbert County Schools each announced Tuesday that the districts would be opening late on Wednesday. Lauderdale County schools will be opening at 10:30 a.m. and...
WAFF
Scheduled release of over 400 inmates spawns multiple reactions in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is set to release 408 inmates on Tuesday. Inmates with charges ranging from marijuana possession to murder whose sentences were set to end within this year will be released under the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles because of prison reform legislation.
WAFF
‘Disgusted to my core’: DA reacts to Tuesday’s Alabama inmate release
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I’m disgusted to my core.” That was District Attorney C.J. Robinson’s reaction to the mass release of inmates across Alabama. Robinson is district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, representing Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. He said 10 criminals from his district are getting released.
WAFF
GRAPHIC: Alabama NAACP responds to arrest and murder of Tyre Nichols
Dr. Joshua Klapow explains the mental effects of watching violent content, when to stop. Dr. Joshua Klapow explains the mental effects of watching violent content, when to stop. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 12 hours ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a...
WAFF
Wet, foggy start with some slick spots possible
Good Wednesday morning and welcome to February. We have a Winter Weather Advisory for Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone and our Middle Tennessee counties through 9:00 a.m. Road temperatures in Tennessee and parts of far NW Alabama are hovering around freezing early this morning, freezing rain can lead to some light ice accumulations up to 1/10″ on elevated surfaces, bridges and overpasses. Areas of fog have developed once again and wet roads may lead to a tough commute, allow a few extra minutes heading out the door. Temps are chilly in the 30s to start the day with overcast skies and a north wind limiting our warming potential, highs today will reach the low to middle 40s with isolated rain showers.
WAFF
Former corrections officer, NAACP react to mass prison release
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the North Alabama community are reacting to the mass release of Alabama inmates on Tuesday. While some believe an uptick in crime is possible, others believe the inmates served their time and need to be freed. Former corrections officer Stacy George used to work...
WAFF
Ivey issues new rules for state’s open record request process
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The public record request process in Alabama is one of the most difficult in the country, according to a 2019 University of Arizona journalism study. Only 10% of the Alabama records requests were completed. “We don’t have a good track record as a state in making...
WAFF
Three men arrested in connection to Priceville High School burglary
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three men were arrested in connection to a burglary at Priceville High School. On Tuesday morning, officers with the Priceville Police Department responded to a burglary report at the school. Administrators at the school provided surveillance footage of the three men entering the gymnasium at 11:45 p.m. on Monday night.
WAFF
408 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday: What you need to know
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A law will go into effect Tuesday that will release 408 Alabama Department of Corrections inmates on parole supervision, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. The inmates will be released up to a year before their custodial sentence is scheduled to end with an electronic monitoring device.
WAFF
Judge denies Alabama AG’s request to stop release of 408 inmates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A judge has denied the Attorney General’s request for a restraining order to stop the inmate release. On Monday, Jan. 30, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Prison Commissioner John Hamm and Alabama Pardons and Paroles Director Cam Ward seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the release of 408 inmates.
