ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Nearly 400,000 Alabama households losing pandemic-era food stamp benefits in March

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly 400,000 Alabama households will have their food stamps cut by as much as $170 beginning next month. It is because the emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that were put in place during the pandemic are coming to an end in March. They were meant to give lower-income families a financial boost.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Patty Cakes: How a 75-year-old business is now thriving in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A business called Patty Cakes is wowing people across the country by preserving those family keepsakes in a way that they’ll never ruin. And it’s all happening in the Tennessee Valley. Patty Cakes started out as little hand impressions in clay that...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners

Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Families of victims wary of Alabama mass inmate release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Victims’ families have expressed concerns about the announced early release of a number of Alabama inmates this week. Some are fearful these inmates will be back on the streets again committing crimes. A feeling that recently became a reality for one north Alabama family. Miracle...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

‘Disgusted to my core’: DA reacts to Tuesday’s Alabama inmate release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I’m disgusted to my core.” That was District Attorney C.J. Robinson’s reaction to the mass release of inmates across Alabama. Robinson is district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, representing Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. He said 10 criminals from his district are getting released.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

GRAPHIC: Alabama NAACP responds to arrest and murder of Tyre Nichols

Dr. Joshua Klapow explains the mental effects of watching violent content, when to stop. Dr. Joshua Klapow explains the mental effects of watching violent content, when to stop. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 12 hours ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Wet, foggy start with some slick spots possible

Good Wednesday morning and welcome to February. We have a Winter Weather Advisory for Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone and our Middle Tennessee counties through 9:00 a.m. Road temperatures in Tennessee and parts of far NW Alabama are hovering around freezing early this morning, freezing rain can lead to some light ice accumulations up to 1/10″ on elevated surfaces, bridges and overpasses. Areas of fog have developed once again and wet roads may lead to a tough commute, allow a few extra minutes heading out the door. Temps are chilly in the 30s to start the day with overcast skies and a north wind limiting our warming potential, highs today will reach the low to middle 40s with isolated rain showers.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Former corrections officer, NAACP react to mass prison release

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the North Alabama community are reacting to the mass release of Alabama inmates on Tuesday. While some believe an uptick in crime is possible, others believe the inmates served their time and need to be freed. Former corrections officer Stacy George used to work...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Ivey issues new rules for state’s open record request process

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The public record request process in Alabama is one of the most difficult in the country, according to a 2019 University of Arizona journalism study. Only 10% of the Alabama records requests were completed. “We don’t have a good track record as a state in making...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Three men arrested in connection to Priceville High School burglary

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three men were arrested in connection to a burglary at Priceville High School. On Tuesday morning, officers with the Priceville Police Department responded to a burglary report at the school. Administrators at the school provided surveillance footage of the three men entering the gymnasium at 11:45 p.m. on Monday night.
WAFF

Judge denies Alabama AG’s request to stop release of 408 inmates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A judge has denied the Attorney General’s request for a restraining order to stop the inmate release. On Monday, Jan. 30, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Prison Commissioner John Hamm and Alabama Pardons and Paroles Director Cam Ward seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the release of 408 inmates.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy