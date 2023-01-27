Read full article on original website
‘Freeridge’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the 'On My Block' Spin-Off
All hell breaks loose in the teen comedy mystery Freeridge, the new spinoff to Netflix’s On My Block. Featuring an all-new crew of four high school friends, sisters Gloria and Ines and close besties Cam and Demi, everything’s all swell in the neighborhood of Freeridge… That is until the group buy a haunted box and accidentally unleash a curse. Just like its predecessor, Freeridge is full of mysteries but instead of the “hidden RollerWorld money” conundrum you might have witnessed in On My Block, the spinoff takes on a more mystical path, waking up to creepy messages on a window in the middle of a storm, the ever-looming dark energy surrounding the crew, and lots (and lots) of sheer panic.
'Bad Behaviour': Ben Whishaw & Director Alice Englert Talk Jennifer Connelly and Their Dark Comedy | Sundance 2023
Actress Alice Englert can now add writer-director to her resumé, after premiering her directorial debut, Bad Behaviour, at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Following in the footsteps of her mother, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jane Campion, Englert’s feature is a meditative exploration of a strained mother-daughter relationship between Lucy, played by Jennifer Connelly, and her daughter, Dylan (Englert).
'The Last of Us': 10 Great Movies & Shows Starring An Adult-Child Duo
A common trope that frequently appears in the realm of entertainment is that of the "Badass and Child Duo." This trope relates to a battle-hardened warrior, usually experienced in killing, who is forced to escort a child to a safe haven or protect them from those who wish to harm them. Usually, the two characters are not related, meaning the deep relationship that builds between them is one of the key focuses of the story.
'The Starling Girl' Cast and Director Discuss the Morally Complex Script | Sundance 2023
For Laurel Parmet’s first feature film, The Starling Girl, the writer and director told a story that was “emotional and cathartic,” and one that was a decade in the making. It is centered around Jem Starling, played by Eliza Scanlen, a teenager growing up in a Christian fundamentalist community in small-town Kentucky.
Uzo Aduba to Lead Shondaland Series ‘The Residence’
Shondaland is setting itself up for another smash-hit series with the announcement that Emmy Award-winning star Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) will be leading the cast of Netflix’s murder mystery series, The Residence. Pulling part of its story from Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, the show will center around a very serious, yet comedically well-timed murder mystery at the White House.
James Gunn Announces ‘Creature Commandos’ Animated Series With First Look Image
Back in January, new DC co-head James Gunn revealed he was working on a DC TV series that had yet to be announced as part of his and Peter Safran's plans for the DCU. Little about the show was known other than that Gunn had already penned about one-third of the project while working on a slew of other properties at the company. Now, appearing with Safran to unveil the future of DC under their reign, he revealed that said series is an animated Creature Commandos show. Furthermore, an image was shown that unveiled the superhero team of monster men and women (along with their human leader) as they'll appear in the show.
What's New on Peacock in February 2023
February looks to be another big month for Peacock subscribers. While it was recently announced that the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service would be getting rid of its free tier, the titles coming this month are proof that the price is more than worth it. Along with new episodes of Rian Johnson's acclaimed new series Poker Face and new episodes of NBC series like Quantum Leap and Law & Order, this month will also bring in Season 2 of Peacock's hit series Bel Air. The Jim Parsons-led drama Spoiler Alert will also be making its streaming debut exclusively on Peacock, which also stars Sally Field and Ben Aldridge. Other popular titles that will be available on Peacock in February include the Men in Black trilogy, Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho and The Birds, the John Wick trilogy, Martin Scorsese's Casino, and Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty.
'The Terminal List' Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video
The Terminal List, Prime Video's action thriller show starring Chris Pratt as Lieutenant Commander James Reece, has been renewed for a second season, according to Deadline. The announcement came as part of a new deal that will allow Prime Video to expand the franchise, which will also include a new spinoff show starring Taylor Kitsch. Pratt also serves as an executive producer on both the original show and the upcoming spinoff, alongside David DiGilio and Antoine Fuqua. The first season of the show consisted of eight episodes, and was able to climb to the top of the Nielsen streaming ratings chart when it was released last summer.
'The Snow Girl' Ending Explained: The Truth Is Uncovered
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Snow Girl.There’s another exciting addition to Netflix’s collection of thrillers with the release of The Snow Girl. The Spanish mystery show, which was written by Jesus Mesas and adapted from the novel by Javier Castillo, has everything needed for a binge-worthy watch across its six episodes. The story follows Miren Rojo (Milena Smit) and her sudden interest in a case surrounding a child abduction that saw Amaya Martín disappear under the watch of her father with her mother in the distance. Miren, who is a journalist intern, has a storyline that unfolds in the form of flashbacks, showing glimpses of her being raped, and how the trauma from that experience is influencing her efforts with each twist and turn of the missing child as the two cases start to intertwine.
‘Cobra Kai’ Is the Best Show Where Nothing Happens
Karate enthusiasts all over the world had to use their wax-on-wax-off abilities this year to wipe away their tears. The news that the upcoming sixth season of Cobra Kai will be the show’s last hit fans like a crane kick to the nose. After all, Cobra Kai is by far one of the best action series currently on air, and there has certainly been a lot of teasing about future seasons and new expansions to the so-called Miyagiverse. The story of the rivalry-turned-contentious-friendship between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and their pupils seems full of endless possibilities. A lot has happened so far in the fight between the Miyagi-Do and the Cobra Kai dojos, and a lot could still happen if the show was renewed for just a few more seasons. Or, well, maybe not.
Vin Diesel's Faith is Put to the Test in New 'Fast X' Poster
The Fast & Furious franchise has pumped adrenaline through the veins of viewers for over two decades through its perfect blend of electrifying car chases, fiery romance and family-centric storyline. With the tenth installment, Fast X, well on the way, it looks like the saga is set to close with a bang. In a newly unveiled poster for the film, audiences have been teased a look at what's to come for Dominic "Dom" Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his petrol-head family.
What Can We Expect From 'The Last of Us' Season 2?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and Part II games.With the early renewal for the hit HBO series The Last of Us coming in just after its second episode aired, it's leaving many people wondering what to expect in Season 2. With a sequel to the game already released, and with word that the first season will likely tell the whole story of the first game, The Last of Us Part II looms large. The sequel is a completely different beast from the original, with its length being nearly double that of the first, as it tells a much more narratively complex story. With the way the first season has shown so far that it isn’t afraid to expand and change story beats, it’ll be interesting to speculate on what audiences can expect to see in a sophomore season.
How James Gunn’s DCU Is Different From Marvel’s MCU
When it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be the new co-heads of DC Studios, the excitement for the new DCU was palpable. Gunn and Safran's introduction as the co-heads of DC Studios stirred up a lot of drama in the past few months as it meant the fate of current in-production films was in flux. During a press conference, Gunn and Safran laid out their extended plan for the DCU, but also clarified just how similar and dissimilar this new universe would be to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Needs to Get a New Goal, Fast
The Bad Batch follows interesting characters during one of the most intriguing, tense periods in the history of the Star Wars galaxy, but the series is growing increasingly stale in its second season. The two most recent episodes, arguably the most tedious ones yet, make it clear why this is. As it stands right now, the titular team isn’t actually seeking or trying to accomplish anything in particular, and it makes the stories of individual episodes come across as isolated and pointless. In short, the Bad Batch needs a new goal to pursue, and the series needs to give it to them, fast.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Washes 'The Avengers' Away at All-Time Domestic Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water truly is the first box office juggernaut of cinema's pandemic era and James Cameron's behemoth science-fiction sequel continues to make waves at the box office. The film, which splashed into theaters on December 16, has reached a new box office milestone. The news, which comes from Variety, shows that Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Marvel Studios' The Avengers to take tenth spot in the all-time US domestic box office rankings, with an approximate domestic gross of $623.5 million, leapfrogging the $623.3 million figure claimed by earth's mightiest heroes.
Michael Keaton's 'Batman' Gets Premium Statues From Prime 1 Studio
Given the modern comic book film renaissance we all live in, it's hard to remember a time when the super powered genre didn’t dominate the box office. The 80s and 90s were full of failed comic book experiments, but one of the most beloved films from that era was Tim Burton’s Batman. The Michael Keaton starring film was one of the first of its kind to take its source material seriously. Over 30 years later, Batman’s still considered one of the best superhero movies ever made and, thanks to the talented folks at Prime 1 Studios, Keaton’s Dark Knight is getting the premium statue treatment he deserves.
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Featurette Showcases the Film's Production Design
Avatar: The Way of Water continues to impress audiences worldwide. James Cameron's adventure surrounding the Sully family goes back to the world of Pandora, home of the Na'vi. In a new behind-the-scenes featurette released through The Wrap, the team behind The Way of Water's production design talks about the process of bringing Pandora to life, whether in a computer-generated environment or a physical set built for the production of the film. Added to supervising the locations in which the story takes place, the team was also in charge of designing the creatures found in Pandora's jungles and oceans, including the friendly tulkuns.
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Synopsis Teases Penelope's Search For a Husband
Dearest, gentle #Polin fans, your season draws ever closer. While it was announced all the way back in May 2022 that Season 3 of the wildly popular Regency-era romance series Bridgerton would follow Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), we now have a better idea what to expect!
'Bottoms,' 'Tetris,' & More Announced for SXSW 2023's Second Wave of Programming
The 2023 SXSW Festival has revealed its second wave of programming that will be part of its lineup during the more than week-long event taking place from March 10-19, 2023. Some of the highlights of this new wave of content include Tetris, the upcoming film from director Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink that tells the true story of American video game salesman Henk Rogers and his discovery of Tetris in 1988, and Emma Seligman's Bottoms, the story of two unpopular girls in their senior year (Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri) that, in a bid to hook up with cheerleaders, decide to start a fight club.
Things That Don't Exist in 'The Last of Us' Universe (Because the World Ended in 2003)
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us tv show.HBO's The Last of Us has presented a new take on the end of the world, with a frighteningly realistic outbreak known as Cordyceps. This is a fungus that mutated to survive in humans and turns them into zombie-like infected. One interesting thing about this story is that it isn't set in the distant future but in 2023. The game, on which the show is based, had the initial outbreak set around the time the game was released, making the bulk of the story take place in the future. The show chose to play with the timeline, so the main story aligns with the release year, and the flashbacks are set in the past. Despite the story's 2023 setting, much of what defines the year in our world is notably missing. In The Last of Us, "Outbreak Day" occurred on September 26, 2003, and afterward, the world stopped. Up to that point, the world in the show is similar, if not identical, to our own. But with the end of the world in 2003, The Last of Us' universe was forced onto a different path.
