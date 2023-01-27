ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Comments / 41

Atiana Ayala 1300
5d ago

Shame on you NBC Washington. Always saying just one side of the truth. The one that sits better to your convenience. You can find many men every day, at any hour doing nothing in that spot. They are not looking for a job. They are wandering and drinking there. If you're a respectable news channel, inform people with all the truth.

Reply
9
you so stupid
6d ago

so people that were working under that table illegally can't sit there and beg for work now. cool with me

Reply(5)
15
Shamus Kelly
5d ago

it's about time they did something about that corner..they will still find jobs they will just meet somewhere else w the contractors and less drunk drugged up people hanging around like it's been 24/7 for years Hopefully it will help some...

Reply
4
 

