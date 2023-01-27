Read full article on original website
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales hires new city manager
GONZALES — After an extensive search resulting in candidates applying from across the nation, Gonzales City Council has appointed Trevin Barber as city manager. Barber most recently served as assistant city manager at the City of Seaside. He brings to his new position more than 12 years of diverse municipal management experience in the areas of finance, economic development, redevelopment, policy initiatives, special projects management, legislative and intergovernmental affairs.
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Feb. 1, 2023
SOLEDAD — Jack Franscioni Elementary School in Soledad will be celebrating Jack Franscioni’s 100th birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. The celebration for Franscioni, who donated the land to build the school, will take place in the school’s Multi/Cafeteria. Members of the local Rotary Club and school board have been invited to partake in the festivities, which include cake. Second- and third-grade students will also be singing “Happy Birthday” to him.
Salinas Valley Grad Notes | Jan. 31, 2023
Noelia Martinez of Greenfield was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence. Martinez, a cinema and media arts major, was one of about 1,600 students who were named to the list in spring 2022 for earning a GPA of 3.6 or higher and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2 at the university in La Mirada, Calif.
Monterey County invites community feedback on future housing plans
MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County is beginning the process of updating a key document with a focus on planning for adequate housing at all income levels in the unincorporated areas of the county. As part of this project, the county is inviting community members and interested parties to help...
Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System launches Rose River Memorial
SALINAS VALLEY — A photo of the father she lost to Covid-19 was close by as Maria Munoz cut into red felt fabric and participated in the Rose River Memorial project launched by Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System (SVMHS). “My dad’s battle with Covid lasted a few weeks to...
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Jan. 25, 2023
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 8:36 a.m. Mental Health Hold on 3rd St. 12:32 p.m. Assault on Thorp Av. 1:00 p.m. Trespass and felony warrant on 4th St. Jan. 9. 12:30 a.m. Shoplifting on El Camino Real. 2:08 a.m. Traffic collision in the shopping center on...
New health facility opens in Gonzales
GONZALES — Gonzales city officials, health professionals and guests celebrated the grand opening of the Gonzales Medical Center with a ribbon cutting on Jan. 14. The new healthcare facility, under the leadership of Ignacio Guzman, MD, and Luz Garcia, PA-C, offers a full list of services that include wellness exams and preventive medicine for all ages, OBGYN and prenatal services, urgent care, ultrasounds, geriatric care, sports physicals, and care for diabetes, hypertension, asthma and weight loss.
FEMA grants additional disaster relief for Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY — Additional disaster relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been approved for Monterey County to make permanent repairs to county roads, bridges and other infrastructure. On Jan. 17, President Joe Biden amended his Major Disaster Declaration for the state of California to include Monterey...
Soledad family food company names first COO
SOLEDAD — Braga Fresh is promoting Colby Pereira to chief operating officer, making her the first person to hold that title as the company enters its 95th year in business. “Colby’s family farming background and reasoned, no-nonsense approach to problem-solving are an asset for this new position,” said Rod Braga, company CEO. “Her leadership and team building capabilities are instrumental to our continuous growth and success.”
