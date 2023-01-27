Good Wednesday morning and welcome to February. We have a Winter Weather Advisory for Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone and our Middle Tennessee counties through 9:00 a.m. Road temperatures in Tennessee and parts of far NW Alabama are hovering around freezing early this morning, freezing rain can lead to some light ice accumulations up to 1/10″ on elevated surfaces, bridges and overpasses. Areas of fog have developed once again and wet roads may lead to a tough commute, allow a few extra minutes heading out the door. Temps are chilly in the 30s to start the day with overcast skies and a north wind limiting our warming potential, highs today will reach the low to middle 40s with isolated rain showers.

COLBERT COUNTY, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO