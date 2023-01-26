ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Us Weekly

Jerry Seinfeld’s Family Guide: Meet the Comedian’s Wife, Daughter and 2 Sons

A comedian and his kids! Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld welcomed three children after tying the knot in 1999. The duo became first-time parents in 2000 with the birth of their daughter, Sascha. They further expanded their brood with sons Julian and Shepherd, born in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The Comedians in Cars Getting […]
HollywoodLife

Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney

Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...
Us Weekly

A Guide to Ray Romano’s Family: Meet His Wife, Brothers and 4 Children

Doting dad on and off the screen! Ray Romano is best known for his role on Everybody Loves Raymond but most fans don’t know that the sitcom took inspiration from the comedian’s real-life family. The standup comedian was born in 1957 to Luciana and Albert Romano. Ray has two siblings, brothers Richard and Robert, who […]
Page Six

Jay Leno seen for first time since breaking multiple bones in motorcycle crash

Jay Leno is keeping his sense of humor while recovering from a motorcycle accident that left him with several broken bones. Page Six obtained photos of the 72-year-old former talk show host looking happy and healthy as drove his Tesla into his garage in Los Angeles on Friday. Leno did not have any visible casts or bandages on his body following last week’s crash. When asked about the incident, the comedian joked that he rammed his motorcycle into pal Jeremy Renner’s snowplow. He quipped, “I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe. I came around the corner and crashed into Jeremy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bravotv.com

Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC

After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
bravotv.com

Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary

The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
Popculture

Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name

Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
DoYouRemember?

Meet The Late Kirstie Alley’s Two Amazing Children

Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Marries New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star

Brandon Barash is a married man! Six years after his divorce, the Days of Our Lives star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Model Dies Unexpectedly

The fashion world is mourning the loss of one of its own after a young model died unexpectedly earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences to his family and friends.
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Is Closest To On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Why She’ll Never Turn On Erika Jayne

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is apparently on clean-up duty and trying to explain herself. Again. Over the years people have questioned Kyle’s definition of “loyalty.” After spending seasons with two of her sisters, she has often placed her friends’ opinion over those of the people she grew up with. People are […] The post Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Is Closest To On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Why She’ll Never Turn On Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy