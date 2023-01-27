SOLEDAD — Jack Franscioni Elementary School in Soledad will be celebrating Jack Franscioni’s 100th birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. The celebration for Franscioni, who donated the land to build the school, will take place in the school’s Multi/Cafeteria. Members of the local Rotary Club and school board have been invited to partake in the festivities, which include cake. Second- and third-grade students will also be singing “Happy Birthday” to him.

