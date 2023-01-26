Read full article on original website
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Lisa Loring, the original actor who played Wednesday Addams in 'The Addams Family,' has died at the age of 64
According to her friend Laurie Jacobson, Loring experienced a "massive stroke" and was on life support for three days.
Jerry Seinfeld’s Family Guide: Meet the Comedian’s Wife, Daughter and 2 Sons
A comedian and his kids! Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld welcomed three children after tying the knot in 1999. The duo became first-time parents in 2000 with the birth of their daughter, Sascha. They further expanded their brood with sons Julian and Shepherd, born in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The Comedians in Cars Getting […]
Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney
Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...
A Guide to Ray Romano’s Family: Meet His Wife, Brothers and 4 Children
Doting dad on and off the screen! Ray Romano is best known for his role on Everybody Loves Raymond but most fans don’t know that the sitcom took inspiration from the comedian’s real-life family. The standup comedian was born in 1957 to Luciana and Albert Romano. Ray has two siblings, brothers Richard and Robert, who […]
Rachael Ray’s Husband: Everything To Know About John Cusimano & Their 18 Year Marriage
Rachael Ray is a TV personality who rose to fame with her quick meal cooking segments on ‘Today’ before launching her own eponymous daytime talk show in 2006. The Rachael Ray Show is reportedly wrapping up its 17-season run in 2023. Her husband of 18 years, John Cusimano,...
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
Jay Leno seen for first time since breaking multiple bones in motorcycle crash
Jay Leno is keeping his sense of humor while recovering from a motorcycle accident that left him with several broken bones. Page Six obtained photos of the 72-year-old former talk show host looking happy and healthy as drove his Tesla into his garage in Los Angeles on Friday. Leno did not have any visible casts or bandages on his body following last week’s crash. When asked about the incident, the comedian joked that he rammed his motorcycle into pal Jeremy Renner’s snowplow. He quipped, “I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe. I came around the corner and crashed into Jeremy...
New Details Revealed About Death Of 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich
The actor tragically passed away at 54.
Joy Behar’s Sag Harbor Home Has Quite the View! Photos of Her House Outside the City
The View cohost Joy Behar has an impressive real estate portfolio in New York! The TV personality owns both a residence in Manhattan’s Upper West Side and a beautiful home in Sag Harbor. She’s shared rare photos of her houses on Instagram in recent years. Joy purchased her...
Are Lara Spencer and Rick McVey Still Together? Inside ‘GMA’ Host’s Relationship and Love Life
Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has shared so many parts of her personal life with viewers since joining the team in 2011. When it comes to her relationships, the news anchor has revealed rare insight into her two marriages to ex David Haffenreffer and Rick McVey. Keep scrolling for details on whether Lara and Rick are still together.
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies On Anniversary Of Character's Departure
"As The World Turns" star Rita Walter has died at the age of 71, according to Soaps.com. Walter died on Christmas day, which was also the 41st anniversary of her departure from the famed soap opera.
Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC
After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary
The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
Andy Cohen Was Left Completely Speechless While Being Called Out For Supporting Jen Shah After She Pleaded Guilty To Fraud And The Whole Thing Is So Awkward
On Jan. 6, former Real Housewives star Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for running a nationwide fraud scheme.
Meet The Late Kirstie Alley’s Two Amazing Children
Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
Soap Opera Star Marries New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star
Brandon Barash is a married man! Six years after his divorce, the Days of Our Lives star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms.
Famed Model Dies Unexpectedly
The fashion world is mourning the loss of one of its own after a young model died unexpectedly earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences to his family and friends.
Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Is Closest To On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Why She’ll Never Turn On Erika Jayne
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is apparently on clean-up duty and trying to explain herself. Again. Over the years people have questioned Kyle’s definition of “loyalty.” After spending seasons with two of her sisters, she has often placed her friends’ opinion over those of the people she grew up with. People are […] The post Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Is Closest To On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Why She’ll Never Turn On Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
